Lawton City Council Minutes — May 21, 2019

Lawton City Council

Special City Council Meeting

May 21, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in special session at 5:30 p.m. on May 21, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Johnson, and Saunders. Otto was absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Josh Pope, and Craig Meyer.

It was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: Craig Meyer expressed his concern on the caving in on Birch Street. When the street is resurfaced, the contractor will look for any underlying issues and report them to the Council so they can be taken care of if they need to be.

Storm Sewer Project: Josh Pope was present to discuss the storm sewer project from the intersection of Cedar and Maple to Ash Street. After discussion on costs and the scope of the project, Baltushis made the motion to proceed with the project including the intersection of Ash and Maple and curbing as needed. Motion second by Johnson. Motion carried 3-0 with Heiss abstaining.

Asphalt Patching: After discussion it was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to hire Frank’s Asphalt to clean and patch various areas of the City and overlay a portion of Birch Street for a quote of $22,465.00. Motion carried, all voting aye.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Heiss, to adjourn at 6:55 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019