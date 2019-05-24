Kingsley-Pierson School Board Bills — May 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School
Kingsley-Pierson CSD — NEWSPAPER REPORT

Advanced Systems Inc.  Copier Service    1,353.74
Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.  Legal Services    606.50
Akron-Westfield Community School  Sharing Agreement    8,099.88
Alarcon Adame, Arturo  Reimbursement    66.69
Aspi Solutions Inc.  Services    156.00
Bailey, Amy  Reimbursement    40.81
Batteries Plus-129  Supplies    27.95
Benson, Matthew  Reimbursement    200.07
Bohle Construction LLC  Services    422.50
Bottjen Implement  Services    6,392.94
Boustead, Laura  Reimbursement    48.32
Boyden-Hull High School  Entry Fee    60.00
Brookside Golf Course  Fees/Dues    1,000.00
Canon Financial Services Inc.  Equipment Lease    673.00
Card Service Center  Credit Card Pymt    3,479.94
Champion Teamwear  Supplies    490.00
Chesterman  Supplies    58.35
Chet’s  Supplies    119.94
Christensen, Chris  Reimbursement    154.44
City Of Kingsley  Water/Sewer    192.87
City Of Pierson  Water/Sewer    123.38
Clark’s Hardware LLC  Supplies    322.22
Dejong, Michael  Reimbursement    2.15
Drake Relays Entries-Bell Center  Entry Fees    15.00
Dunwell LLC  Services    4,521.07
FS Repair  Services    180.00
First Cooperative Association  Supplies    923.82
Frontier Communications  Telephone Service    756.99
Gateway Hotel  Lodging    266.56
Goodwin, Nicole  Reimbursement    193.19
Greenway Lawn Care  Services    379.75
H & H Roofing  Services    485.00
Hackett, Chuck  Reimbursement    78.48
Hagan Auto Body  Services    164.50
Hauff Mid-America Sports Inc.  Supplies    1,409.00
Hinton Community School  Open Enroll Tuition    3,583.64
Home Depot Pro, The  Supplies    2,959.95
IA Dept. of Human Services  Medicaid Reimbursement    43,506.85
IA Girls High School Ath. Union  Dues/Fees    100.00
IA High School Music Assoc.  Entry Fees    973.00
IA High School Speech Assoc.  Entry Fees    146.00
Iowa Communications Network  Services    57.29
Iowa School Finance Information Service  Dues/Fees    668.80
Iowa Shrine Bowl Games Inc.  Entry Fee    230.00
Jostens, Inc.  Supplies    585.47
JW Pepper & Son Inc.  Supplies    452.77
Kingsley State Bank/Randi Anstine  Activity Gate    600.00
Kraft Kleaners LLC  Services    78.00
Lammers Automotive  Services    781.99
Lawton-Bronson Schools  Entry Fees    160.00
Lees, Gayle  Reimbursement    30.30
Lumber Pros  Instr. Supplies    42.75
Lunchtime Solutions Inc.  Food Service    26,182.46
Maple Valley Anthon Oto  Entry Fees    160.00
Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union  Open Enroll Tuition    10,480.91
Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.  Instr. Supplies    145.50
Mauch, Maggie  Reimbursement    61.34
McQueen’s Soft Water Corp.  Services    110.40
Menards – Sioux City  Supplies    238.45
Metropolitan Compounds, Inc.  Supplies    472.69
Mid American Energy Company  Gas/Elec. Service    18,263.29
Miller, Kourtney  Reimbursement    607.74
Moville Record  Minutes/Ads    247.75
Mr. Muffler  Services    536.82
National FFA Organization  Instructional Supplies    61.00
New Cooperative Inc.  Supplies    1,578.59
Northern Plains Fitness, Inc.  Fitness Equipment    250.00
Northwest AEA  Instr. Supplies    910.00
O.C. Sanitation Inc.  Services    300.00
OA/BC-IG Community School  Entry Fee    160.00
Odeys, Inc.  Supplies    1,279.88
Pash, Dale  Official    355.00
Pitsco Instructional Supply.    131.45
Ploeger, Kathy  Reimbursement    33.32
Ponca Public School  Entry Fee    60.00
Powell, Suzanne  Reimbursement    56.16
Presto-X Company  Pest Control    116.00
Ray’s Midbell Music  Services    126.26
Rick’s Computers  Computer Supplies/Service    104.00
River Valley Comm. School  Open Enroll Tuition    245.00
Rockler Companies, Inc.  Inst Supply    104.79
Rolling Oil Co. Services    4,152.06
Roto Rooter  Services    145.50
Rush Lanes  Field Trip    153.00
Sam’s Club/Gecf Supplies    243.09
Sanitary Services  Garbage Service    595.90
Schroeder, Jackie  Reimbursement    37.44
Schroeder, Kim  Reimbursement    97.50
Schroeder, Michelle  Reimbursement    30.76
Secure Benefits Systems  Flex Plan Fees    3,389.88
Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD  Open Enroll Tuition    3,493.64
Shane’s Glass & More  Services    423.30
Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School  Entry Fee    180.00
Sioux City Relays  Track Meet Entry    100.00
Sitzmann, Valerie  Reimbursement    72.97
Software Unlimited, Inc.  Services    8,050.00
Staples Advantage  Supplies    1,756.67
Stumps  Supplies    79.00
Sunnybrook  Flowers    56.98
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc.  Services    163.10
Thompson Innovation  Services    2,296.17
Timberline Billing Service LLC  Medicaid Services    582.28
Tri-State Sew & Vac Inc.  Services    94.00
Trophies Plus Inc.  Supplies    388.98
US Postal Service  Mailing Permit/Postage    235.00
West Harrison Community School  Entry Fee    90.00
West Music  Instructional Supply    35.45
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College  Dues/Fees    26,000.00
Westwood High School  Entry Fee    60.00
Wiatel  Phone Services    427.63
Wiese, Rob  Reimbursement    487.47

Published in The Record
Thursday, May 30, 2019

Posted in Public Notices

