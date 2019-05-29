Moville City Council Minutes — May 15, 2019

Moville City Council

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for April, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Officer Geoff Fay, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, Dan McCoy, Gene and John Groetken, Pert Degen, Scott Gernhart, Mark Everhart, Brenden Gill, Chris Meredith and Dianne Everhart.

During Open Forum, Dianne Everhart stated she has talked to attorneys about Chapter 58 Vacant/Abandoned building Ordinance and would like to see a sunset added so a property can be removed from the list. Mark Everhart asked the council and Mayor what is their plan for the City? He wanted to let the council know that their actions in the last decade have dismantled Main Street and that he does not appreciate “nasty” letters from the City.

John Groetken let the council know he is considering different options for his Eagle Scout Project and wants to know the council’s opinion of proposed projects including a prayer garden at a local church or cemetery or assisting with a Community Garden project. Council was agreeable to working with Mr. Groetken on a future project.

Pert Degen is working on getting bids for a new Senior Center roof and requested the City’s help to secure any possible grants that may help to pay for it. Dan McCoy expressed interested in the process when the current fence ordinance is reviewed.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Muller was absent so no Police Department update was given. Engineer Gernhart updated the council on Meredith Lane and Main Street construction progress by RP Constructors. Regarding the proposed sidewalk at Motorville 18 S. 1st Street, property owner Jim Nixon called City Hall to let the council know that their contractor plans to pour the sidewalk on Friday of this week or Monday of next at the latest. The owners have until the June 1, 2019 deadline to install the sidewalk or the City will install at owner’s expense.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage. Bauer motioned to tear down the building, starting the process with asbestos testing, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer asked Attorney Thompson to begin the process to terminate storage shed leases. Council discussed the procedure for selling Motel 20 furnishings. Thompson recommends making a list of items to be sold and then schedule a public hearing and auction.

Ofert motioned to pass

Resolution 2019-41

setting a public hearing for June 5th, 2019 at 6pm

to set auction date to sell Motel 20 furnishings,

seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson reviewed the proposed Development Agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC (previously CJM Construction, LLC) regarding the development of housing on newly constructed Meredith Lane. Developers Chris Meredith and Brenden Gill with GM Acoustics, LLC were present to discuss their recommendations for the agreement. Council was agreeable to adjusting dates, costs and reimbursement. Bauer motioned to accept the revised terms of the Development agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC for Meredith Lane, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Thompson will draft revision.

Council discussed

Resolution 2019-36 setting code enforcement fees.

Conolly motioned to set the fee per hour to $50, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motioned to open the Public Hearing for the Proposed “Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa” at around 6:43 pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received before or during the meeting, so at around 6:46 pm, Malm motioned to close the public hearing seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Bauer motioned to approve the first reading of

Ordinance 2019-3

“Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa”

seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council would like to table the review of the ATV Ordinance until Chief Muller can be present.

Council discussed 2019 Pool Staff and Wages. Clerk Peterson presented recommendations for hiring guards at $9/hour, Manager Keely Steffen at $11/hour and Head Guards Miah Manker and Henry Burbach at $10/hour. Malm motioned to approve the hiring and wages, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson recommended a $0.25/hour raise for 3rd and 4th year guards. Malm motioned to approve this raise, seconded by Conolly. Bauer questioned if this raise was approved during budget discussions and voted Nay. Motion fails.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 6:58 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 154,026.87

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 8,805.87

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 17,009.58

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 18,446.99

DEBT SERVICE TOTAL 23,293.40

WATER TOTAL 16,240.50

SEWER TOTAL 22,666.18

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,327.15

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 261,816.54

4/19/2019 THRU 6/02/2019 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 2,275.99

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 187.00

AMAZON PD SUPPLIES 63.36

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY STORM SEWER PIPE 196.57

BAD CHECKS NSF RETURNED CHECK GLADDEN 139.87

BANKERS TRUST GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND 66,563.75

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 2,070.91

CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCT-ION HAULING ROCK FOR STREETS PROJ. 4,479.70

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CLINT THOMSEN BUILDING PERMIT REFUND 250.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 480.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION DOCUMENT SHREDDING 45.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. SAND 1,209.60

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 3,971.62

GRAHAM TIRE, SIOUX CITY TIRE REPAIR 430.00

HEALY WELDING VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 51.19

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 300.00

IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC. CONTINUING EDUCATION 10.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX 2,375.42

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 154.85

JACK’S UNIFORMS CLOTHING ALLOWANCE, EDGAR 190.74

JODI PETERSON MILEAGE/TRAINING 583.14

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 96.00

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE 66.96

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,544.51

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES 806.78

OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY COPY MACHINE CONTRACT 96.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 34.15

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 181.44

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,350.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 472.11

ELEVATE ROOFING ROOF REPAIRS AT SENIOR CENTER 628.90

RP CONSTRUCTORS 2018 STREETS PROJECTS 92,218.40

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 157.57

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201 12,879.24

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE 21,079.94

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 212.40

SIMMERING-CORY INC. NEW CITY CODE PROJECT 2,700.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT RENTAL FAIR SIDEWALK 1,900.00

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND 97,680.32

STANARD & ASSOCIATES OFFICE SUPPLIES 26.00

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 101.59

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 464.31

TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT 889.00

STEVE BECHEN TABLE RENTAL – MOVILLE DAYS 1,000.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY ENGINEERING 14,855.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT 19,633.75

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 88.39

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 1,174.41

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WEX BANK FUEL 1,329.78

WIATEL COMPUTER REPAIR 2,245.53

WOODHOUSE POLICE DEPT. VEHICLE 58.73

=============

TOTAL 182,337.21

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 182,337.21

PAYROLL CHECKS 16,291.91

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 198,629.12

**** SCHED. TOTAL ***** 189,108.36

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 387,737.48

=============

4/19/2019 THRU 6/02/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND/FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 46,054.74

110 ROAD USE TAX 112,404.76

200 DEBT SERVICE 120,156.68

600 WATER 29,742.98

610 SEWER 79,378.32

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

