Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 5, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM

Place: High School Commons, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Kennedy, and Mead

Absent: Clausen

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 11:20 AM.

II. Action Items

A. Steve Oberg’s retirement party

Tammy moved and Kennedy seconded to rename the MVAO HS Gymnasium the Dr. Steve Oberg Gymnasium. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Kennedy, Flanigan, Mead, Wimmer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 3:25 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 16, 2019