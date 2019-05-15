Kingsley City Council Minutes — May 6, 2019

Kingsley City Council

May 6, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on May 6, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Councilmen Bohle, Peters, Jasperson and Mathers. Rolling was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Grant Agreement with Brookside Golf Course, Inc. was opened at 7:02 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Hearing was closed at 7:03 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-10

approving a yearly grant payment of $6,500 for four years

was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Minutes of the April 1, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: None.

Public hearing on the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of Notes to evidence the obligation of the City thereunder was opened at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. There were no written or oral objections. Hearing was closed at 7:17 p.m.

Maintenance Report: Cemetery storage building are sandblasted and painted, tree grinders here all week, speed limit signs are installed. Headstone repairs will be done this summer.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle April expenses 100.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb & mileage 181.50

Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning 362.50

Amazon.com, Lib supplies/books 826.10

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

KPTH, advertising 850.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

Kingsley Post Office, box rent 82.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, April runs 1,710.00

AgriVision JD mower repair 34.51

Lewis Drug, Amb supplies 6.96

First Cooperative, gas 940.14

Ply. Co. Landfill, April tonnage 4,407.14

JJSS, LLC, jet sewer line 320.00

Frank Dunn, high performance patch 799.00

Siouxland Humane Society, March services 73.00

F.S. Repair, snow plow repair 90.00

Lammers Automotive, parts & supplies 98.30

The Record, March & April publications 486.92

Mangold, sewer & water testing 875.00

Thompson Innovations key fobs, computer hard drive, etc. 4,044.23

Thompson Innovations, lift station replace surge protector 359.08

Praxair, welding supplies 254.95

Hawkins, water chemicals 1,163.10

Sam’s Club, membership fee 45.00

H.G. Klug, sealing ring 163.13

WIT, EMT classes (Jacob Hagan) 1,596.00

Bohle Const., crushed asphalt (Brookview Dr.) 260.00

Presto-X, pest control 48.00

Elsmore Swim Shop, lifeguard suits 288.20

CMBA Architects, printing costs (Amb bldg) 1,704.69

True Engineering, Amb bldg engineering 4,100.00

Metering & Technology, meter parts 211.42

Rolling Oil, March & April bills 1,588.37

Aetna, EAP services 8.40

Bound Tree, Amb supplies..158.63

Casey’s, Amb gas 200.38

Acco, pool chlorine 388.80

Sioux Sales, boots (Kremer) 189.95

Wiatel, phone & internet 636.66

Matheson, Amb oxygen 423.40

Certified Amb Group, Amb billing 38.50

Quill, ofc supplies 118.64

Clark’s Hardware supplies 131.42

Dirt Road Design, website updates 545.00

CNH Capital, IH parts 177.10

MidAmerican, utilities 2,508.24

Keith Bohle, mileage 70.50

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 82.14

Mayo Clinic Health Letter, Lib subscription 32.00

Ebsco, Lib subscriptions 1,001.95

Demco, Lib supplies 433.23

Julie Culler, reimb Lib treats & Story monster supplies 62.97

Christopher Robin Preschool, summer reading program 800.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 1,216.33

Truck Equipment, gutter brooms 220.00

Cash, reimb petty cash 23.86

United Healthcare, Health ins premiums 5,349.14

Frontier, phone bills 214.56

Verizon, Amb hotspot 20.44

GIS, life/disab ins. 23.04

UPS, shipping chgs 53.80

IRS, Fed/Fica 5,024.78

Ipers, Ipers 3,291.37

Treas State of Iowa, sales tax 32.00

Avast, malware protection 52.99

Culpepper & Meriweather, circus 290.00

Mercy Med Services, J. Hagan Amb. 428.73

Joe Hoover, 2nd half deductible 1,500.00

Iowa Co. Attys, police workshop 140.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 157.78

MidAmerican, utilities (March) 1,977.72

AT & T, police phone bill 191.03

Paige Rassel, refund for Comm. Bldg. rent 290.00

K-P Little League, summer contribution 4,000.00

Bohle Const., crushed concrete (fill St. holes) 40.00

Glen Sadler, reimb. Boots 99.99

Ahlers Cooney, Brookside Golf 376.36

First Cooperative, gas 735.94

MidAmerican, utilities 1,968.18

Plendl Feed Service, grass seed 66.00

Iowa League of Cities, GrantFinder subscript. 50.00

Mangold, wastewater testing 752.00

Chet’s, supplies 6.50

Ply. Co. Engineer, ice sand (27 tons) 1,270.88

TOTAL 67,614.80

Paid with Library Special Funds:

Cengage, Lib books 259.59

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 34,481.65; Road Use, 15,614.37; Employee Benefits, 9,055.37; Local Option, 6,476.17; TIF, 4,500.00; Library Spec Inv, 1,957.27; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 3,812.08; Sewer, 5,843.04; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 25,651.56. Total: 107,391.51.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 33,682.92; Operating Grants, 22,959.94; General Revenues, 263,926.94; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 320,569.80.

April treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Resolution #2019-11

instituting proceedings to take additional action

was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-12

directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $243,000 (dollar amount subject to change)

General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2019 to be awarded to

United Bank of Iowa with a beginning interest rate of three (3) percent

was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters. Roll Call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Police report was distributed and discussed. Locks will be placed on 211 Brandon St. to secure the abandoned house and garage.

Pool Report: Council approved list of staff that will be hired for the summer, drain covers are good, cleaning will start this week, pool should be open June 1st, early adult swim sessions will be held again this year, there will be open swim from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Swimming lesson signup will be May 22, 28 and 29. Prices will remain the same.

Public hearing for Budget Amendment was opened at 7:30 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. There were no written or oral objections. Hearing closed at 7:32 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Fire Report: May be purchasing another fire rig, will be renting storage space for extra fire equipment, would like to buy 1998 city pickup when new one is purchased, burning building at Ann Rassel’s property was discussed.

Resolution #2019-13

setting a public hearing to sell the North 20.00 feet of

Lot Nine, Block Twenty, Second Addition, Town of Kingsley

was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Public hearing will be June 3, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. Cost of property will be survey cost plus $2,500.00.

Open burning was discussed. City will follow County burn ban rules when warranted. On motion by Jasperson, seconded by Peters, police were directed that all recreational fires need to be in a fire pit and covered with a screen. All voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #242

(Adopting International Property Code, Chapters 1, 2 and 3)

was introduced by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle for a third reading. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #242 by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle. Roll call vote: Bohle, aye; Peters, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers to hire Dave Christiansen as the City Inspector at a rate of $50.00 per hour to start May 6, 2019. All voted aye, motion carried.

Bid was received for creek repair on the walking trail. Bohle Construction submitted a bid of $15,680.00 to strip top soil and replace, move ditch channel to south, provide and place 30 loads of fill material, provide and place 15 loads of broken concrete and remove/replace fence line using existing material. Motion by Mathers, seconded by Peters to accept the bid. All voted aye, motion carried.

Michelle Leonard talked with the Council about trading a cemetery lot with the City. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to allow transaction, all voted aye, motion carried.

The Council received a sign agreement with Avery Brothers Sign Company to make five alumacore signs with glossy laminate digital prints to attach over the existing welcome signs. Motion by Jasperson, seconded by Peters, to purchase the signs. All voted aye, motion carried.

O’Keefe Addition, a minor subdivision to Plymouth County, Iowa, was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Council discussed durable materials for temporary structures. At a November 5, 2015 Planning and Zoning meeting, it was motioned to prohibit temporary structures that are made of nondurable materials in residential areas. An ordinance will be introduced at the June 2019 meeting to deal with this.

FCA Kingsley C-Store liquor license was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Water and sewer rates will be discussed at the June meeting. Information will be provided for these possible rate increases.

Wage review was conducted. Jantz, Sitzmann, Kremer, Slota, Hoover, Sadler, Culler, Irwin, Edwards and Graves will all receive a three (3) percent wage increase. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Culpepper & Meriweather Circus will be in Kingsley on August 3rd.

Street repair proposals were received from Knife River. Proposal #1 would fix 4th and Brandon St.; in front of 309 and 313 Brandon St., in front of 111 Brandon St. and Tilden and Bayard Streets. This project includes removal of the existing surface and patching back with six (6) inches Hot Mix Asphalt. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, to accept Proposal #1 at a cost of $28,921.23. All voted aye, motion carried.

Street repair Proposal #2 would include Barre St. from 1st St. to 2nd St. and Barre St. from 2nd St. to 3rd St. This project would include milling of Barre St. from 2nd to 3rd and edge milling the east of Barre south of 2nd St. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Peters, to accept Proposal #2 at a cost of $39,088.04. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion was made by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, to authorize the Mayor to execute Second Amendment to Site Lease Agreement and Memorandum of Lease with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC. Amendment sets monthly rent at $500.00 to increase ten (10) percent in 2026. All voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits presented: Greg Royer, fence; Troy Bainbridge, fence; Corey Sitzmann, fence; Alex Perez, greenhouses, is pending.

Adjourn on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will be June 3, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 16, 2019