City of Kingsley — Ordinance No. 242 (International Property Maintenance Code)

ORDINANCE NO. 242

An Ordinance adopting Chapters 1, 2, & 3 of the

International Property Maintenance Code, as modified.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley.

TITLE 18

PROPERTY MAINTENANCE CODE

Section 18.01 Adoption of Property Maintenance Code.

The 2015 of Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, published by the International Code Council (ICC), Chapters 1-3, as modified, is hereby adopted by reference as the Property Maintenance Code of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, except for such portions as are modified herein, to regulate and govern the conditions and maintenance of all property, buildings and structures; to provide the standards for facilities and other physical things and conditions essential to ensure that structures are safe, sanitary and fit for occupation and use, and the demolition of such existing structures. A copy of the Property Maintenance Code is available for public reference in City Hall. The following sections and portions The 2015 of Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, published by the International Code Council (ICC), Chapters 1-3, as modified, is hereby amended, deleted, modified, or added in said code as follows:

1. Section 101.1 – “[Name of Jurisdiction] shall be replaced with “the City of Kingsley, Iowa.”

2. Section 102.3 – Shall be replaced with “Repairs, additions or alterations to a structure, or changes of occupancy, shall be done in accordance with the procedures and provisions of applicable codes that have been adopted by the City of Kingsley, Iowa and applicable codes under federal and state law.

3. Section 103.1 – “department of property maintenance inspection” shall be replaced with “Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer.”

4. Section 103.5 – “as indicated in the following schedule” shall be replaced with “as adopted by Resolution.”

5. Section 107.1 – Add the following reference: “For violations which constitute a nuisance defined by Title 8 of this Code of Ordinances, notices and procedures shall comply with Title 8 of this Code of Ordinances.”

6. Section 108.1 – Add the following reference: “Alternatively, unsafe buildings may be addressed according to Title 15 of this Code of Ordinances.”

7. Section 112.4 – “liable to a fine of not less than [Amount] dollars or more than [AMOUNT] dollars” shall be replaced with “subject to enforcement procedures applicable to municipal infractions as set forth in this Code of Ordinances of Kingsley, Iowa.

8. Section 302.4 – “10” shall be replaced with “12”. Add the following reference: “Property owners shall also comply with Chapter 8.06 of this Code of Ordinances.”

9. Section 302.8 is amended to add the following: “Property owners shall also comply with Chapter 8.20 of this Code of Ordinances.”

10. Section 304.3 is amended by deleting said subsection and inserting in lieu there of the following: “Building numbering shall be regulated by Chapter 15.20 of this Code of Ordinances.”

11. Sections 308.1, 308.2, and 308.3 – Add the following references: “Property owners shall also comply with Chapter 8.16 of this Code of Ordinances.”

12. The title “code official” as used throughout the 2015 of Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, published by the International Code Council (ICC), Chapters 1-3, as modified, shall refer to the “Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer” of the City of Kingsley, Iowa, and such title shall be considered synonymous and may be used interchangeably.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: March 4, 2019

Second Reading: April 1, 2019

Third Reading: May 6, 2019

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 6th day of May, 2019.

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Vicki Stizmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 16, 2019