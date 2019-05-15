Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 5, 2019
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Sunday, May 5, 2019
Time: 11:00 AM
Place: High School Commons, Mapleton, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, and Mead
Absent: Clausen
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 11:20 AM.
II. Action Items
A. Steve Oberg’s retirement party
Tammy moved and Kennedy seconded to rename the MVAO HS Gymnasium the Dr. Steve Oberg Gymnasium. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Kennedy, Flanigan, Mead, Wimmer. Nays: None. Motion carried.
III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 3:25 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 16, 2019