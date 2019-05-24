Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — May 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

Kingsley-Pierson CSD — NEWSPAPER REPORT

Advanced Systems Inc. Copier Service 1,353.74

Ahlers & Cooney, P.C. Legal Services 606.50

Akron-Westfield Community School Sharing Agreement 8,099.88

Alarcon Adame, Arturo Reimbursement 66.69

Aspi Solutions Inc. Services 156.00

Bailey, Amy Reimbursement 40.81

Batteries Plus-129 Supplies 27.95

Benson, Matthew Reimbursement 200.07

Bohle Construction LLC Services 422.50

Bottjen Implement Services 6,392.94

Boustead, Laura Reimbursement 48.32

Boyden-Hull High School Entry Fee 60.00

Brookside Golf Course Fees/Dues 1,000.00

Canon Financial Services Inc. Equipment Lease 673.00

Card Service Center Credit Card Pymt 3,479.94

Champion Teamwear Supplies 490.00

Chesterman Supplies 58.35

Chet’s Supplies 119.94

Christensen, Chris Reimbursement 154.44

City Of Kingsley Water/Sewer 192.87

City Of Pierson Water/Sewer 123.38

Clark’s Hardware LLC Supplies 322.22

Dejong, Michael Reimbursement 2.15

Drake Relays Entries-Bell Center Entry Fees 15.00

Dunwell LLC Services 4,521.07

FS Repair Services 180.00

First Cooperative Association Supplies 923.82

Frontier Communications Telephone Service 756.99

Gateway Hotel Lodging 266.56

Goodwin, Nicole Reimbursement 193.19

Greenway Lawn Care Services 379.75

H & H Roofing Services 485.00

Hackett, Chuck Reimbursement 78.48

Hagan Auto Body Services 164.50

Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc. Supplies 1,409.00

Hinton Community School Open Enroll Tuition 3,583.64

Home Depot Pro, The Supplies 2,959.95

IA Dept. of Human Services Medicaid Reimbursement 43,506.85

IA Girls High School Ath. Union Dues/Fees 100.00

IA High School Music Assoc. Entry Fees 973.00

IA High School Speech Assoc. Entry Fees 146.00

Iowa Communications Network Services 57.29

Iowa School Finance Information Service Dues/Fees 668.80

Iowa Shrine Bowl Games Inc. Entry Fee 230.00

Jostens, Inc. Supplies 585.47

JW Pepper & Son Inc. Supplies 452.77

Kingsley State Bank/Randi Anstine Activity Gate 600.00

Kraft Kleaners LLC Services 78.00

Lammers Automotive Services 781.99

Lawton-Bronson Schools Entry Fees 160.00

Lees, Gayle Reimbursement 30.30

Lumber Pros Instr. Supplies 42.75

Lunchtime Solutions Inc. Food Service 26,182.46

Maple Valley Anthon Oto Entry Fees 160.00

Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union Open Enroll Tuition 10,480.91

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. Instr. Supplies 145.50

Mauch, Maggie Reimbursement 61.34

McQueen’s Soft Water Corp. Services 110.40

Menards – Sioux City Supplies 238.45

Metropolitan Compounds, Inc. Supplies 472.69

Mid American Energy Company Gas/Elec. Service 18,263.29

Miller, Kourtney Reimbursement 607.74

Moville Record Minutes/Ads 247.75

Mr. Muffler Services 536.82

National FFA Organization Instructional Supplies 61.00

New Cooperative Inc. Supplies 1,578.59

Northern Plains Fitness, Inc. Fitness Equipment 250.00

Northwest AEA Instr. Supplies 910.00

O.C. Sanitation Inc. Services 300.00

OA/BC-IG Community School Entry Fee 160.00

Odeys, Inc. Supplies 1,279.88

Pash, Dale Official 355.00

Pitsco Instructional Supply. 131.45

Ploeger, Kathy Reimbursement 33.32

Ponca Public School Entry Fee 60.00

Powell, Suzanne Reimbursement 56.16

Presto-X Company Pest Control 116.00

Ray’s Midbell Music Services 126.26

Rick’s Computers Computer Supplies/Service 104.00

River Valley Comm. School Open Enroll Tuition 245.00

Rockler Companies, Inc. Inst Supply 104.79

Rolling Oil Co. Services 4,152.06

Roto Rooter Services 145.50

Rush Lanes Field Trip 153.00

Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies 243.09

Sanitary Services Garbage Service 595.90

Schroeder, Jackie Reimbursement 37.44

Schroeder, Kim Reimbursement 97.50

Schroeder, Michelle Reimbursement 30.76

Secure Benefits Systems Flex Plan Fees 3,389.88

Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD Open Enroll Tuition 3,493.64

Shane’s Glass & More Services 423.30

Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School Entry Fee 180.00

Sioux City Relays Track Meet Entry 100.00

Sitzmann, Valerie Reimbursement 72.97

Software Unlimited, Inc. Services 8,050.00

Staples Advantage Supplies 1,756.67

Stumps Supplies 79.00

Sunnybrook Flowers 56.98

Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc. Services 163.10

Thompson Innovation Services 2,296.17

Timberline Billing Service LLC Medicaid Services 582.28

Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc. Services 94.00

Trophies Plus Inc. Supplies 388.98

US Postal Service Mailing Permit/Postage 235.00

West Harrison Community School Entry Fee 90.00

West Music Instructional Supply 35.45

Western Iowa Tech Comm. College Dues/Fees 26,000.00

Westwood High School Entry Fee 60.00

Wiatel Phone Services 427.63

Wiese, Rob Reimbursement 487.47

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019