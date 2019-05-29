Pierson City Council Minutes — May 20, 2019

Pierson City Council

May 20, 2019

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Monday, May 20, 2019. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. The consent agenda, which included minutes from the April meeting, April financial statements, claims and disbursements through May 20th were approved upon a motion by Swanson, seconded by Todd, all voted aye; motion carried.

Claims through May 20th:

Absolute Inspections inspection services $439.55

Badger Meter meter reads $170.88

Barkely Asphalt overlay project $91,191.00

Bomgaars supplies $314.36

Bran Rock ag lime $1,315.63

Cathy Levering cleaning $122.00

City of Pierson utilities $153.18

Clark’s Hardware valve $14.99

Clerk of District Court fees $50.00

EMP supplies $238.68

Flag Store USA light/flag $129.95

Fox Valley Paint street paint $184.27

Frontier phone $392.94

Iowa DNR recertifications $180.00

Iowa Finance Authority SRF loan $14,122.57

Jeanette Beekman mileage $174.00

LP Gill landfill fee $1,742.16

Mangold ww testing $188.00

MidAmerican electric $2,859.43

New Coop fuel $288.78

PCC billing $15.83

Personnel Concepts legal notice $14.25

Postmaster certified $47.05

REC electric $29.37

Richardson Trucking crushed concrete $2,812.65

Sanitary Services refuse contract $7,029.00

Simmering Cory grant $1,000.00

Sooland Bobcat brushes $848.30

Staples supplies $71.88

The Record publishing $138.26

V & K sewer project $2,108.55

Webroot anti-virus software $74.18

Wellmark insurance $2,132.50

Western Insurance Agency prop insurance $26,073.00

Woodbury County EMS assists $800.00

Expense by fund for April: General Fund $15,829.96; Road Use Tax $5,807.25; Employee Ben. $1,931.41; Proprietary Funds $7,840.16

Receipts by Fund for April: General Fund $26,052.63; Road Use Tax $1,587.38; Special Revenue $10,040.50; Proprietary Funds $10,057.57

Motion by Sistrunk to approve a quote to spray for mosquitoes for Fun Days for $125.00, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Swanson to approve two animal permits, one at 401 Jones and one at 806 Front St., seconded by Sistrunk; motion passed with 4 votes for and 1 against, with McQueen being against.

Ordinance 167

ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 106.08

COLLECTION OF FEES

was introduced for approval by McQueen, seconded by Todd; all vote aye.

A motion to approve

RESOLUTION 2019-16

A RESOLUTION TO WAIVE SECOND AND THIRD READING

OF ORDINANCE 167

was made by McQueen, seconded by Todd. All vote aye, motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to adopt Ordinance 167 seconded by Todd; all vote aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on 712 South St. Motion by Sistrunk to accept sealed bids for the property with the following stipulations: Within 1 year from the date of the executed contract, the current structure must be remodeled to a residential structure compliant with city code with a minimum assessed value of $75,000. For new construction, within 1 year from the date of the executed contract, the purchaser must demolish and remove the existing structure from the property; and within 3 years from the date of the executed contract, complete new construction of at least one residential structure compliant with city code with the total improvements to the property having a minimum assessed value of $75,000. The sale will be on contract and warranty deed delivered to the buyer upon fulfillment of the contract. Motion was seconded by Bubke; all voted aye; motion carried.

Council reviewed three quotes on dental insurance. Motion by Sistrunk to accept Plan 205, seconded by McQueen, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to amend the City Code Chapter 92.05 seconded by Todd, motion carried. Attorney Thompson will draft an amended ordinance for the next meeting.

Discussion was held on replacing fire hydrants. Clerk and public works will check into costs.

Clerk announced that the MRHD grant for the wellness area was awarded. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Todd to start construction on the walking trail portion with money from the pop cans to make up the difference in cost. All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Swanson, seconded by Todd; motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019