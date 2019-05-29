Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 167

An Ordinance amending Chapter 106.08

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Woodbury County, Iowa, as follows:

Section 1. Amending Chapter. Chapter 106.08, Collection Fees shall read as follows:

106.08 COLLECTION OF FEES. The collection and disposal of solid waste as provided by this chapter are declared to be beneficial to the property served or eligible to be served and there shall be levied and collected fees therefor in accordance with the following

1. Schedule of Fees. The fees for solid waste collection and disposal service, used or available, for each residential premises and for each dwelling unite of multiple-family dwelling are:

A. Collection Fee – $16.75 per month for two cans. For anything more than two cans, the fee is $5.00 per sticker obtained from the city clerk.

B. Landfill Fee – $4.20 per month

2. Payment of Bills. All fees are due and payable under the same terms and conditions provided for payment of a combined service account as contained in Section 92.04 of this Code of Ordinances. Solid waste collection service may be discontinued in accordance with the provisions contained in Section 92.05 if the combined service account becomes delinquent, and the provisions contained in Section 92.08 relating to lien notices shall also apply in the event of a delinquent account.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council on the 20th day of May, 2019 and approved this 20th day of May, 2019.

Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest:

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019