Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — April 9, 2019
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Special Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Teleconference/High School Library
Tuesday, April 9, 2019 — 5:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools are Committed to Educational Excellence and Developing Responsible Citizens
Tentative Agenda
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order 5:01
B. Roll Call
Reinke, Holtz and Scott present
C. Welcome Visitors and Guests
D. Public Forum
E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Holtz moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
F. New Business
1. Approve tentative bargaining agreement
Holtz moved to approve the bargaining agreement. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.
G. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 5:06.
Rick Scott, Board President
Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 6, 2019