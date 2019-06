River Valley Minutes & Bills — May 13, 2019

River Valley Board of Education

May 13, 2019

The River Valley Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Board Room. Members present were Gaylen Goettsch, Deb Stevenson, Kristi Krager and Scott Knaack. Absent: Nicole Deeds.

Motions by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve consent agenda consisting of minutes of the April 10, 2019 meeting, Business Manager’s financial statements and audit and approval of claims. Carried 4-0.

The Principal Reports were given.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to accept the resignation of Kate Goodwin, High School teacher. Carried 4-0

Motion by Krager, second by Stevenson to accept the resignation of Candace Olson as Food Worker. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Goettsch to accept the resignation of Melissa Vermeys, elementary teacher. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve contract for Olivia Goettsch, Head Volleyball Coach at $2,673.00. Carried 3-0. One abstained.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve contract for Patty Brandhorst as Early Literacy and Math Interventionist at $16,700.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, carried by Goettsch to approve Tanner Zahnley as volunteer baseball coach pending completion of background check. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Stevenson, secondby Krager to approve renewing the Equipment Breakdown Insurance at $31,617.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager,second by Stevenson to approve Environmental Controls Insurance at $19,277. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Stevenson to approve Cybersecurity Insurance $1,464.50. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Goettsch, second by Krager to approve Base Accident Insurance for students at $5,565.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Krager, second by Stevenson to approve Excess Flood and Earthquake insurance at $1,020.00. Carried 4-0.

Superintendent evaluation was discussed.

Motion by Stevenson, second by Krager to approve contract for Ken Slater at $115,951.00 with one-half of difference between family insurance premium and single insurance premium reflected in salary increase. Carried 4-0.

The next board meeting will be June 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Scott Knaack, Board President

Cynthia Dittmer, Board Secretary

BILLS PAID PRIOR TO MAY 2019 BOARD MEETING

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

LAUNCH PAD ADMISSIONS FEE 168.00

RIVER VALLEY GENERAL FUND POSTAGE – ELEM. 100.00

VICTORY ATHLETICS TARP FOR NEW GYM FLOOR 1,588.00

VISA OFFICE SUPPLIES 135.18

Fund Total: 1,991.18

Checking Account Total: 1,991.18

Checking 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

AFTER-PROM COMMITTEE AFTER PROM DONATION 25.00

GOOD VIBRATIONS MOBILE MUSIC DJ FOR PROM 695.00

KATHRYN GOODWIN REIMBURSE FOR SENIOR ZOO TRIP 126.00

LESLIE GRAY

PLAY SUPPLIES 275.26

PLAY SUPPLIES 398.73

PLAY SUPPLIES 17.10

Vendor Total: 691.09

LOGAN-MISSOURI VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB DISTRICT GOLF ENTRY FEE 60.00

SCHEELS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT – BOOSTER CLUB REIMB. 629.97

SCHEELS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT – BOOSTER CLUB REIMB. 1,428.93

SCHEELS BASEBALL EQUIPMENT – BOOSTER CLUB REIMB. (1,428.93)

Vendor Total: 629.97

SIZZLING J’S PROM CATERING 966.00

SONES, LINDA TRACK STARTER VARS. AND JH MEETS 350.00

TODD GOETTSCH REIMBURSE FOR BASEBALL EQUIP 798.96

UPTOWN WEDDING AND EVENT RENTAL PROM SUPPLIES 1,225.38

VICTORY CHEERLEADING TARP FOR NEW GYM (1,588.00)

VICTORY CHEERLEADING TARP FOR NEW GYM 1,588.00

Vendor Total: 0.00

VISA ATHLETIC EQUIPMENT 611.43

Fund Total: 6,178.83

Checking Account Total: 6,178.83

Checking 3 Fund: 33 LOCAL OPTION SALES & SERV. TAX

XTREAMAIR ERATE DEDICATED LINK 15,000.00

Fund Total: 15,000.00

Checking Account Total: 15,000.00

MAY 2019 INVOICES FOR BOARD APPROVAL

Checking: 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL

ADAM BISENIUS PHONE STIPEND 50.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER OVERAGE 314.68

ANC DBA LONG LINES PHONE SERVICE 376.14

BALFOUR DBA WILLSIEARTNEEDLE GRADUATION SUPPLIES 76.07

CHARLES KNAACK PHONE STIPEND 20.00

CHEROKEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT TLC 2ND SEM. 45,417.26

CHOICE SUPPLY PRE-SCHOOL SUPPLIES – INV. 3642 24.85

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR. SHOP SUPPLIES..342.40

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE ELEM. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 166.64

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER, SEWER HIGH SCHOOL 225.38

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING PUMP RENTAL – WASHTA 88.00

DOLLAR GENERAL OFFICE SUPPLIES 16.95

DONOVAN GROUP IOWA COMMUNICATIONS WORK – APRIL 2,500.00

ECOLAB PEST CONTROL – WASHTA 82.27

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO. SECURITY MONITORING – WASHTA 180.00

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. SEMI ANNUAL INSPECTION CONTRACT 2,040.00

FRONTIER PHONE EXPENSE 378.67

GAIL GEBERS SEED FOOTBALL/BASEBALL FIELDS 1,950.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN SCHOOLS ACT SEMINAR FEE 35,485.12

GRAY, WILLIAM REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 212.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. PUMP 2 ELBOW 775.37

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK DATE SERVICES 405.01

IOWA CONNECTIONS ACADEMY TLC 2ND SEM. 3,493.64

IOWA DIVISION OF LABOR SERVICE BOILER INSPECTION 160.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC .3% 2,031.09

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES 403.91

KATHRYN GOODWIN PARKING PERMIT-STEM CONF. 10.00

KEVEIN O’DELL ELECTRIC INC. INSTALLED FIELD LIGHTS 2,964.62

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD TLC 2ND SEM. 6,987.27

LEARNING SUPPLY PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES – GRAD. 40.22

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD TLC 2ND SEM 6,987.27

MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN CSD TLC 2ND SEM 3,493.64

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. PRESCHOOL SUPPLIES 552.77

MELISSA HOLTZ PHONE STIPEND 50.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELEC. – FOOTBALL FIELD 9,243.10

MODERN HEATING & COOLING, INC. REPAIRS TO LAUNDRY DRAIN 228.60

NEW COOP GASOLINE 502.94

NORTHWEST AEA MEALS FOR REGIONAL ADVISORY MEETING 1,360.00

ONE SOURCE, THE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECK 40.50

ORKIN EXTERMINATING COMPANY PEST CONTROL 89.91

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,890.85

RACHEL DOEDEN MILEAGE 124.80

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 605.26

REMSEN UNION COMM. SCHOOL TLC 2ND SEM. 3,493.64

RICK’S COMPUTERS WIRELESS MOUSE/KEYBOARD 258.95

SAI 2019-2020 ADMIN. SUPPORT PROG. A. BISENIUS 1,500.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE PICK UP – WASHTA 510.90

SCHALLER-CRESTLAND COMMUNITY SCHOOL TLC 2ND SEM. 27,949.08

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO. SWITCH 437.86

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE LOWER DOOR GLASS DOOR – BUS 1,385.59

SLATER, KEN PARKING – STEM CONF. 285.00

SMITH, WREN PIANO ACCOMP. 225.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE BLACK TONER CARTRIDGE – RESOURCE 260.13

SUPPLY WORKS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 105.00

TROPHY DEPOT RIBBONS FOR ELEM. TRACK MEET 157.69

VISA GASOLINE FOR STEM CONF. 429.36

WAL-MART COMMUNITY FCS SUPPLIES 30.31

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM. COLLEGE PSEO CLASSES 2ND SEM. 14,606.00

WIESE CONSTRUCTION SNOW REMOVAL – CUSHING 300.00

Fund Total: 185,337.05

Checking Account Total: 185,337.05

Checking: 2 Fund: 21 ACTIVITY

CHESTERMAN COMPANY CREDIT FOR RETURNS 645.70

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SPRING PLAY SUPPLIES 205.80

DRECKMAN, TEENA MATERIALS FOR SERVICE PROJECT – NHS 156.57

FRANKIE DEEDS PLAY SUPPLIES – SENIOR GIFTS 50.00

HARRIS, JANE SUPPLIES FOR JR. HIGH DANCE 7.44

HARRIS, JANE CONCESSION STAND SUPPLIES 11.64

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. SOFTBALL EQUIPMENT 3,007.99

IGHSAU HIGH SCHOOL MEMBERSHIP 100.00

IMPRESSIONS PLAY SUPPLIES – TICKETS 93.00

KATIE TESCH TRACK TIMING FOR TRACK MEETS 500.00

LESLIE GRAY PLAY SUPPLIES 129.27

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. PLAY SUPPLIES 448.11

NOLAN SHANKS GIRLS GOLF UNIFORMS 169.00

OTC BRANDS INC. PROM SUPPLIES 197.55

TROPHIES PLUS ATHLETE OF YEAR PLAQUE 28.39

WITT, MARGARET LENS FOR YEARBOOK CAMERA 74.89

Fund Total: 5,825.35

Checking Account Total: 5,825.35

Checking: 3 Fund: 36 PPEL

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. COPIER LEASE 1,892.12

APPTEGY TRHILLSHAR PUBLISHING PLATFORM..3,120.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP LLC FRONTLINE IMPLEMENTATION 3,728.00

Fund Total: 8,740.12

Checking Account Total: 8,740.12

Checking: 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION

ACE REFRIGERATION STEAM TABLE PANS 86.97

HILAND DAIRY MILK FOR LUNCH 2,041.70

KECK FOODS KITCHEN SUPPLIES 2,828.35

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. VENDING 12,595.50

Fund Total: 17,552.52

Checking Account Total: 17,552.52

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019