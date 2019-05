Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto School Board Bills — May 2019

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MV/A-O BOARD BILLS

GENERAL FUND

A CHANCE TO GROW CONFERENCE 560.00

AETNA INSURANCE 117.60

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION FUNDRAISER 1,514.63

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 90.50

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 263.84

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BLAKE, SHARI REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 319.03

BRAIN POP SUBSCRIPTION 405.00

BULK BOOKSTORE, THE SUPPLIES 251.40

BUMSTEAD, JERRY SNOW REMOVAL 1,050.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 108.59

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 140.15

CENEX FLEETCARD FUEL 772.40

CENTURYLINK BUSINESS SERVICES INTERNET 3,798.83

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMM. SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 27,250.35

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 14,933.55

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,957.87

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 623.66

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 65.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 599.76

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS PARTS 141.88

COUNTRY INN & SUITES DES MOINES TRAVEL 854.56

COX, ANN REIMBURSEMENT 34.20

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 162.85

CULLIGAN SUPPLIES 278.80

DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY, LLC SUPPLIES 862.08

DELPHI GLASS CORPORATION SUPPLIES 89.30

DEMCO SUPPLIES 375.56

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTION 1,000.00

DEWALD, STEVE SE TRAVEL 2,246.40

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 1,546.96

DISCOUNT SCHOOL SUPPLY SUPPLIES 327.15

EDUCATIONAL INNOVATIONS SUPPLIES 202.84

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 136.89

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 180.18

FIVE STAR AWARDS & MORE SUPPLIES 18.75

FJL PRINTING COMPANY PRINTING 792.50

FLINN SCIENTIFIC INC. SUPPLIES 235.10

FUN AND FUNCTION LLC SUPPLIES 211.26

GRAHAM TIRE STORM LAKE TIRES 2,459.34

GRIMES HORTICULTURE HORTICULTURE 1,102.13

HAMERAY PUBLISHING GROUP SUPPLIES 19.85

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 165.28

HANSEN SERVICES PROPANE 1,920.00

HARRISON COUNTY HISTORICAL VILLAGE FIELD TRIP 48.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 684.00

HEARTLAND SCHOOL SE TUITION 3,640.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 239.89

HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL PHYSICAL 128.00

HUMANA INSURANCE CO INSURANCE 71.20

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SERVICES 4,413.04

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 2,649.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 676.20

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 135.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION MEMBERSHIP 932.90

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INSPECTIONS 175.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 88.20

JAZZ EDUCATORS OF IOWA ENTRY FEE 50.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,429.81

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 12.80

KENNEDY, KAREN REIMBURSEMENT 54.40

KINGSLEY-PIERSON HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,987.27

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 202.96

LAKESHORE SUPPLIES 1,433.84

MAKE MUSIC SMARTMUSIC SUBSCRIPTION 149.80

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 200.00

MAPLETON CASEY’S FUEL/SUPPLIES 1,984.79

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 1,484.30

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 328.00

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 305.80

MASTERS, DENISE HOME SCHOOL 65.26

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 685.45

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 247.66

MCGRAIN, KARLA REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

MID AMERICA MUSEUM FIELD TRIP 159.00

MIDWEST TECHNOLOGY SUPPLIES 975.56

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 1,113.37

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 135.50

NASCO SUPPLIES 1,966.72

NEA MAGAZINE SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION 60.90

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 158.87

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 12,830.47

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 1,252.40

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS, INC. FERTILIZER 3,169.92

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 285.00

OA/BC-IG CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 9,083.45

OBERG, STEVEN REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

OTC BRANDS, INC. SUPPLIES 222.34

PEARSON EDUCATION SUPPLIES 23,201.11

PITSCO EDUCATION SUPPLIES 137.39

PLANK ROAD PUBLISHING, INC. SUPPLIES 119.45

PRUFROCK PRESS INC. SUPPLIES 30.90

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 2,099.24

RAINBOW RESOURCES HOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES 341.02

RASMUSSEN LUMBER CO. SUPPLIES 536.19

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 1,321.97

REALLY GREAT READING SUPP. 95.00

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 149.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 3,369.99

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 38,429.99

RUSTIC LILY, THE SUPPLIES 120.00

RUTTEN VACUUM CENTER SUPPLIES 89.06

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 85.47

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 383.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 1,038.96

SCHEER, CONSTANCE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

SCHNEIDER, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 35.88

SCHOLASTIC PERIODICALS 588.47

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 253.75

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 1,650.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 1,295.29

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 3,676.16

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 4,140.72

SUPPLYWORKS SUPPLIES 2,249.94

TANGIBLE PLAY INC. SUPPLIES 1,383.00

TEACHER DIRECT SUPPLIES 165.30

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. PARTS 540.04

TIME FOR KIDS SUPPLIES 207.90

UNITED ART AND EDUCATION SUPPLIES 53.32

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 57,901.99

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 246.02

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 431.94

WAKEFIELD REPUBLICAN, THE ADVERTISING 72.00

WALSH, JOSEPH REIMBURSEMENT 14.46

WEST MONONA COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 31,442.72

WEST MUSIC SUPPLIES 60.75

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE POST SECONDARY ENROLLMENT 24,790.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 39,238.16

WHITE WOLF WEB PRINTERS RAM WRITE UP 541.36

WHITING COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 6,987.27

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 656.63

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 1,092.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 55,898.08

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER QUICK CLAIM DEED 47.00

ZANER-BLOSER SUPPLIES 349.70

Fund Total: 453,803.46

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 190.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 1,181.59

Fund Total: 1,371.59

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

COREY’S AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING SERVICES 400.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES 1,190.96

dba MAPLETON ROOTER & PLUMBING SERVICES..460.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 33,134.90

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 1,794.00

RUTTEN VACUUM CENTER SUPPLIES 868.62

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. COMPUTER SUPPORT 4,800.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 889.21

Fund Total: 43,537.69

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. SUPPLIES 120.00

BEEF & BREW SUPPLIES 1,075.00

BEST WESTERN PLUS TRAVEL 1,552.32

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT REIMBURSEMENT 471.59

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 121.63

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 48.00

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 200.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 166.79

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 30.35

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 1,520.05

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 4,182.55

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 883.60

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE 90.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 352.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 150.25

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA 298.00

IOWA GIRLS COACHES ASSOC. MEMBERSHIP 75.00

LAWTON BRONSON COMM SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 160.00

MAPLETON CASEY’S FUEL/SUPPLIES 59.94

MEMORIES BY MONICA SUPPLIES 765.00

NAGEL, RUSS OFFICIAL 200.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA 193.00

OSBORN, MITCH SERVICES 225.00

PASH, DALE OFFICIAL 160.00

PEPSI COLA OF SIOUXLAND POP 1,561.75

RIVER VALLEY CSD ENTRY FEE 40.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 841.83

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 3,731.40

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK CHANGE BAG 400.00

SIOUX CITY RELAYS ENTRY FEE 100.00

TRI-CENTER HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 90.00

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 1,898.95

WEST MONONA COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT ENTRY FEE..170.00

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 75.00

WILLOW CREEK GOLF COURSE ENTRY FEE 50.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 887.04

WOODBINE CSD ENTRY FEE 80.00

WURTH, TIFFANY JUDGE 200.00

YANKEE CANDLE FUNDRAISING BPA FUNDRAISER 629.85

YEAGER, ALLAN JUDGE 200.00

Fund Total: 24,115.89

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,183.24

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 99.43

FIESTA FOODS SUPPLIES 175.49

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,970.42

KECK FOODS COMMODITIES 3,126.99

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 24,880.22

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 19,176.36

REDENIUS, CAITLYN REIMBURSEMENT 26.71

Fund Total: 52,638.86

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC. COPIER 2,725.86

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 599.96

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER CARPET 13,547.03

MUSCO LIGHTING LIGHT REPAIRS 1,585.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH CHEMICALS 1,562.49

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO. INC. ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 871.00

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY PLTW SUPPLY 1,500.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 12,716.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC – OCCUPATIONAL NURSE SERVICES 1,341.90

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 2,825.00

Fund Total: 39,274.24

