Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 30, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 30, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on April 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the April 30, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the April 23, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve payroll dated April 30, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to set the budget amendment public hearing date for May 21, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve Maria Saulsbury Addition in Section 27 of Perry Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Kovarna’s Country 2019 Addition in Section 33 of Liberty Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 14/23 of Marion Township on 190th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Northwest REC in Section 10, 15, 16 of Plymouth Township on Ideal Rd & Jade Ave. Loutsch – aye, Horton – aye, Kass – aye, Meis – aye, Anderson – abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Anderson, to approve the right of way project LC-2727201. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019