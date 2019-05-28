Memorial Day Services By Editor | May 28, 2019 | 0 Here are a few photos from Moville’s Memorial Day service earlier today, courtesy of Pam Clark. For more full color photos from Memorial Day services throughout the area, see page 18 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Savvy Senior Columns for June May 25, 2019 | No Comments » Beautiful Bird Photos May 25, 2019 | No Comments »