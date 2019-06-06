Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — April 22, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, April 22, 2019 — 7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Amick, Scott and Holtz present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

Amick moved to approve agenda. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

G. Communications

1. Board member update

H. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

SAVE extension had some movement last week.

2. Monthly financial reports

Anderson presented monthly financial report

3. Secondary Principal’s Report

Students presented on trip to NASA

Jessen presented on recent highlights for the track team and upcoming important dates.

4. Elementary Principal’s Report

Testing is finished. Results will not be back until September or October.

Parent teacher conferences went very well.

Shook showed a video that was created by a 6th grade student.

Shook also presented upcoming important dates.

5. Presentation on Building Expansion

Neal presented possible ideas to expand the school buildings

6. Board Bill Auditor Report

No questions.

I. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Amick moved to approve consent agenda. Reinke seconded.

J. Personnel

1. Approve Secondary Principal contract

Reinke moved to approve 2 year contract for Brandi Jessen. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of business teacher

Holtz moved to approve resignation of Kim Brouwer. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of custodian

Amick moved to approve. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve resignation of para professional

Holtz moved to approve. Amick seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve hiring of Elementary teacher

Reinke moved to approve hiring Sarah White. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve hiring of Elementary teacher

Holtz moved to approve Alyssa Kock. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve non-certified contracts

Amick moved to approve non-certified contracts. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

K. New Business

1. Accept ordinance vacating property

Reinke moved to accept vacated property. Holtz seconded.

2. Approve graduates

Holtz moved to approve graduating seniors conditional to meeting all requirements. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve high school handbook

Holtz moved to approve high school handbook. Amick seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Reinke moved to adjourn. Holtz seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 7:59

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

