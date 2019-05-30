Notice of Letting — Woodbury Central School District

NOTICE OF LETTING



REQUEST FOR BIDS: Sealed bids for an Addition and minor Remodeling at Woodbury Central Community School District will be received by the School Board, 408 South 4th Street, Moville, Iowa, until 2:00 p.m., Local Time, Friday, June 14, 2019.

Bids will be opened by the Architect and publicly read at said time and date. The proposals will be acted upon by the School Board at the special Board meeting on June 17, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., or at such later time and place as may then be fixed.

All bids shall be in accordance with Bidding Documents prepared by CMBA Architects which Bidding Documents are made a part of this Notice by reference thereto.

Bidding Documents may be viewed at the following building exchanges:

Sioux City Construction League, 3900 Stadium Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106

Master Builders of Iowa, 903 6th Street, Sioux City IA 51101

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255 S. 94th Street, Omaha NE 68127

Plains Builders Exchange, 220 N. Kiwanis Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104

Sioux Falls Builders Exchange, 801 West Blackhawk Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104

Master Builders of Iowa, 221 Park Street, Des Moines IA 50309

F.W. Dodge Corp., 939 Office Park Road, Suite 121, West Des Moines IA 50265

F.W. Dodge Corp., 11422 Miracle Hills Drive, Suite 206, Omaha NE 68154

Ft. Dodge Plan Room, 1406 Central, Ft. Dodge IA 50501

Contract documents may be obtained from the Architect. General contractors may obtain one complete set of documents with no plan deposit required. Additional sets will be provided upon deposit of $75, to be refunded upon return of documents in good condition not more than ten (10) days after bids have been opened.

Individual drawing sheets may be obtained for $3.00 each and specification pages for .15 cents each, nonrefundable.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the project site on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

Each bid must be accompanied in a separate envelope by one of the following: a deposit of money, Certified Check, Cashier’s Check or Credit Union Certified Share Draft or a Bid Bond, to be executed by a corporation authorized to contract as a surety in the State of Iowa, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, made payable to Woodbury Central Community School District as guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a contract and file bonds satisfactory to the Board of Education assuring the faithful fulfillment of the Contract, the provisions of this Notice, and the Contract Documents as required by law, within ten (10) days after acceptance of his bid.

Bid security of the three lowest Bidders will be retained until Contract has been awarded and executed, but no longer than thirty (30) days after opening of bids. No bidder may withdraw his bid within thirty (30) days after opening of bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and Labor and Payment Bond in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract Sum which shall guarantee the faithful performance of the Contract and terms and conditions therein contained and the maintenance of improvements pursuant to the provisions of the Contract Documents.

Each bid shall be made on Bid Form furnished by CMBA Architects included in the Project Manual.

Monthly estimates will be paid to the Contractor as the work progresses in amounts equal to ninety-five percent (95%) of the Contract value of the work completed during the preceding calendar month, including the actual cost (exclusive of overhead or profit to the Contractor) of the materials and equipment of a permanent nature to be incorporated in the work and delivered to and stored at the job site. Such monthly payments shall in no way be construed as an act of acceptance for any part of the work partially or totally completed. Final payment constituting the entire unpaid balance of the Contract Sum will be paid by the Owner to the Contractor after thirty (30) days following the completion of the work, the issuance by the Architect of a final certificate for payment and upon receipt of satisfactory evidence that all claims pertaining to the Contract have been paid in full as provided in the Contract Documents, and in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 573 of the Code of Iowa.

Payment to the Contractor will be made by the Woodbury Central Community School District from cash on hand and/or cash from such funds of said Board as may be legally used for said purposes, or a combination thereof.

This project shall be constructed complete by September 15, 2019. However, the Security Entrance work shall be complete by August 15, 2019. The enclosure walls for the Vertical Lift and Sensory Room shall also be complete by August 15, 2019. The remaining work shall be contained within these enclosure walls to make sure the school can be occupied, and safety is maintained for the staff and students. Construction shall commence as soon as contracts between Owner and Contractor are signed.

Woodbury Central Community School District, herein referred to as the Owner, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any or all formalities in connection therewith. By order of the School Board, Woodbury Central Community School, Moville, Iowa.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 6, 2019