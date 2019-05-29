Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 30, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 30, 2019

EIGHTEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung (by phone), Radig, Pottebaum, and De Witt; Taylor was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Doug Buckholdt, 1246 Benton Avenue, voiced concerns about the condition of Benton Avenue.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve the agenda for April 30, 2019. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894734251007, 697 Lewis Blvd. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 4-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894734251007, 697 Lewis Blvd., to Lewis Boulevard LLC, 615 S Lewis Blvd., Sioux City, for $10.00 plus recording fees. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,829

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Lewis Boulevard LLC in the sum of Ten Dollars & 00/100 ($10.00) dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894734251008

The East 30 feet of West 55 feet of Block 33, C.B. Rustin & Co. Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (697 Lewis Blvd.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 30th Day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 23, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $695,202.57. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collected for the period of January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2019. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894822232001, 1720 Claridge St.

RESOLUTION #12,828

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

Lot One (1), Block Five (5), Edgewater Park Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1720 Claridge Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 14th Day of May, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 14th Day of May, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $498.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 30th Day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 4/22/19 meeting to approve the final plat of Menard East Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Menard East Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING THE FINAL PLAT

OF MENARD EAST ADDITION, A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,830

WHEREAS, THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR DID ON THE 22ND DAY OF APRIL, 2019, FILE WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY ZONING COMMISSION A CERTAIN PLAT DESIGNATED AS MENARD EAST ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA; AND

WHEREAS, IT APPEARS THAT SAID PLAT CONFORMS WITH ALL OF THE PROVISIONS OF THE CODE OF THE STATE OF IOWA AND ORDINANCES OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, WITH REFERENCE TO THE FILING OF SAME; AND

WHEREAS, THE ZONING COMMISSION OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT; AND

WHEREAS, THE COUNTY ENGINEER OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS RECOMMENDED THE ACCEPTANCE AND APPROVAL OF SAID PLAT.

NOW THEREFORE, BE, AND IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, THAT THE PLAT OF MENARD EAST ADDITION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA BE, AND THE SAME IS HEREBY ACCEPTED AND APPROVED, AND THE CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WOODBURY COUNTY, STATE OF IOWA, ARE HEREBY DIRECTED TO FURNISH TO THE OWNER AND PROPRIETOR A CERTIFIED COPY OF THIS RESOLUTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 30TH DAY APRIL, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Anthon Central Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,839

ANTHON CENTRAL DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Anthon Central Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Anthon Central Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $120.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Bennett-McDonald Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,835

BENNET-MCDONALD DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Bennett-McDonald Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Bennett-McDonald Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $750.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Maple River Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,840

MAPLE RIVER DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Maple River Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Maple River Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $0.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Orton Slough Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,831

ORTON SLOUGH DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Orton Slough Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Orton Slough Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $500.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Smithland Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,836

SMITHLAND DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Smithland Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies, and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Smithland Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $0.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies, and public highways within said Drainage District and same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Smokey Hollow Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,832

SMOKEY HOLLOW DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Smokey Hollow Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Smokey Hollow Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $0.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Wolf Creek Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,834

WOLF CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Wolf Creek Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Wolf Creek Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $4,000.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Wolf Creek Pumping District #2 Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,837

WOLF CREEK PUMPING DISTRICT #2

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Wolf Creek Pumping District #2 of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies, and public highways within the boundaries of the said Pumping District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Wolf Creek Pumping District #2, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $0.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies, and public highways within said Pumping District and same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Wolf Creek Pumping District #3 Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,838

WOLF CREEK PUMPING DISTRICT #3

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Wolf Creek Pumping District #3 of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies, and public highways within the boundaries of the said Pumping District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Wolf Creek Pumping District #3, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $0.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies, and public highways within said Pumping District and same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution Weber Creek Drainage District Levying Special Assessment and Certificate to the County Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION #12,833

WEBER CREEK DRAINAGE DISTRICT

RESOLUTION LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

AND CERTIFICATE TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is the governing body of the Weber Creek Drainage District of Woodbury County, Iowa; and

WHEREAS, said Board, as Trustees, has determined that it is necessary to levy a special tax and/or assessment on all tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within the boundaries of the said Drainage District.

NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors as the governing body of the Weber Creek Drainage District, that a special tax and/or assessment in the sum of $0.00 be levied against all the tracts of land, lots, railroad companies and public highways within said Drainage District, same to be in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore established, adopted and confirmed.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the said levy and/or assessment be and the same is hereby certified to the Woodbury County Auditor who is hereby directed to effect said levy and/or assessment against all of the said lands, etc., in the same ratio and upon the same classification as heretofore adopted, established and confirmed and enter same upon the tax list of Woodbury County for collection with the first half of the current year real estate taxes.

DATED this 30th day of April, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to set a public hearing for consideration of the reclassification of the level C portion of 130th St. for May 28, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by De Witt to authorize a part-time Courthouse Safety and Security Officer. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept. Wage Plan comparability with AFSCME Courthouse: $16.43-$18.05/hour.; and for Mental Health Advocate Transitional Support, Rolling Hills Dept. Wage Plan: $48,000-$53,000/year. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the separation of Jeremy Hansen, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 4-17-19. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Raymond Richtermeier, Temporary Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 4-22-19. End of Temporary Work.; the appointment of Wyatt Fitch, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 5-13-19, $14.50/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the reclassification of Derek Brand, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-16-19, $32.26/hour, 10%=$2.91/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, Senior Class to Master Class.; the reclassification of Troy Tadlock, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 5-16-19, $32.26/hour, 10%=$2.91/hr. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Senior Class to Master Class.; the separation of Connie Barrett, Mental Health Advocate, Sioux Rivers Dept., effective 6-30-19. Retirement.; the transfer of Michael Sweisberger, P/T Aide, Building Services Dept., effective 7-01-19, $9.65/hour, 0%. Position Transfer from Social Services Aide to Building Services Aide.; the transfer of Theresa Jochum, Coordinator of Disability Services, Rolling Hills Dept., effective 7-01-19, $66,000/year, 3.25%=$2,080/yr. Position Transfer from Sioux Rivers Interim Service Coordinator to Rolling Hills Coordinator of Disability Services.; and the transfer of Julie Albright, Coordinator of Disability Services/Support Staff, Rolling Hills Dept., effective 7-01-19, $52,500/year, 2.5%=$1,352.80/yr. Position Transfer from Sioux Rivers Secretary III to Rolling Hills Coordinator of Disability Services/Support Staff. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve the request of Connie Barrett to remain on County Dental insurance. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive for signatures a Resolution for proclamation recognizing Nation Day of Prayer. Carried 4-0.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,841

PROCLAMATION

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER — MAY 2, 2019

WHEREAS, The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage. Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued throughout our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual National Day of Prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May.; and

WHEREAS, The National Day of Prayer has great significance for us as a nation as it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our founding fathers sought the wisdom of the Lord when faced with critical decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before the Lord, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people. The unanimous passage of the bill establishing the National Day of Prayer as an annual event, signifies that prayer is as important to our nation today as it was in the beginning; and

WHEREAS, all of us have the freedom to pray and exercise our faiths openly. Our laws protect these liberties, and rightly so. Today and every day, prayers will be offered in houses of worship, at community gatherings, in our homes, and in neighborhoods all across our country. Let us give thanks for the freedom to practice our faith as we see fit, whether individually or in fellowship.

WHEREAS, each of us can and must contribute to pray for the leaders and citizens of Woodbury County, our nation, and all the ends of the earth, humbling ourselves before our creator.

WHEREAS, citizens of Woodbury County have the opportunity to be a part of calling out to the Lord for blessings and forgiveness on this day;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Keith Radig, Chairman of Woodbury County Supervisors, proclaim Thursday May 2, 2019, the National Day of Prayer in Woodbury County, and call upon the people of the County to join the citizens of our nation in giving thanks, in accordance with our own faiths and conscience, for our many freedoms and blessings, and in asking for God’s continued guidance, mercy, and protection.

DATED this 30th day of April 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 7, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

