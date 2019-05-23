Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 15, 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

SPECIAL SCHOOLBOARD MEETING

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOL

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Time: 3:00 PM

Place: Superintendent’s office, Mapleton, IA

Present: Flanigan and Kennedy. Wimmer via speakerphone

Absent: Clausen and Mead

AGENDA:

I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 3:00 PM.

II. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve contracts for Kody Berg for Head Custodian and High school assistant wrestling coach. 3 ayes. Motion carried.

III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 3:02 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019