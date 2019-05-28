Burke Noonan

Burke C. Noonan, 72 of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the University Of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Rev. Roger Linnan officiated. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Burke was born December 12, 1947 in Sioux City. He was the son of Michael and Grace (Corey) Noonan.

Burke grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School where he was active in sports. He also worked in the family business, Dixon County Feed Lot.

On August 21, 1971, Burke married Candi O’Neil. To this union, three children were born.

On January 17, 2017, Burke married Dawn Cole. They had been together for the last 23 years.

Burke had owned El Fredo Pizza for a number of years and then built and owned Pronto Convenience Stores.

Burke enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, following Notre Dame Sports, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer, and he loved to buy and sell golf equipment.

Survivors include his wife Dawn of Sioux City; three children: Brian Noonan (Dessa) of Omaha, NE; Leah Noonan (Mark Greim) Arlington, VA; and Sarah Noonan (Andre Plummer) of Sioux City; three step-daughters: Tiffany Black (Ryan Hodgson) of LeMars, IA; Kristen Kranz of Sioux City; and Catherine Kranz of Westminster, CO; two brothers, Corey Noonan (Joni) of Springdale, AR and Kelly Noonan of Denver, CO; three sisters: Liz Rudersdorf (Pat) of Omaha, NE; Maggie Flamand (Rick) of Annapolis, MD; and Kathleen Landon (Robert) of Allen, TX; seven grandchildren: Grace and Anna Greim, Ursella and Camellia Noonan, Khyren Plummer, and Megan and Mackenzie Black.

Burke was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Corey Flamand; and his best friend, his dog Tank.