Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — May 13, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

MAY 13, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve the minutes of the April meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Addressed questions regarding payments to Bottjen Implement, Dunwell, and Bohle Construction. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $141,748.89 from the general fund, $26,422.58 from the schoolhouse funds, $10,678.74 from the Kingsley activity fund, $26,182.46 from the lunch fund and $685.76 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• The Time Clock Plus software upgrade implemented for the May pay period. IASBO Conference was held in Ames May 1-3. SU Equipment Breakdown insurance received 30% of premium paid to date. The financial actual reports reflected expenditures under the budgeted amounts to date. Motion was brought by Pratt, seconded by Herbold, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese updated the board regarding the students who earned the Accelerated Reader points. There are many field trips planned K-8th grade. Thanks to the “Panther Ball” donations for making this happen. MS Track season completed. Thanks to the volunteers this season. Elementary Concert and Kindergarten graduation May 13th. MS Music concert, 7th/8th grade awards and 8th grade graduation May 21st. 4th and 8th grade will have orientation May 23. Elementary Track meet on May 24 at 1 p.m. 8th grade Student Council trip to Sioux City May 28. 5th grade field trip to Des Moines May 29. All Sports and 8th grade pep rally May 30. School dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on May 30.

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey congratulated the Girls track team for their success at the WVC championship. The girls won the district meet and qualified several individuals and relays. The State track meet is May 16, 17 and 18. Boys Golf won the District meet May 10. Girls District Golf was May 13. Senior Awards night May 14. Seniors last day May 16. Graduation day May 19 at 2 p.m. Semester tests will be May 28 and May 29. There will be a teacher appreciation meal at 12:30 p.m. on May 30. There will be Trauma/Triage training on May 31. Baseball and softball have started their seasons. KP received a grant from Delta Dental for a water filling station for the elementary hallway this summer. Next school year, students will be receiving water bottles and toothbrushes as well.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• None

10. NEW BUSINESS

• District Auditor Bids for 18-19, 19-20, 20-21:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the auditing contract to Nolte, Corman & Johnson for $32,050 for a three year contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Approval of the Tentative Agreement with the KPEA:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the terms of the agreement which includes a $600 increase per teacher, per year, based on FTE, $200 increase for Athletic Director, per year, $100 increase for each HS Coach/Sponsor, per year, $50 crease for each JH Coach/Sponsor, per year, and a 3 year contract. This can be reopened if both parties agree to do so. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Resignations:

Brandon Borkowski resigned his position as JH Co-Head Football. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the resignation of Brandon Borkowski. All voted aye, motion carried. Suzy Edgar resigned her position as Play Director. Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve the resignation of Suzy Edgar. All voted aye, motion carried. Morgan Mehrer resigned her position as 4th Grade Teach and JH Co-Head Volleyball at the end of the school year. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the resignation of Morgan Mehrer. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked all of them for their work for the district.

• Volunteer Coach:

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Bradi Harvey as a volunteer for the Softball season effective pending BOEE certification. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve Kathryn Goodwin as the JH Math teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve Benji Cotter as the Spring Play Director. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Herbold to approve Benji Cotter as the Fall Musical Co-Director. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Erica Wordekemper as the JH Co-Head Volleyball Coach. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve Brandon Borkowski as the JH Co-Head Wrestling Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Certified Teaching Contract Listing:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the certified contract list for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Coaching/Sponsor Contract Listing:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the coaching/sponsor contract list for the 2019-2020 school year. At Mr. Bailey’s request, HS Assistant Football Coach was tabled to the next meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

• 2019-2020 Lunch Fees:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve an increase of $0.05 for breakfast and $0.10 for lunch prices. The breakfast cost for K-12 is $2.30 and $2.40 for adult. The lunch cost for K-12 is $2.95 and $3.75 for adult. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Custodial Equipment:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the purchase of a floor scrubber from Hillyard for $13,500. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Fundraiser Request:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve the FFA fundraiser request for a plant sale. All voted aye, motion carried.

• School Board Recognition Month:

Mr. Bailey presented certificates of appreciation for their service to the school district.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• June Board meeting will be June 10th at 6:00 a.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 7:04 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 23, 2019