Wolf Creek Drainage District

NOTICE OF HEARING ON COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT

FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF BENEFITS FOR THE

WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

TO: OWNERS, TENANTS AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, acting as Trustees of the Wolf Creek Drainage District, Woodbury County, Iowa, has received the “Commissioners’ Report for Reclassification, Wolf Creek Drainage District, Woodbury County, Iowa.” In the Commissioners’ Report the Commissioners ascertained and fixed the percentage of benefits and apportioned costs of the lands benefited by the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

Upon the Drainage District Engineer’s favorable review, the Trustees tentatively approved the Commissioners’ Report on May 7, 2019.

A complete copy of the Commissioners’ Report stating the amount of assessment apportioned to each owner upon each 40-acre tract or less is attached (or per parcel as documented by the Auditor), as a basis for current and future assessments for costs incurred by the district for the facility of which the schedule is prepared.

In addition, a copy of the complete Commissioners’ Report is on file in the office of the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa, at the Woodbury County Courthouse located at 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, and is available for review.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, acting as Trustees of the Wolf Creek Drainage District has fixed a time and place for the hearing on the Commissioners’ Report for June 18, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse, lower level, in Sioux City, Iowa. At said hearing the Board of Supervisors shall hear objections to the Commissioners’ Report. Please Note that the Commissioners’ Report may be amended before final action is taken thereon by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT ALL OBJECTIONS TO THE COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT OR TO ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THIS HEARING MUST BE IN WRITING AND FILED WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR AT OR BEFORE THE TIME FIXED FOR THE HEARING.

Any interested party may be heard in an argument by himself or by counsel.

Failure to file a written objection may result in the consequence of waiving your right to appeal any decision to the District Court.

THIS NOTICE is published and mailed as provided by law (Iowa Code 468.45) at the direction of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, acting as Trustees of the Wolf Creek Drainage District. At the time fixed for hearing, the Board shall examine said report, and may hear evidence thereon, both for and against the reclassification of said lands to said district. For further particulars you are referred to the Commissioners’ Report which is on file at the County Auditor’s Office of Woodbury County, Iowa.

Dated this 7th day of May, 2019 at Sioux City, Iowa.

By order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa.

Patrick F. Gill, Auditor

Woodbury County, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019