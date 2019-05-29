Moville City Council Minutes — May 15, 2019

Moville City Council
Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, and Mike Ofert are present. Bruce Schmidt is absent. Ofert motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve the bills for the month, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve the Treasurer’s report for April, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Kent Baker, Officer Geoff Fay, Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver, Dawn Thomas, Dan McCoy, Gene and John Groetken, Pert Degen, Scott Gernhart, Mark Everhart, Brenden Gill, Chris Meredith and Dianne Everhart.

During Open Forum, Dianne Everhart stated she has talked to attorneys about Chapter 58 Vacant/Abandoned building Ordinance and would like to see a sunset added so a property can be removed from the list. Mark Everhart asked the council and Mayor what is their plan for the City? He wanted to let the council know that their actions in the last decade have dismantled Main Street and that he does not appreciate “nasty” letters from the City.

John Groetken let the council know he is considering different options for his Eagle Scout Project and wants to know the council’s opinion of proposed projects including a prayer garden at a local church or cemetery or assisting with a Community Garden project. Council was agreeable to working with Mr. Groetken on a future project.

Pert Degen is working on getting bids for a new Senior Center roof and requested the City’s help to secure any possible grants that may help to pay for it. Dan McCoy expressed interested in the process when the current fence ordinance is reviewed.

Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Chief Muller was absent so no Police Department update was given. Engineer Gernhart updated the council on Meredith Lane and Main Street construction progress by RP Constructors. Regarding the proposed sidewalk at Motorville 18 S. 1st Street, property owner Jim Nixon called City Hall to let the council know that their contractor plans to pour the sidewalk on Friday of this week or Monday of next at the latest. The owners have until the June 1, 2019 deadline to install the sidewalk or the City will install at owner’s expense.

Council discussed the Motel 20 property at 631 Frontage. Bauer motioned to tear down the building, starting the process with asbestos testing, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Bauer asked Attorney Thompson to begin the process to terminate storage shed leases. Council discussed the procedure for selling Motel 20 furnishings. Thompson recommends making a list of items to be sold and then schedule a public hearing and auction.

Ofert motioned to pass
Resolution 2019-41
setting a public hearing for June 5th, 2019 at 6pm
to set auction date to sell Motel 20 furnishings,
seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson reviewed the proposed Development Agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC (previously CJM Construction, LLC) regarding the development of housing on newly constructed Meredith Lane. Developers Chris Meredith and Brenden Gill with GM Acoustics, LLC were present to discuss their recommendations for the agreement. Council was agreeable to adjusting dates, costs and reimbursement. Bauer motioned to accept the revised terms of the Development agreement with GM Acoustics, LLC for Meredith Lane, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.  Thompson will draft revision.

Council discussed
Resolution 2019-36 setting code enforcement fees.
Conolly motioned to set the fee per hour to $50, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Malm motioned to open the Public Hearing for the Proposed “Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa” at around 6:43 pm, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. No comments were received before or during the meeting, so at around 6:46 pm, Malm motioned to close the public hearing seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

Bauer motioned to approve the first reading of
Ordinance 2019-3
“Code of Ordinances of the City of Moville, Iowa”
seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council would like to table the review of the ATV Ordinance until Chief Muller can be present.

Council discussed 2019 Pool Staff and Wages. Clerk Peterson presented recommendations for hiring guards at $9/hour, Manager Keely Steffen at $11/hour and Head Guards Miah Manker and Henry Burbach at $10/hour. Malm motioned to approve the hiring and wages, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. Clerk Peterson recommended a $0.25/hour raise for 3rd and 4th year guards. Malm motioned to approve this raise, seconded by Conolly. Bauer questioned if this raise was approved during budget discussions and voted Nay. Motion fails.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 6:58 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries — meeting closed.

REVENUES
NAME    MTD BALANCE
GENERAL TOTAL    154,026.87
ROAD USE TAX TOTAL    8,805.87
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    17,009.58
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    18,446.99
DEBT SERVICE TOTAL    23,293.40
WATER TOTAL    16,240.50
SEWER TOTAL    22,666.18
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,327.15
TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND    261,816.54

4/19/2019 THRU 6/02/2019 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    2,275.99
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    187.00
AMAZON  PD SUPPLIES    63.36
AMERICAN UNDERGROUND SUPPLY  STORM SEWER PIPE    196.57
BAD CHECKS  NSF RETURNED CHECK GLADDEN    139.87
BANKERS TRUST  GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND    66,563.75
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    2,070.91
CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCT-ION HAULING ROCK FOR STREETS PROJ.    4,479.70
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CLINT THOMSEN  BUILDING PERMIT REFUND    250.00
NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS  SUPPLIES    480.00
DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION  DOCUMENT SHREDDING    45.00
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC.  SAND    1,209.60
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    3,971.62
GRAHAM TIRE, SIOUX CITY  TIRE REPAIR    430.00
HEALY WELDING  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    51.19
HSA – MIKE WEAVER  HSA    300.00
IOWA PARK AND REC ASSOC.  CONTINUING EDUCATION    10.00
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    2,375.42
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    154.85
JACK’S UNIFORMS  CLOTHING ALLOWANCE, EDGAR    190.74
JODI PETERSON  MILEAGE/TRAINING    583.14
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    96.00
LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99
MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE 66.96
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,544.51
NEW COOPERATIVE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINT. SUPPLIES    806.78
OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY  COPY MACHINE CONTRACT    96.00
PETTY CASH  REIMBURSE PETTY CASH    34.15
POSTMASTER  POSTAGE    181.44
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,350.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    472.11
ELEVATE ROOFING ROOF REPAIRS AT SENIOR CENTER    628.90
RP CONSTRUCTORS 2018 STREETS PROJECTS    92,218.40
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    157.57
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  RE: FIRE DEPT. 2078201    12,879.24
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST – RIDGE    21,079.94
SHERWIN WILLIAMS  PAINT SUPPLIES    212.40
SIMMERING-CORY INC.  NEW CITY CODE PROJECT    2,700.00
SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT  RENTAL FAIR SIDEWALK    1,900.00
STATE REVOLVING FUND  REVENUE DEBT – LAGOON BOND    97,680.32
STANARD & ASSOCIATES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    26.00
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    101.59
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA  STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    464.31
TREASURER OF IOWA – SALES TAX  SALES TAX PAYMENT    889.00
STEVE BECHEN  TABLE RENTAL – MOVILLE DAYS    1,000.00
TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS  TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE    36.00
TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY  ENGINEERING    14,855.00
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  RUT BOND PAYMENT    19,633.75
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    88.39
VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION  INSPECTION SERVICES    1,174.41
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WEX BANK  FUEL    1,329.78
WIATEL  COMPUTER REPAIR    2,245.53
WOODHOUSE  POLICE DEPT. VEHICLE    58.73
=============
TOTAL    182,337.21
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    182,337.21
PAYROLL CHECKS    16,291.91
**** PAID TOTAL *****    198,629.12
**** SCHED. TOTAL *****   189,108.36
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    387,737.48
=============

4/19/2019 THRU 6/02/2019 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND/FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    46,054.74
110 ROAD USE TAX    112,404.76
200 DEBT SERVICE    120,156.68
600 WATER    29,742.98
610 SEWER    79,378.32

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
Jim Fisher, Mayor

