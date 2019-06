Woodbury Central School — May 2019 Board Bills

Woodbury Central Community School — Board Bills

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR MAY 2019

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PARTY ADMIN 97.50

3RD PARTY ADMIN 97.50

Vendor Total: 195.00

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. Legal Services 679.50

Akron Westfield Community School SHARED HR 8,022.66

American Septic & Portable Service SEPTIC SERVICES 165.00

Aurelia Lumber Company

shop supplies 536.02

shop supplies 92.16

shop supplies 15.55

Vendor Total: 643.73

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES annual service 103.00

Cornhusker International

filter 89.17

15-2 transmission work/inspection 659.64

Vendor Total: 748.81

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. shredding 45.00

JOSTENS

Diploma 14.00

DIPLOMA 14.00

AWARDS 23.45

Vendor Total: 51.45

Lambert, Faith

MILEAGE – ASBESTOS TRAINING 189.00

MILEAGE – K/P 129.60

Vendor Total: 318.60

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 27.76

ELECTRICITY 59.55

ELECTRICITY 47.28

ELECTRICITY 6,310.31

NATURAL GAS 146.90

ELECTRICITY 549.14

NATURAL GAS 199.17

ELECTRICITY 48.27

Vendor Total: 7,388.38

MID-BELL MUSIC BARI NECK REPAIR 25.89

MIDWEST WHEEL

DEF FOR BUSES 209.40

AIR FILTERS 243.02

AIR FILTER 101.83

COOLANT 25.62

Vendor Total: 579.87

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 772.60

Mpire Heating & Cooling, LLC

REPAIRS 600.00

FILTERS 1,396.51

REPAIRS 2,396.00

Vendor Total: 4,392.51

NUTRIENT AG SOLUTIONS GROUNDS MAINT. 1,040.00

NWAEA

HEARING INTERPRETER 15,099.74

MENTORING 900.00

Vendor Total: 15,999.74

O’Connor, Meghan ART JUDGE 125.00

PEPPER & SON, J.W. INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC 65.00

RECORD, THE

PUBLISHING 488.51

PUBLISHING 310.20

Vendor Total: 798.71

RIVER VALLEY COMM. SCHOOL

OPEN ENROLL 13,328.00

OPEN ENROLL 646.54

Vendor Total: 13,974.54

Rolling Oil

FUEL 3,931.48

FUEL 3,713.52

Vendor Total: 7,645.00

Safeguard Business Systems, Inc. CHECKS 101.54

SCHOOL BUS SALES

CREDIT (306.24)

BUS PARTS 215.61

BUS PARTS 71.06

MIRROR BRACKETS – BUS 09 151.30

Vendor Total: 131.73

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DIST.

SPECIAL ED TUITION 3,565.62

SPECIAL ED TUITION 306.36

Vendor Total: 3,871.98

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc.

11 – SERVICE 145.95

11 – 16 QTS. OIL 59.68

Vendor Total: 205.63

Siouxland Insulation REPAIR 86.54

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. FIRE ALARM SYSTEM CLOSURES 150.00

SUTER SERVICES, C.W.

REPAIRS 2,972.45

REPAIRS 805.17

Vendor Total: 3,777.62

THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN FUEL ADDITIVE 36.00

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA BUS 17 – MUD FLAPS 52.44

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 369.75

VERIZON WIRELESS

CELL PHONES 535.14

CELL PHONES 542.34

Vendor Total: 1,077.48

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE COLLEGE COURSES 42,210.00

Woodbury County Extension REGISTRATION 100.00

Zimco Supply Co. FIELD PAINT 649.00

Fund Total: 116,599.70

Checking Account Total: 116,599.70

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

IOWA SCHOOL SAFETY PLANS LLC SAFETY PLANS 2,100.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC COPIER LEASE 969.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY TWO-WAY RADIOS 694.08

Fund Total: 3,763.08

Checking Account Total: 3,763.08

SALES TAX FUND

Cannon, Moss, Brygger & Assoc.

PROF. SERVICES 2,099.50

PROF. SERVICES 4,690.00

Vendor Total: 6,789.50

SCHOOL’S IN TROPHY CASES 5,938.08

Sioux City Truck Sales, Inc. 11 – NEW MOTOR 22,662.05

Fund Total: 35,389.63

Checking Account Total: 35,389.63

ACTIVITY FUND

4-WAY STOP SHOP REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

BODY REFLECTIONZ REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

CF ADVERTISING COFFEE FUNDRAISER 220.00

CLOUD, KATIE REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 25.00

COUNTRYMAN FINANCIAL REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

COUNTRYMAN, JAN REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

Decker Sports BALLS 606.00

EGR Insurance REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 25.00

Family Healthcare of Siouxland REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

HABERL REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 25.00

HANSON, CHEYENNE REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 25.00

HANSON, STACEY 2019 SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Healy Welding REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

Heiman, Denise SPEECH CONCESS. 310.42

HOBART SALES AND SERVICE REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

IOWA CHEER COACHES MEMBERSHIP 45.00

IA Girls’ High School Athletic Union

MEMBERSHIP 50.00

MEMBERSHIP 50.00

Vendor Total: 100.00

KORVER EYE CARE REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

Le Mars Comm. High School BOYS GOLF ENTRY FEE 50.00

Maxwell, Stee REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

MFC REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

MOVILLE DENTISTRY REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 25.00

PETERS, TED AND PATRICIA REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

RECORD, THE REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

SCHULLER, JULIE 2019 SPEECH JUDGE 100.00

Security National Bank REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

STORM LAKE COMM. SCHOOL GOLF ENTRY FEE 80.00

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

SUNNYBROOK REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

Thompson, Phipps & Thompson REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 50.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

WEAVER, KELLY AND SUSANNE REFUND COOKBOOK DONATION 100.00

Wyhe’s Choice Fundraising PUFFIINS 1,328.50

Fund Total: 4,364.92

Checking Account Total: 4,364.92

NUTRITION FUND

CULLIGAN

SALT 9.20

SALT 9.20

SALT 36.80

SALT 18.40

SALT 24.50

SALT 19.50

Vendor Total: 117.60

DEAN FOODS

FOOD 185.03

FOOD 318.48

FOOD 163.84

FOOD 317.76

FOOD 163.84

FOOD 282.27

FOOD 296.94

FOOD 184.28

FOOD 307.65

FOOD 156.88

FOOD 303.23

Vendor Total: 2,680.20

EARTHGRAINS CO., INC.

FOOD 48.00

FOOD 65.73

FOOD 135.60

FOOD 19.20

FOOD 27.44

FOOD 117.88

FOOD 129.28

FOOD 115.99

Vendor Total: 659.12

GREENBERG FRUIT CO.

FOOD 240.90

FOOD 201.91

FOOD 15.94

FOOD 670.84

FOOD 133.92

FOOD 402.64

FOOD 36.97

FOOD 282.88

FOOD 66.98

FOOD 409.77

Vendor Total: 2,462.75

Keck Foods FOOD 893.10

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. INC.

FOOD 1,533.29

GENERAL SUPPLIES 174.97

CREDIT – FOOD (31.50)

FOOD 2,217.76

GENERAL SUPPLIES 41.50

FOOD 1,185.49

GENERAL SUPPLIES 88.22

GENERAL SUPPLIES 85.28

FOOD 477.08

FOOD 1,701.19

GENERAL SUPPLIES 249.42

GENERAL SUPPLIES 111.45

FOOD 926.45

Vendor Total: 8,760.60

US FOODS – SIOUX FALLS

FOOD 472.11

FOOD 463.13

FOOD 31.45

FOOD 307.08

FOOD 279.00

FOOD 690.35

FOOD 191.37

FOOD 360.17

FOOD CREDIT (25.05)

FOOD CREDIT (25.06)

FOOD (30.06)

Vendor Total: 2,714.49

Fund Total: 18,287.86

Checking Account Total: 18,287.86

APRIL 2019 BMO PAYMENTS

Amount: 13,151.53

Description: GAS,TRAVEL, INST. SUPPLIES, MAINT.

GENERAL SUPPLIES 358.07

CONSTR. PAPER 301.90

GENERAL SUPPLIES 30.17

GENERAL SUPPLIES 61.93

JS SUPPLIES 14.87

MEMORY CARDS 17.20

ZONES OF REGULATION BOOKS 233.97

INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 162.04

GASOLINE 36.17

8TH GRADUATION SONG 33.75

PK ROUND-UP 18.25

SHOP SUPPLIES 50.94

CONVENTION MS 475.20

GASOLINE 33.84

ALL STATE COACH MEALS 25.75

ALL STATE COACH ROOM 99.68

GASOLINE 46.85

MATH PD 151.00

AUTISM CONFERENCE (3) 150.00

PD CONF. 430.00

BEHAVIOR CONF. 853.19

STEM DAY ACTIVITIES 7.92

GASOLINE 46.67

QUIZ BOWL COACH ROOM 120.96

PT CONF. SUPPER TUES./THUR. 281.91

GASOLINE 172.14

WASH VAN 7.00

GAS 65.00

CONF. FEE 178.00

TRAVEL 210.56

TRAVEL 21.70

FACS SUPPLIES 352.37

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS 115.00

GASOLINE 41.57

TRAVEL 297.56

WHITE – SERVICE/FILTER 19.50

WHITE – 6 QTS. OIL 21.00

TRAILER REPAIR 39.32

WIPER BLADE 15.18

KEYS MADE 60.84

CLEANING SUPPLIES 9.50

GENERAL SUPPLIES 68.86

GASOLINE 72.09

GASOLINE 262.90

INK, NETFLIX, BATTERIES, ETC. 725.64

PK APPLE APPS 14.97

SOFTWARE 18.00

APPLE ADAPTERS, MEM CARD, USB DRIVES 161.71

MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES 574.12

CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,392.96

DRAIN CAP FOR SCRUBBER 40.13

GARBAGE COLLECTION 3,315.12

PEST CONTROL 54.00

GASOLINE 23.10

PHONE/INTERNET 612.85

BB COACH MEMBERSHIP 20.00

SALES TAX REFUNDED (3.33)

GASOLINE 103.95

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC – LARGE GROUP CONTEST 25.99

Amount: 14,367.11

Description: ACTIVITY EXPENSE

HITTING MAT 299.99

BALLS 449.50

STRING WINDER/TEES 499.61

DANCE CAMP SHIRTS 432.00

COED SHIRTS 357.00

GOLF GIRLS POLOS 486.00

GOLF RULES SET 288.45

GOLF BALLS 1,162.50

WR. AWARDS 176.00

FLOWERS – PROM 111.25

PROM EXPENSES 7,235.87

2 BATS 449.94

BASEBALL SUPPLIES 926.54

WINDOW CURTAINS 151.16

SPEECH CONCESS 90.22

EXTENSION CORD 14.70

POSTAGE – SPEECH CONTEST 42.83

SCRIPTS/ROYALTIES 309.00

ALL STATE STUDENT ROOM 82.88

BANNER 45.00

COSTUMES 68.25

PROP 14.59

GRAPHICS 7.99

PAINT 14.84

STATE SPEECH FOOD EXP. 146.01

STATE SPEECH FOOD EXP. 119.64

QUIZ BOWL – 2 STUDENTS’ ROOMS 241.92

QUIZ BOWL ENTRY FEE 45.00

TRACK APP 4.99

MS CARNIVAL PRIZES 85.95

SPEECH CONTEST ENVELOPES 7.49

Amount: 2,098.50

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

FOOD 15.79

TRAYS 1,882.93

SPORKS 139.00

FOOD 60.78

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 29,617.14

Report 1099 Total: 0.00

Report Total: 29,617.14

APRIL 2019 PREPAID CHECKS

OPERATING FUND

Scholastic Book Fairs-8 BOOK FAIR $3,423.58

MOC-FV BOOK BASH ENTRY FEES $72.00

Craft Autobody Silver 01 –

Repairs $5,054.03

Center Point Energy NATURAL GAS $2,441.59

Fund Total: 10,991.20

Checking Account Total: 10,991.20

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MOVILLE, CITY OF BATTLE OF THE BOOKS – FACILITY RENT $100.00

Fund Total: 100.00

Checking Account Total: 100.00

ACTIVITY FUND

THOMAS, SAM PROM MEAL $1,507.00

Fund Total: 1,507.00

Checking Account Total: 1,507.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 30, 2019