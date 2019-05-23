Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 15, 2019
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
SPECIAL SCHOOLBOARD MEETING
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOL
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Time: 3:00 PM
Place: Superintendent’s office, Mapleton, IA
Present: Flanigan and Kennedy. Wimmer via speakerphone
Absent: Clausen and Mead
AGENDA:
I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 3:00 PM.
II. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve contracts for Kody Berg for Head Custodian and High school assistant wrestling coach. 3 ayes. Motion carried.
III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 3:02 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith
Published in The Record
Thursday, May 23, 2019