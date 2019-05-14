Donna Hansen

Donna Lucille (Waugh) Hansen, age 83, of Pahrump, Nevada, formerly of Correctionville and Washta, Iowa, entered into rest on January 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada after a long illness.

Graveside services will be held on May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Correctionville Cemetery. There will be a luncheon and time of fellowship to follow at the United Methodist Church of Washta, Iowa.

Donna was born on March 29, 1935 to Fred and Goldie (Bronson) Waugh. She was one of eleven children. She grew up in Correctionville.

Donna was united in marriage to Martin A. Hansen Jr. on December 5, 1952. To this union, six children were born.

After moving from Correctionville, she lived in Washta and then moved to Arizona in 1994. There she was able to travel, going all over the U.S. living in an RV, until she and Charlie made their home in Pahrump, Nevada.

She loved being able to go see her children and grandchildren every year for many years.

Donna had a love for sewing and was a great seamstress. She loved making afghans for her children and grandchildren. She was also a wonderful painter. She would paint on just about anything; she was just a wonderful artist.

Donna is loved and survived by five of her children: Sally (Steve) Schwartz of Roswell, NM; Jack (Peg) Hansen of Decorah, IA; Donny Hansen of Correctionville, IA; Marcia (Dick) Tomlinson of Fort Dodge, IA; and Wendy (Aaron) King of Glenwood, IA. She was a proud grandmother of 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She is also survived by her siblings: Deloris (Gary) Winters of Lansing, IA; Veneta (Bill) Pa of Honolulu, HI; and Fred (Bev) Waugh of Washta, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Goldie Waugh; her husband, Martin; a son, Daniel Hansen; three brothers: Edwin, James and Virgil Waugh; four sisters: Henrietta Hamilton, Gert Waugh, Edith Stafford and Lois Lewis; and special companions, Leo “Slim” Schleimer and Charlie Paul.