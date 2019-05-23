Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 7, 2019 (Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustees)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 7, 2019

MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

AS TRUSTEES FOR THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT IN WOODBURY COUNTY

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 as Trustees for Wolf Creek Drainage District in Woodbury County. Board members present were De Witt, Radig, Pottebaum, Ung, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Mark Nahra, County Engineerís Office, Dennis Butler, Finance/Operations Controller and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The Chair called to order a Wolf Creek Drainage District Trustee meeting.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to tentatively approve the Commissioner’s Report for the Wolf Creek Drainage District. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to direct the preparation of a Notice of Public Hearing on the Commissioner’s Report to be mailed to the effected landowners and published in the official newspaper 20 days prior to the Public Hearing date. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to set a Public Hearing date on June 18, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. for review of the report. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Wolf Creek Drainage District meeting was adjourned.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019