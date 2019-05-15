Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 16, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 16, 2019

SIXTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Pottebaum, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(a). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to go out of closed session and into an open session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(a). Carried 5-0 on roll-call vote.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve $835.00 assistance for general relief. Carried 5-0.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Jeremy Taylor presented a plaque from the USS Sioux City.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for April 16, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 6, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the April 9, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $818,562.79. Copy filed.

To receive the County Auditor’s Quarterly report for January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Alicia Sanders, 423 Main St., Lawton, to the Woodbury County Library Board. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Ron Engle to serve a three-year term on the Community Action Agency Board beginning April 2019. Copy filed.

To approve and receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending April Moore for her years of service to Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,825

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING APRIL MOORE

FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, April Moore has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for 32 years from August 3, 1987 to May 3, 2019; and

WHEREAS, the service given by April Moore as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends April Moore for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, April Moore.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 16th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894734251007, 697 Lewis Blvd.

RESOLUTION #12,826

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The East 30 feet of West 55 feet of Block 33, C.B. Rustin & Co. Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa

(697 Lewis Blvd.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 30th Day of April, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 30th Day of April, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $10.00 plus recording fees.

Dated this 16th Day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Randy Suggitt, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 4-17-19, $18.05/hour. Job Vacancy Posted: 3-27-19. Entry Level Salary: $16.43-$18.05/hour.; the reclassification of Diane Smith, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 04-30-19, $98,465/year, 6.7%=$6,242/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 11 to Step 12.; the reclassification of Thomas Hindman, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-30-19, $20.88/hour, 4%=$.82/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 2 to Class 1.; and the separation of April Moore, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-03-19. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff. CWA: $19.28/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Enterprise Pipeline. Copy filed.

To approve the permit for underground utilities in the right of way for NIPCO. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed for a meeting of Woodbury County Drainage District Trustees meeting.

The Board meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve the plans for project #L-C(D156)ó73.97, replacement of bridge C160. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the final pay voucher for project #BROS-C097(129)ó5F-97, replacement of bridge on county route L43. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the weed destruction order of 2019 Resolution. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,827

WEED DESTRUCTION ORDER

WHEREAS, it is the responsibility of each of Iowa County’s Board of Supervisors to enforce the provisions of Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended with regard to the destruction of weeds, and

WHEREAS, under Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended each county Board of Supervisors must prescribe and order a program of weed destruction to be followed by landowners, tenants, and other persons in possession or control of land, and

WHEREAS, it has been determined by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that a program of weed destruction for the year 2019 is necessary,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa that each landowner, tenant or other person in possession or control of private land shall on or before the dates stated below, destroy the below-listed noxious weeds on their land by spraying them with a suitable herbicide in a strength sufficient to kill such weeds.

1. May 1, 2019 – for Palmer amaranth annual.

2. May 13, 2019 – for musk, thistle, sow thistle, bull thistle, leafy spurge, perennial pepper grass, sour dock perennial, smooth dock perennial, and sheep sorrel perennial.

3. June 3, 2019 – for Canada thistle, Russian knapweed, buckhorn perennial, wild mustard annual, horse nettle, and teasel biennial.

4. June 10, 2019 – for field bindweed, wild carrot biennial, and quack grass.

5. June 17, 2019 – for butterprint annual, puncture vine annual, and cocklebur annual.

6. July 1, 2019 – for wild sunflower annual and poison hemlock.

7. October 1, 2019 – all thistles in the rosette stage.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that any person using county road Right-of-Way for haying or grazing are responsible for following the labeled restrictions listed on the following products used by Woodbury County Weed Commissioner: Grazon P&D, Streamline, Perspective, Method 240SL, and MSN 60.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that all weeds on county trunk and local roads and between the fence lines of such roads, whether they be noxious weeds or other weeds, shall be eradicated or otherwise destroyed, to prevent seed production, by the owner of the land adjoining the road on or before June 14, 2019.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that weeds that are not destroyed in compliance with the above order may be destroyed by the Weed Commissioner, and the costs of destruction by the Weed Commissioner, including the cost of serving notice, plus a penalty of twenty-five percent of total costs shall be assessed against the property upon which the weeds were destroyed, in the case of private lands, or against the adjoining land, in the case of weeds on county roads. Landowners are to contact Weed Commissioner and notify him if there are areas that should not be sprayed with herbicides.

SO RESOLVED this 16th day of April, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 23, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 16, 2019