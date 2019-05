Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 3, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 5/03/19

ABM PARKING SERVICES PARKING 229.50

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP LLC *PARTS 532.46

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES *MHI ATTONERY FEES 2,000.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 62.85

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 94.13

AUTRY REPORTING *TRANSCRIPTS 352.80

AVERY BROS. SIGN CO. *BUILDINGS 168.00

BARBARA PARKER EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 19.72

BOB BARKER CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 108.48

BOMGAARS *BUILDINGS..904.96

BOONE BROTHERS ROOFING BUILDINGS 891.52

BOYER TRUCKS SIOUX FALLS NEW EQUIPMENT..106,800.00

BRUCE GARBE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 8.12

CW SUTER & SON INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 801.98

CANDELARIO A. JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 344.27

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 8,386.55

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 107.95

CENTURYLINK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,866.09

CHRISTINE A. MURPHY*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 10.64

CHRISTINE ZELLMER ZANT EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 19.72

CJ COOPER & ASSOCIATES MEDICAL FEES 140.00

COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY PROGRAM SUPPLIES 150.00

CONTINENTAL FIRE SPRINKLER BUILDINGS 219.00

COUNTER TOP FABRICATORS (CTF) BUILDINGS 304.00

DAVY’S & JIM’S FEED STORE INC SEED/FERTILIZER 408.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 5,399.14

DENISE DERBY, CRS, RPR TRANSCRIPTS 74.00

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 58.00

DIXON CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 92,150.00

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 59.52

ECOLAB INSTITUTIONAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 164.35

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 72.95

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.26

GEO-COMM CORPORATION INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 14,026.50

GRAINGER INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 270.28

GUARANTEE ROOFING & SIDING CO. BUILDING 730.75

HALLETT MATERIALS GRANULAR 37,991.09

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 2,009.18

HOME DEPOT *BUILDINGS 98.41

HUNDERTMARK FILTERS 71.80

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE *PARTS 87.54

I & S GROUP *UNSPECIFIED 2,622.02

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 5,609.96

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 5,070.77

IOWA STATE CNTY TREAS ASSC (WA-IA) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 250.00

IOWA WORKFORCE (UNEMPLOYMENT) (DM) UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS..16,641.00

ISSDA DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 25.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER *PARTS 5,410.60

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,176.05

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 142.99

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & *NATURAL & LP GAS..1,510.00

JULIE ALBRIGHT*** MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 23.88

LG EVERIST INC. *BUILDINGS 1,015.58

LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP *LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 15,635.04

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 175.00

LISA M. WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

M&M COPY QUICK INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 6.00

MADISON NAT’L LIFE INS. (M-WI)*** LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 690.25

MAILHOUSE *POSTAGE & MAILING 1,848.95

MARK NAHRA*** MILEAGE 676.28

MATHESON-LINWELD *HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 83.16

MAXINE BUCKMEIER PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 793.30

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 379.90

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 821.50

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRICITY 1,069.96

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *MHI ATTONERY FEES 186.00

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 45.00

NETWORK FLEET INC. RADIOS 1,284.00

NORTHEAST NEBR. PUBLIC POWER DIST. ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 295.00

NTS MIKEDON LLC SAFETY 5,040.00

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 1,416.16

OLIVIA PARKS FOOD 51.36

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,429.06

PRIORITY DISPATCH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 441.00

RACOM CORP (MARSHALLTOWN) TELEPHONE EXPENSE 32.55

RANDY S HISEY *MHI ATTONERY FEES 528.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES HVAC SYSTEMS 2,647.41

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 2,891.95

REY FREEMAN COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 375.00

RICOH USA, INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 45.00

ROTO-ROOTER (SC-IA) *PLUMBING 454.88

SAPP BROS. PETROLEUM INC. GAS/OILS 885.00

SECRETARY OF STATE (DM) OFFICE SUPPLIES 30.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK MISCELLANEOUS RENTALS 176.95

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 10,240.49

SIMMONS PERRINE MOYER BERGMAN PLC ATTORNEY FEES 1,050.00

SIMPCO SIOUXLAND INTERSTATE PROFESSIONAL SERVICE 8,982.45

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE *AMBULANCE ASSISTANCE 700.00

SIOUX CITY INSULATION & SUPPLY INC. HVAC SYSTEMS 1,373.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 22.93

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *WATER/GARBAGE 159,363.74

SIOUX SALES CO. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 124.90

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SERVICE INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 133.00

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS SHOP TELEPHONE 71.99

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,925.28

SUPPLYWORKS *CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 354.86

TEN POINT CONSTR. ROAD GRADE REPLACEMENT 47,806.25

THERESA D. KRUID*** WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 75.00

THOMSON WEST MAGAZINES & BOOKS 456.00

TOM BRIDE EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.28

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 6,390.63

UHL FEED STORE INC. CHEMICALS & GASES-HERBICI 3,293.25

ULTRA NO TOUCH CAR WASH *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 18.00

US BANK (STL-MO) *BUILDINGS 6,789.78

VERIZON WIRELESS *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 6,316.10

VSP VISION SERVICE PLAN MEDICAL FEES 954.99

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 109,717.41

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,975.55

WIGMAN CO. *BUILDINGS 216.76

WILLIAMS & COMPANY PC (LM-IA) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,500.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER OFFICE SUPPLIES 90.00

WOODHOUSE SIOUX CITY INC. MOTOR VEHICLE 19,679.00

88 TACTICAL *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 1,390.00

GRAND TOTAL – 755,759.73

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019