Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

LEGAL NOTICE

Public Hearing for a change of classification for 130th Street west of Buchanan Avenue

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 7 of Woodbury County Ordinance Number 18, Area Service “C” Road Maintenance Ordinance, has set a date for public hearing to consider a petition to change the classification of an Area Service “C” roadway. The hearing is set for Tuesday, May 28, at 4:40 P.M CDT, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa. The County Board will hear comments in regard to a request to change the classification of a portion of 130th Street west of Buchanan Avenue from Level of Service “C” to Level of Service “A” to allow improvement of the road for the proposed construction of a house on an adjacent acreage.

Further information on the road and its current classification is available at the office of the Woodbury County Engineer, 759 E. Frontage Road, Moville, Iowa, phone no. 712-873-3215 fax no. 712-873-3325 email: mnahra@woodburycountyiowa.gov.

At said Public Hearing, any person present and so wishing will be given the opportunity to be heard, for or against, the proposed road classification change. Any person so wishing may file a document with the Woodbury County Auditor’s Office prior to the time of the hearing, should the person wish the document to be read for them at the time of the hearing.

Patrick Gill

Woodbury County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 16, 2019