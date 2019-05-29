Public Notice of Storm Water Discharge

JBR Farms, LLC plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit. General Permit No. 2 “Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities.”

The storm water discharge will be from construction activity located in NW ¼, Section 15, T89N, R45W, Woodbury County.

Storm water will be discharged from 1 point source(s) and will be discharged to the following streams: unnamed tributaries to Muddy Creek.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division, 502 E. 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019