Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 12, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 4/12/19

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 159.18

ACTION MOVING & STORAGE BUILDINGS 490.00

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 90,141.21

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 674.98

AIMEE UHL*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 890.11

ALEXCIA KLEMISH*** *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 96.82

ALLIED 100 LLC HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 1,901.39

AMBER M. HUNWARDSEN*** MILEAGE 52.49

AMERICAN LEGION POST 389 OFFICE SUPPLIES 22.50

AMY J. ALFORD*** MILEAGE 80.04

ANESTHESIA CONSULTANTS *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 680.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 504.01

AVENTURE STAFFING & PROFESSIONAL *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 827.24

AXON ENTERPRISE INC. *RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 5,487.00

BARNES & NOBLE MAGAZINES & BOOKS 215.26

BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 585.00

BOUND TREE MEDICAL LLC HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 2,023.00

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 140.00

BROWN SUPPLY CO. PARTS 1,731.60

C W SUTER & SON INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 380.00

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 487.58

CANDELARIO A. JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 2,867.31

CENTER FOR DISEASE DETECTION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 18.00

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 335.22

CERTIFIED AUTO INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 31.95

CHAMP SOFTWARE INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 800.00

CHANNING BETE CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 164.27

CHEROKEE COUNTY EMS ASSOCIATION PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 458.95

CHEROKEE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 942.06

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 189.75

CHRISTIAN HOME ASS’N DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 666.96

COAST TO COAST (SIMI VALLEY) OFFICE SUPPLIES 114.99

COLORADO SERUM CO. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 149.00

CONCORDANCE HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 3,586.07

COOPERATIVE GAS & OIL CO. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 94.05

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 10.89

CRAFT AUTO BODY INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 140.00

CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCING INC. DARE OFFICE SUPPLIES 106.00

CRITTENTON CENTER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 11,026.79

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 70.68

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 4,740.07

DIXON CONSTR. CO. *BRIDGES 49,611.62

DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT INVESTIGATIONS 2.50

DUNES DENTAL 4 KIDS *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 4,998.73

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 163.80

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) TELEPHONE EXPENSE 14.50

ELIZABETH HANSON*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 553.96

EMA – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TAX ALLOCATIONS 12,747.88

EMILY CLAYTON*** *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 43.56

EMILY SMITH*** HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 34.17

FAMILY DENTAL CENTER OF MORNINGSIDE *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,561.46

FASTENAL CO. BUILDINGS 61.54

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.26

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 739.40

FINISH LINE *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 2,623.25

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 240.95

FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH SERV. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 828.77

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 226.35

GARDNER TREE SERVICE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 675.00

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (GSK) MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 357.50

GREAT WESTERN CAR RENTAL LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,419.00

HACH CHEMICAL CO. CHEMICALS & GASES-HERBICI 572.87

HALLETT MATERIALS GRANULAR 36,207.41

HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 2,655.00

HEALTHY CHILDREN PROJECT INC. *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 200.00

HEALY WELDING *OUTSIDE SERVICES 37.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 1,939.82

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C. *ATTORNEY FEES 975.00

HGM ASSOC. INC. CONSULTING CONSULTANT FEES 996.45

HOLLAND LAWN CARE INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 5,935.00

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL/PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 150.00

HY VEE *PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION 156.42

HY VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) FOOD 33.82

HY VEE INC. *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 265.73

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 81.00

IACCVSO SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 120.00

INDEPENDENCE VILLAGE RENT PAYMENTS ASSISTANCE 245.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 989.38

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 135.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,733.82

INTERSTATE BATTERY MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 127.95

IOWA CNTY ATTORNEYS ASS’N DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 2,163.00

IOWA ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ASSN DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 65.00

IOWA PRISON IND. *BUILDINGS 479.33

IOWA PUBLIC HEALTH ASS’N (WDM) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 590.00

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 2,171.40

JAMI L. JOHNSON TRANSCRIPTS 75.00

JASON GANN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 414.00

JOHN MANSFIELD *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 30.22

JOHNSON CONTROLS SECURITY SOLUTIONS MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS..1,088.43

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & NATURAL & LP GAS 370.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY (SIOUX FALLS) *HVAC SYSTEMS 1,016.66

JULIE ALBRIGHT*** MILEAGE 34.80

KATHERINE B. MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 84.74

KELLIE ZVIRGZDINAS*** MILEAGE 87.00

KEVIN GRIEME*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 37.01

KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND WATER/GARBAGE 315.00

L G EVERIST INC. PORTLAND CEMENT 139.66

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 255.45

LEANN ORR*** OFFICE SUPPLIES 29.96

LEON K. KOSTER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 31.96

LESSMAN ELECTRIC SUPPLY BUILDINGS 16.21

LINCOLN RYAN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 33.12

LORI A. OETKEN*** *MILEAGE 102.66

LORI L. BALDWIN RN*** *MILEAGE 41.76

LUTHERAN SERVICES IN IOWA *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 7,572.22

M & M COPY QUICK INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 27.00

MAIL SERVICES LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 2,786.53

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 2,181.68

MATTHEW VERZANI*** DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 185.00

MEGAN MILLER*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 152.61

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 508.89

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 31,013.35

MID STATES ORGANIZED CRIME SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 225.00

MIDWEST CARD AND ID SOLUTIONS OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 3,737.88

MIDWEST WHEEL PARTS 176.88

MONONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 663.90

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 276.00

MOTOROLA INC. (C-IL) COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 18,358.40

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 17.50

MURPHY TRACTOR FILTERS 999.48

NANCY WEBB*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 203.35

NETWORK SERVICES CO. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 130.00

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 77.37

NORTHSIDE GLASS SERVICE OUTSIDE SERVICES 155.00

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. *HVAC SYSTEMS 575.56

OFFICE ELEMENTS *BUILDINGS 4,566.16

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,609.23

OIL EXPRESS, INC. GREASE 328.00

OLIVIA SKAARE*** *MILEAGE 50.46

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,080.16

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL FEES 18,452.20

PATTERSON DENTAL SUPPLY INC. OMAHA *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 645.64

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 7,535.15

PICKERMANS SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 110.00

PRESTO X INC. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 108.00

QUALITY INN & SUITES TRAVEL EXPENSES 145.60

REICH PAINTING & DECORATING CO. INC. BUILDINGS 3,191.00

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES PARTS 159.64

SAMPERS***, JULIE A. *MILEAGE 34.22

SANOFI PASTEUR INC. MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 854.61

SAPP BROS PETROLEUM INC. *GAS/OILS 3,292.95

SARAH E. BLATCHFORD*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 30.16

SARPY COUNTY COURT INVESTIGATIONS 3.25

SECRETARY OF STATE DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,077.84

SHEILA M. GARVIN*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 121.22

SHERWIN WILLIAMS BUILDINGS 37.38

SINGING HILLS AUTO SPA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 374.00

SIOUX BODY SHOP MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 615.76

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 2,100.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 1,125.89

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 50.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS (447) *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 126,997.26

SIOUX CITY WINNELSON CO. BUILDINGS 302.96

SIOUX CNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 107.55

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,400.50

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,892.26

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH *TRAVEL EXPENSES..4,411.28

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY BUILDINGS 17.50

SIOUXLAND TAXI *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 107.50

SQUARE TIRE GORDON DRIVE *FILTERS 669.12

STACY M. MCNEAR*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 179.80

STAPLES ADVANTAGE *OFFICE SUPPLIES 220.08

STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 113.64

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. *PARTS 459.58

STEPHANIE KINGSTON*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 52.20

STEVEN BEEKMAN*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 54.52

SUPPLYWORKS *BUILDINGS 212.23

THE UPHOLSTERY SHOP BUILDINGS 300.00

THERESA J. JOCHUM*** *POSTAGE & MAILINGS 755.28

THOMPSON INNOVATION BUILDINGS 150.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA BUILDINGS 847.00

TYLER S. BROCK*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 870.20

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 73.80

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,000.00

US POSTAL SERVICE (SC-IA) POSTAGE & MAILING 500.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 151,869.15

WEST CENTRAL CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 125.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 80.99

WIGMAN CO. *PLUMBING 206.99

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 720.00

WOODBURY COUNTY DEBT SERVICE *RENT BUILDINGS 6,667.00

YOUTH EMERGENCY SERVICES & SHELTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 1,772.70

YOUTH SHELTER CARE DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 93.30

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 721.46

4-WAY STOP SHOP GAS/OILS 59.99

GRAND TOTAL – 704,241.69

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 16, 2019