Bronson City Council Minutes

May 14, 2019

The Bronson City Council met in session on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Bronson City Hall. Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Thompson. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Doug Williams, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was not present; Attorney Ryan was there in his place.

Public Hearing on amending the 2018/2019 budget was opened up to the public.

Visitors: Lt. Charles Hertz, Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. During the month of April, in the town of Bronson, deputies conducted direct patrol totaling 27 hrs. and 47 minutes and responded to 2 calls for service. Additionally, deputies spent 12 hrs. and 57 minutes performing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson district.

Reports:

Ambulance: Dillon Hinds was not present for the ambulance report. He was called out on an ambulance call right before the meeting started.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that he has a battery for the mower that drags the infield at the ballfields. Councilman Merchant said he will replace the battery after the meeting. He asks that the field is dragged after every game and every practice. CJ reported that he has replaced 2 flood gates that were broken. The concrete table at the ballfields needs fixed and also the base of the flag pole at the shelter house needs repaired and the flag put back up. CJ said he will get with Tim Seubert who has a lift to replace the rope for the flag pole and will work on the base of the flagpole.

Water/Sewer Operator report: Nick was present at the meeting. Reported there was a large leak behind the bar in the alley again. Morningside Plumbing was called and is working on it. Nick talked to the council about getting some more of the sewers pumped. Council said it would depend on how much money we have to pay Morningside Plumbing for fixing the leak to see if we have money in the budget to pump more sewers.

Since there was no one present and no written objections, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to close the Public Hearing at this time.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

134.11

General

24,809.21 3,539.32

Garbage

2,073.67 2.92

Road Use Tax

1,367.91 1,554.94

Ambulance

716.91 0.00

Water

5,894.09 2,742.21

Sewer

1,748.92 2,579.73

Local Option Sales Tax

3,375.99 1,583.33

Insurance

0.00 0.00

APRIL TOTAL REVENUE

$40,120.09

APRIL DISBURSEMENTS

$12,002.45

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adopt

Resolution #6-2019

approving amendment to the

fiscal year 2018/2019 budget.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the April 9th regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR MAY 2019 MEETING:

CHN garbage $3,040.84

City of Bronson water bill for city hall $76.00

Siouxland District Health bacterial testing $14.00

WIATEL telephone bill $58.83

Moville Record publication of minutes $108.97

Menards culvert $329.98

Jackson Pumping pumped lift station $150.00

Randy Amick Construction culvert $150.00

Randy Amick Construction pea gravel for playground at shelter $91.50

S&S Equipment Dixie Chopper $296.50

New Cooperative filled diesel tank $440.59

Monica Junge reimb. for yearly website $146.95

HAKA amb., city truck, pumps $333.62

Mercy Medical Center biomedical services $181.68

LP Gill 4th qtr. landfill 2018/2019 $1,532.72

Ecolab pest control $200.00

Jackson Pumping pumped 401 E. Front $150.00

PCC billing $46.95

PCC billing $22.25

Rodney Propane park $266.39

Bronson Fire Dept. Fire protection fiscal year 2018/19 $6,300.00

Bronson Fire Dept. house ambulance $2,558.72

Sioux City Foundry culverts $1,171.30

Bomgaars supplies $186.64

Sam’s Club supplies for shelter – reimb. Lori $48.46

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Resolution #7-2019:

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to pass

Resolution #7-2019

adopting and amending policies related to

federal & state funded procurements.

2. Resolution #8-2019:

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, approving and authorizing Amendment Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City of Bronson and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing and providing for the reissuance of the $901,000 Water Revenue Capital Loan Note, Series 2008.

3. Councilman Amick on brush pile: Tabled until the next regular meeting.

4. Discussion on replacing swing set at the park: Tabled until the next regular meeting.

5. Approval of Bronson Volunteer Fire Dept liquor license: There was a motion from Councilman Williams and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the liquor license. Councilman Amick reported that there will be a bean bag tournament on May 25th put on by the Fire Dept. Councilman Amick gave the Clerk a drawing of the beer garden and of the streets they would like blocked off. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the drawing.

6. Fourth of July: Discussion was made on how many Spot-o-pots the town will need to order for the 4th of July celebration this year. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to order 6 Spot-o-pots. Councilman Amick will have them ordered.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: Wanted to know if Richardson Trucking was done down at the park. Mayor Thompson said Mark Richardson will come back to put down grass seed.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Attorney Ryan: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:22 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Tony Thompson, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019