Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 5, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date:  Sunday, May 5, 2019
Time:  11:00 AM
Place:   High School Commons, Mapleton, IA
Present:  Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, and Mead
Absent:   Clausen

AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 11:20 AM.

II. Action Items
A. Steve Oberg’s retirement party
Tammy moved and Kennedy seconded to rename the MVAO HS Gymnasium the Dr. Steve Oberg Gymnasium.  Roll Call Vote:  Ayes:  Kennedy, Flanigan, Mead, Wimmer.  Nays:  None.  Motion carried.

III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 3:25 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 16, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

