Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes — May 15, 2019

| | 0

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
SPECIAL SCHOOLBOARD MEETING
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO SCHOOL

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Time:  3:00 PM
Place:  Superintendent’s office, Mapleton, IA
Present: Flanigan and Kennedy. Wimmer via speakerphone
Absent:  Clausen and Mead

AGENDA:
I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 3:00 PM.

II. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve contracts for Kody Berg for Head Custodian and High school assistant wrestling coach.  3 ayes.  Motion carried.

III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 3:02 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment