Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 26, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 4/26/19

AHLERS & COONEY PC CONSULTANT FEES 427.50

ANGEL CHAGOLLA*** MEAL EXPENSES 24.27

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 2,853.00

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 197.62

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 399.30

AVERY BROS SIGN CO. BUILDINGS 58.00

BARBARA HARDIE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 14.14

BECKY JESSEN EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 10.10

BOMGAARS *BATTERIES..118.37

CABLE ONE COMMISSARY EXPENSE 243.37

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 8,148.23

CANDELARIO A. JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CAROLYN A. PLUEGER TRANSCRIPTS 22.75

CBM FOOD SERVICE FOOD 8,188.38

CENTURYLINK *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 150.64

CHESTERMAN CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 88.60

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 502.72

CHRISTIAN HOME ASSN DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 738.42

COAST TO COAST (SIMI VALLEY) OFFICE SUPPLIES 229.98

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 13,881.30

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 245.74

COTT SYSTEMS INC. MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 265.00

CREATIVE PRODUCT SOURCING INC. DARE OFFICE SUPPLIES 297.04

CRITTENTON CENTER DAY CARE/CHILD CARE ASS’T 13,808.40

D & K IMPLEMENT LLC PARTS 34.38

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 18.58

DAKOTA TRAFFIC SERVICES LLC (T-SD) OTHER 864.00

DALE PETERSON EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.09

DAVIES BODY SHOP LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,093.50

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 2,245.72

DENNIS BOYLE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 33.33

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINTS (SC-IA) BUILDINGS 28.35

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DONNA M. CHAPMAN*** *POSTAGE & MAILING 42.27

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.26

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 260.81

GALE/CENGAGE LEARNING *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 213.51

GCR TIRE CENTER *TIRES & TUBES 874.00

GILL HAULING INC. DITCH CLEANING 14.10

HANCOCK WOODWORKS LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 179.05

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 204.28

HUNDERTMARK *PARTS 41.54

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 143.52

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 4,903.50

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 820.88

ISSDA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 25.00

JACKLYN FOX*** PARKING 76.50

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 657.20

JAMI L. JOHNSON TRANSCRIPTS 161.25

JAY HARDY EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 16.16

JEANA DAVIS*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 238.38

JERED JEPSEN*** SAFETY 81.62

K & K MOBILE STORAGE INC. BUILDINGS 90.00

KINETICO OF SIOUXLAND WATER/GARBAGE 30.00

LANSINK REPAIR & HARDWARE PARTS 5.99

LAWLER FIXTURE CO. INC. BUILDINGS 110.65

LISA RIPPKE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 13.13

LONG LINES LTD TELEPHONE EXPENSE 24.12

LORNA DUNKLEBERGER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 54.54

LOXI ARNDT*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 417.55

LP GILL, INC. CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 51,593.64

LYLE’S AUTO SALVAGE PARTS 23.00

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,075.26

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 869.80

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 2,578.87

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 30.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 30.50

MURPHY TRACTOR PARTS 456.98

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) *GASOLINE 43,349.10

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,334.39

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 6,251.51

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 806.56

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. OFFICE SUPPLIES 382.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,554.64

PORT NEAL WELDING CO. INC. *BUILDINGS 212.00

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY SHERIFF NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 40.00

RANDI D. CAMPBELL*** TRAVEL EXPENSES 153.71

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CENTER LLC *OFFICE SUPPLIES 124.64

RICHARD J. STORM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 808.38

ROTO ROOTER (SC-IA) BUILDING 869.00

SAFELITE FULFILLMENT, INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 29.95

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 105.05

SENTRY SECURITY FASTENERS INC. BUILDINGS 1,795.40

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 973.91

SERVICE CONSTRUCTION RO-AD GRADE REPLACEMENT 1,307.40

SEXTON OIL CO. GASOLINE 1,052.60

SIGNS BY TOMORROW BUILDINGS 66.00

SIOUX CITY FORD *FILTERS 207.18

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 919.46

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/SEWER 61,356.27

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 364.46

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 154.93

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,856.88

SUPPLYWORKS *BUILDINGS 75.94

THOMSON WEST *MAGAZINES & BOOKS 1,009.19

TITAN MACHINERY INC. PARTS 30.30

TNT BRUSH *SUNDRY 482.00

TRANSOURCE FILTERS 155.30

TUCKER GLASS LLC BUILDINGS 87.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES COMPUTER SOFTWARE 8,250.00

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 378.01

UMBACH SEED & FEED STORE SEED/FERTILIZER 247.50

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE COMPANY MEDICAL FEES 850.00

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 1,213.83

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 92,575.10

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM TELEPHONE EXPENSE 176.90

WIGMAN CO. BUILDINGS 29.00

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRICITY 81.65

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER OFFICE SUPPLIES 270.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 338.76

XTREAMAIR LLC TELEPHONE EXPENSE 100.00

YELLOW ROSE CATERING SAFETY 350.00

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 8,926.07

4-WAY STOP SHOP *GAS/OILS 65.00

GRAND TOTAL – 369,741.12

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019