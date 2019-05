Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 5, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 4/05/19

A TO Z WORLD LANGUAGES INC. INTERPRETING & TECH. SER. 483.93

AARON CARSTENS** SAFETY 173.28

ABM PARKING SERVICES PARKING 229.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 137.94

AMERICAN SEPTIC & PORTABLE SERVICES BUILDINGS 165.00

AMY LUTGEN TRANSCRIPTS 13.00

ARCHIVE SUPPLIES INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 129.24

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT *LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR..56,029.00

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY GROUNDS 1,445.00

BOB BARKER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 188.84

BOMGAARS *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 2,347.33

BROOKE D. BETSWORTH TRANSCRIPTS 4.00

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 1,382.29

CANDELARIO A. JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 344.27

CARQUEST – WEST 7TH ST EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 17.69

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 16,642.20

CENTRAL IA DISTRIBUTING *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 9,574.37

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 85.28

CENTURYLINK *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,871.66

CERTIFIED AUTO INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 31.95

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP SUNDRY 484.21

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 176.00

COUNTRY TIRE AND SERVICES INC. *PARTS 44.38

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 32.64

DAYS DOOR CO. BUILDING 805.00

DEFENSIVE EDGE SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 500.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 5,273.71

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 58.00

DIANE MURPHY SMITH*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 185.00

DIANE SWOBODA PETERSON*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 86.66

DISTRICT HEALTH FUND TAX ALLOTMENT 208,707.08

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 69.84

ECHO GROUP *BUILDINGS 490.03

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) BUILDING 35.00

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.26

FINISH LINE GAS/OILS 220.42

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 129.95

GCR TIRE CENTER *TIRES & TUBES 282.00

HEALY WELDING *PARTS 115.90

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 204.28

HP INC. (PALO ALTO-CA) OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 190.00

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 1,072.24

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 9,069.04

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,084.96

IOWA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 60.00

IOWA DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE & SPRAYING 15.00

IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (A-IA) EQUIPMENT 50.00

IOWA OFFICE OF STATE MED. EXAMINER INVESTIGATIONS 25.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER PARTS 326.17

J P COOKE CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 103.75

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 951.20

JACKSON PUMPING SERVICE BUILDING 155.00

JAMIE D. JORGENSEN CSR TRANSCRIPTS 11.00

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS 4,120.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY (SIOUX FALLS) HVAC SYSTEMS 180.96

JULIE M. CONOLLY*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 306.74

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 243.75

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY BUILDINGS 80.31

LISA M WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS. (M-WI)*** LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 708.65

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,469.96

MAILING SERVICES INC. *POSTAGE & MAILING 9,661.38

MAPLETON HOMETOWN VARIETY STORE SUNDRY 240.24

MARCIA L. MAHON *TRANSCRIPTS 135.50

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 495.58

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES MEDICAL FEES 1,009.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 7,206.61

MIDWEST SPECIAL SERVICES INC. RETURNING PRISONERS 843.00

MIKE’S REPAIR PARTS 99.88

MOTION IND. INC. PARTS 106.76

MOTOR PARTS CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 67.78

MOVILLE RECORD MAGAZINES & BOOKS 33.00

MULLEN CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 1,599.74

MURPHY TRACTOR *PARTS 6,663.65

NORTHEAST NEBR. PUBLIC POWER DIST. ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 296.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 304.57

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 4,019.23

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 7,727.45

POMPS TIRE SERVICE INC. TIRES & TUBES 138.00

POSTMASTER (SIOUX CITY) *POSTAGE & MAILING..945.00

RACOM CORP (MARSHALLTOWN) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 32.55

RHEANNE HAWS TRANSCRIPTS 266.00

RONALD E KOCH*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 162.17

SAM’S CLUB (A-GA) FOOD 37.24

SECRETARY OF STATE *OFFICE SUPPLIES 180.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *TRAVEL EXPENSES 11,998.63

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 30.00

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SIMMONS PERRINE MOYER BERGMAN PLC ATTORNEY FEES 2,091.50

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL PUBLICATIONS 15.83

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 11.88

SIOUX CITY TREAS (447) *DEPARTMENT HEADS 36,102.33

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 750.00

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 226.92

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO. INC. *SAFETY 77.25

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 708.90

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 219.91

SUPPLYWORKS HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 238.00

TITAN MACHINERY INC. *PARTS 5,887.45

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 234.38

UHL SEED INC. HERBICIDES 1,950.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *MEDICAL FEES 1,890.72

VAN OSDEL PLASTERING BUILDINGS 962.00

VSP VISION SERVICE PLAN MEDICAL FEES 996.49

WESTERN IOWA TECH *RENT BUILDINGS 4,000.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,975.55

WIGMAN CO. PLUMBING..181.10

WILLIGES LLC *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 3,960.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER UNSPECIFIED 6,655.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 150.00

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

ZIEGLER INC. BATTERIES 415.74

GRAND TOTAL – 460,252.84

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019