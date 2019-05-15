Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 9, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 9, 2019

FIFTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Pottebaum, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to approve the agenda for April 9, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 2, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $612,323.98. Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Mary Feiler, Civilian Lieutenant, County Sheriff Dept., effective 4-15-19, $73,137/year, 3.25%=$2,302/year. Per Wage Plan Matrix, 6 month Salary Increase.; and the End of probation of Michael Andresen, Motor Grader Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 04-24-19, $23.86/hour, 3%=$.71/hr. Per CWA Secondary Roads Contract agreement, End of Probation Salary Increase. Copy filed.

To approve the de-authorization P/T Aide (effective 6-30-19), Sioux Rivers. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Aide, Building Services. Wage Plan: $9.65/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving petition for suspension of taxes for Audrey Bitner, parcel #894716358009, 2933 Douglas St.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,823

RESOLUTION APPROVING PETITION FOR SUSPENSION OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Audrey Bitner is the titleholder of property located at 2933 Douglas St., Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa, and legally described as follows:

Parcel # 8947 16 358 009

PEIRCE’S ADDITION E 100 FT LOT 1 BLK 1 8

WHEREAS, Audrey Bitner, is the titleholder of the aforementioned property have petitioned the Board of Supervisors for a suspension of taxes pursuant to the 2017 Iowa Code section 427.9, and

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors recognizes from documents provided that the petitioner is unable to provide to the public revenue; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby grants the request for a suspension of taxes, and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to so record the approval of this tax suspension for this property.

SO RESOLVED this 9th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for petitioners who failed to re-certify their income or does not qualify for continues tax suspension. Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for USCOC of Greater Iowa. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

The Board recessed for a meeting of Woodbury County Drainage District Trustees meeting.

The Board meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive for signatures a Resolution for proclamation National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 7-13, 2019. Carried 5-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,824

PROCLAMATION

NATIONAL CRIME VICTIMS’ RIGHTS WEEK,

APRIL 7-13, 2019

WHEREAS, Americans are the victims of approximately 20 million crimes each year, affecting individuals and communities; and

WHEREAS, reaching and serving all victims of crime is essential to a thriving community, because those who receive holistic services and support are more likely to remain invested in their communities; and

WHEREAS, we must make a dedicated effort to expand the circle of those prepared to respond to victims and link them to the resources that can help them recover; and

WHEREAS, engaging a broader array of healthcare providers, community leaders, faith organizations, educators, and businesses can provide new links between victims and services that improve their safety, healing, and access to justice; and

WHEREAS, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to ensuring that all victims of crime, especially those who are challenging to reach or serve, are afforded their rights and receive a trauma-informed response; and

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Domestic Violence Workgroup is hereby dedicated to strengthening victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime, building resilience in our communities and our victim responders, and working for justice for all victims and survivors.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors does hereby proclaim the week of April 7-13, 2019, as Crime Victims’ Rights Week and reaffirm this county’s commitment to creating a victim service and criminal justice response that assists all victims of crime; and to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for those community members, victim service providers, and criminal justice professionals who are committed to improving our response to all victims of crime so that they may find relevant assistance, support, justice, and peace.

DATED this 9th day of April 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Pottebaum to approve the upgrade to all current door security controller hardware and Millennium Enterprise Software to be expended after July 1, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the project agreement with Iowa DOT for the Highway 141 bridge project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the contract with Metal Culverts for $116,239.61 for CP-2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to approve the FY 2020 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department budget submitted to the Iowa DOT. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the FY 2020 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Five Year Construction Program. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the project agreement with Iowa DOT for the Highway 31 paving project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to provide $2,500 in funding to support Siouxland Mental Health in disaster outreach. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Voiced a concern about the condition of graveled county roads.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 16, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

