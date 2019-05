Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 19, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 4/19/19

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. MACH & FIXTURES 17.06

AMY LUTGEN *ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 96.00

ANTHON, CITY OF ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 96.89

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER P.O. BOX B *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 343.56

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 94.13

BARBARA PARKER EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 19.72

BOMGAARS *BLDG./EQUIPMENT/MAIN. 141.23

BOULDER CO. SIGNS 122.84

BRUCE GARBE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 8.12

BUCHHEIT LAW PLC ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 170.00

BUENA VISTA COUNTY *MEDICAL SERVICES 609.56

CW SUTER & SON INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,327.25

CABLE ONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 172.73

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 24,077.11

CEDAR FALLS CONSTRUCTION PORTLAND CEMENT..5,642.60

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 50.00

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 208.13

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 352.60

CHRISTINE ZELLMER ZANT EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 19.72

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 70.00

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP. SUNDRY 162.65

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *BUILDINGS 178.68

COSTAR REALTY INFORMATION INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 104.50

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING *BLDG./EQUIPMENT/MAIN. 167.58

CUMMINS CENTRAL POWER LLC *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 4,287.02

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC PARTS 79.42

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) *NOTICES/SUBPOENAS..36.76

DAVENPORT CLEANERS WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 50.40

DCI-SOR SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 60.00

DEBRA HEATH*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 247.20

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 3,789.85

DENCO CORP ROAD GRADE REPLACEMENT 2,083.20

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINTS (SC-IA) *BUILDINGS 6.18

DOUG’S TRUCK ALIGNMENTS INC. *OUTSIDE SERVICES 188.55

DUBUQUE BANK AND TRUST LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 28,480.71

ECHO GROUP BUILDINGS 234.57

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL PLUMBING 94.00

ECOLAB PEST ELIMINATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 294.68

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 54.00

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PRODUCTS *MEDICAL & LAB SUPPLIES 123.82

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 3,643.20

FINISH LINE GAS/OILS 312.69

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *GAS/OILS 25,635.80

FRANK DUNN CO. ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 799.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE INC. *ROAD GRADE REPLACEMENT 2,615.25

GILL HAULING INC. BUILDINGS 21.00

GLOBAL ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION BUILDINGS 230,807.00

GRAHAM TIRE CO. (SC) MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 345.90

GRAINGER INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 148.71

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 2,315.63

HEDIBERTO PONCE*** MEAL EXPENSES 21.68

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CONTRACTUAL

SERVICES 810.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 5,784.57

INTERSTATE BATTERY EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 96.95

IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (A-IA) SALT 5,436.00

IOWA OFFICE OF STATE MED. EXAMINER *MEDICAL SERVICES 6,335.00

IOWA PRISON IND. *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 670.00

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN OF SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 50.00

ISSDA *DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 100.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FILTERS 142.48

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 4,703.89

JASON BYERS*** SAFETY 209.41

JEBRO INC. *ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 1,295.60

JEREMIAH CASSON*** SAFETY 145.81

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 66.86

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 323.19

JOHN ROBINSON *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 20.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. *SUNDRY 528.77

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 2,332.10

L G EVERIST INC. *PORTLAND CEMENT 213.84

LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 107.35

LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC. PARTS 871.59

LOESS HILLS WILD ONES PROGRAM SUPPLIES 94.00

LONG LINES LTD *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 396.24

LOWE’S COMPANIES INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 1,075.14

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,610.21

MAILING SERVICES INC POSTAGE & MAILING 182.95

MARK NAHRA*** MILEAGE 227.36

MELISSA THOMAS*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 274.92

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 79.91

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 2,490.16

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER SIOUX CITY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 129.75

MICHAEL R. CLAYTON*** *TRAVEL EXPENSES 513.84

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRICITY 1,271.86

MID COUNTRY MACHINERY INC PARTS 122.45

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY INC. *BUILDINGS 120.00

MIDWEST WHEEL PARTS 31.97

MOVILLE J AND J MOTOR INC. *TIRES & TUBES 160.00

MOVILLE RECORD *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,604.99

MUNGER REINSCHMIDT AND DENNE *UNSPECIFIED 6,309.80

MURPHY TRACTOR *PARTS 1,281.43

NATIONAL ACADEMY EMERG. MED. DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 100.00

NIC HUNT UNSPECIFIED..100.00

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 2,516.38

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 241.96

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 3,224.36

PETERSEN OIL CO. *DIESEL 6,486.00

PIERSON, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 46.84

PRECISION DYNAMICS CORP. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 368.00

PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS TRAINING COMPUTER SOFTWARE 550.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 654.93

RACHEL EDMUNDSON*** *DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 223.25

RAND FARM SUPPLY UNSPECIFIED 270.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES HVAC SYSTEMS 656.49

RICOH USA, INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 220.77

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 93.50

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 371.31

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SHAWN STRECK EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.86

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 503.81

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,215.66

SIOUX CITY TREAS (447) *DEPARTMENT HEADS 121,880.68

SIOUX SALES CO. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 213.60

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL K-9 DOG COSTS 103.68

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH BUILDINGS 14.00

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO. INC. SAFETY 420.00

STAPLES (BOX 6721) *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 428.96

STATE OF IOWA DIV. OF LABOR HVAC SYSTEMS 80.00

STEFFEN TRUCK EQUIPMENT INC. PARTS 13.82

SUNDQUIST ENGINEERING PC *UNSPECIFIED 1,032.00

SUPPLYWORKS *BUILDINGS 74.70

THE SIGN SHOP CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 750.00

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN DIESEL 640.00

THOMSON WEST COMPUTER SOFTWARE 2,027.91

TITAN MACHINERY INC.

*PARTS 17,661.31

TOM BRIDE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.28

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 6,396.50

UMBACH SEED & FEED STORE AGRICULT. & HORTICULTURAL 67.25

UNITY POINT CLINIC OCCUPATIONAL MED. ATTORNEY FEES 2,800.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 3,100.56

US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 121.14

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

VEESTRA & KIMM INC. CONSULTANT FEES 480.00

VERMEER SALES & SERVICE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 14.50

WASTE MANAGEMENT SIOUX CITY (CS-IL) *WATER/GARBAGE 337.07

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD *MEDICAL FEES 283,920.93

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 1,259.00

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM SHOP TELEPHONE 533.21

WIGMAN CO. DIESEL 29.46

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 5,383.14

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *OFFICE SUPPLIES 180.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 90.95

ZIEGLER INC. *BOLTS 6,978.73

GRAND TOTAL – 867,369.84

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

