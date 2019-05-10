Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 23, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 23, 2019

SEVENTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, Taylor, Pottebaum, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote; Ung was absent.

Motion by De Witt second by Pottebaum to go out of closed session and into an open session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c). Carried 4-0 on a roll-call vote; Ung was absent.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to follow the advice of counsel. Carried 4-0 on roll-call vote; Ung was absent.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for April 23, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 16, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $359,141.34. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Madison Warder, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 5-06-19, $61,498/year. Job Vacancy Posted: 12-12-18. Entry Level Salary: $58,543-$67,703/year.; the appointment of Danielle Brady, Clerk II, County Auditor Dept., effective 5-06-19, $16.43/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 11-14-18. Entry Level Salary: $16.43/hour.; the reclassification of Steven Holden, Supervisor, Building Services Dept., effective 5-09-19, $60,568.25/year, 4%=$2329.55/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 3 year Salary Increase.; and the reclassification of Erin Warrior, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 5-09-19, $20.88/hour, 4%=$.82/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1. Copy filed.

To approve the request of April Moore to remain on County Dental insurance. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Kevin Heck. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Todd Rand. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signature, an application for a 12-month Class B Beer (BB) (includes Wine Coolers) with Class C Native Wine Permit (on-premise Native Wine), Outdoor service, and Sunday Sales, for the Oscar Carl Vineyard, Sioux City, IA, effective 5/1/19 through 4/30/20. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 30, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 9, 2019