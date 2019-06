Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — May 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

MAY 2019 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

AC&R SPECIALISTS Repair Freezer 1,417.87

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 1,533.10

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL

SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR 45,871.47

SHARED SUPERINTENDENT

AP EXAMINATIONS AP Exams 510.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY lift rental 141.00

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. SOFTENER SALT 174.08

BURKE ENGR. SALES CO. gym door 555.08

BUSCH, KAMI MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

CENTRAL VALLEY AG FUEL 5,398.79

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. SERVICE CALL 130.00

CHEMSEARCH REPAIR INJECTIONS 936.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 352.68

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 321.61

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS REPAIRS 5,123.10

DEMCO Library Supplies 138.32

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. CONNECTION PROBLEMS 210.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF FEES 450.00

FASTENAL PARTS – GYM DOORS 28.01

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING INSTALL WATER HEATER 187.50

H & H ROOFING Roof Repair 745.00

HAKA GAS 1,587.16

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS

Ping Pong Trophies 152.00

MAT TAPE

HEALY WELDING WELDING 46.00

HILLYARD FLOOR CARE SUPPLY CO. floor cleaner 129.54

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 21,123.45

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Drain flow tube 126.69

HUMMEL, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

INCIDENT IQ, LLC Helpdesk 5,142.25

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. parts for HP 479.72

IOWA DEPT. OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID PAYMENT 14,690.49

IOWA SCHOOL SAFETY PLANS LLC SCHOOL SAFETY PLAN 3,350.00

JEBRO INC. pump out pit 195.00

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JOSTEN’S, INC. Graduation Awards 1,252.92

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET VALVE 51.92

LAKESHORE LEARNING CLASS SUPPLIES 1,585.75

LEFLER, AMY REIMBURSE BOOK 10.50

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC Leveled readers 1,807.63

MEIER’S TOWING tow bus 187.50

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 8,336.91

MIDWEST MOBILE GLASS chip repair 89.90

MIDWEST WHEEL LOCK WASHER 58.14

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY CSD Book Bash 36.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 272.47

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. duct work 5,365.00

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. renewal 999.00

NEAL, DANA

CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 95.00

DOT PHYSICAL

NORTH IOWA RECOGNITION Graduation Awards 266.80

NORTHWEST AEA 12 MENTORING MEETING 685.00

REGIONAL ADVISORY MEETING

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS repair parts 421.95

OBERG, SUE Counselor curriculum 1,072.89

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECK 7.50

PEARSON LEARNING GROUP Science books 479.44

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 153.03

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 151.00

PRIOR, CHARLES MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 263.91

QUILL CORPORATION supplies 229.61

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC. class supplies 180.92

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC 2 WAY RADIOS FOR BUSES 364.66

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS BOOK FAIR PAYMENT 2,886.48

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. class supplies 786.55

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 45,578.96

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE AND MILEAGE 79.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS OPEN ENROLLMENT 140,499.33

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL publishing 512.25

SU INSURANCE COMPANY TONER 257.16

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA, INC. BUS WINDSHIELD 395.00

TOOL DEPOT, THE shop tools 389.58

US BANK

postage 12,088.63

Conference Registration

field trip

FFA CONVENTION

shed project

Registration conference

3rd grade circus snacks

Dissections for 3 classes

6th grade field trip

WASTE MANAGEMENT TRASH DISPOSAL 576.88

WAYNE STATE COLLEGE MATH COMPETITION 100

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE COLLEGE CLASSES 10,240.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N PHONE/INTERNET 1,007.07

ZIMCO SUPPLY CO. line chalk/quikdry for base and softball 920.00

Fund Total: 352,358.15

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ANDERSON, GAIL OR BRUCE REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 27.80

CHESTERMAN COMPANY WATER/JUICE VENDING 105.25

DEAN FOODS MILK 2,507.37

KECK FOOD DISTRIBUTION FOOD 1,345.07

KNEIFL, LONNIE & TERRI REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 48.40

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 7,259.80

REFRIGERATION ENG., ACE REFRIGERATION STAINLESS STEEL TABLE 375.00

SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS 155.00

SIMMONS, DANNON REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 91.20

US BANK PARTS FOR REPAIR 151.62

WINGERT, AMY REFUND LUNCH ACCOUNT 26.95

Fund Total: 12,093.46

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ASPI SOLUTIONS, INC. SOFTWARE TRACK MEETS 198.00

BARRY, ROBERT ACCOMPANIST 290.00

BOBIER PORTRAIT STUDIO SERVICES 50.45

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP 565.05

CUSTOM CREATIONS APPAREL 1,183.00

DELTA HOTELS PROM MEAL AND VENUE 3,806.86

DON’S PRO SHOP AWARDS, TROPHIES, MEDALS, AND ENGRAVING 1,296.95

DONNA’S CAKE CONSTRUCTION CAKE FFA BANQUET 115.00

DRAKE RELAYS ENTRY FEE 15.00

HAKA LLC CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, PROPANE 30.56

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS BASEBALL, SOFTBALL, TRACK SUPPLIES 1,676.97

I29 SPORTS TRACK JERSEYS 284.00

IGHSAU 2019-20 MEMBERSHIP JH & HS 100.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION WASHINGTON LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2,570.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION LARGE GROUP BAR 15.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N REGISTRATION FEE 198.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. MUSIC 75.75

KINGSLEY-PIERSON CSD ENTRY FEE 60.00

KRON, LISA REIMBURSE CONCESSION ITEMS 5.78

LEMARS COMMUNITY SCHOOLENTRY FEE50.00

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA CSD ENTRY FEE 38.00

MVAO/COU ENTRY FEE 160.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION BANQUET SUPPLIES 30.00

NORTH STARS BAND REGISTRATION FEE 175.00

PASH, DALE TRACK STARTER 190.00

SIGN PRO FFA SUPPLIES 90.00

SMITH, RUTH AND AUSTIN REFUND MUSIC TRIP 20.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES 69.95

US BANK REGISTRATION FEE, SPEECH SUPPLIES, AWARDS, APPAREL, TRAVEL, MEALS, PLAQUES, ENTRY FEE, CONCESSIONS SUPPLIES, SILVER CORDS, TRACK SUPPLIES 3,661.65

WALL OF FAME, GRAFFIX INC. UNIFORMS, HATS 2,468.37

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY YEARBOOK PAYMENT 1,249.78

WATTS, BRITTANI CHEER TRYOUT JUDGE 50.00

WEST SIOUX SCHOOLS ENTRY FEE 150.00

YELLOW ROSE CATERING FFA BANQUET 900.00

Fund Total: 21,839.12

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

FELD FIRE FIRE ALARM INSPECTION 2,364.00

FICKBOHM CONTRACTING WATER PRESSURE PUMP 2,500.00

Fund Total: 4,864.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. ADD ARCHERY 123.00

Fund Total: 123.00

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK craft kits 427.90

Fund Total: 427.90

PRESCHOOL

DEAN FOODS MILK 30.18

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC. Supplies 126.91

Fund Total: 157.09

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

KNEIFL ELECTRIC INC.

gym air conditioning 8,350.59

score board

MERCEDES-BENZ FINANCIAL SVCS BUS LEASE 62,312.51

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. rooftop air unit gymnasium 23,900.00

WELLS FARGO EQUIPMENT FINANCE BUS LEASE 19,294.50

Fund Total: 114,519.33

FITNESS CENTER

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 35.22

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 508.20

Fund Total: 543.42

