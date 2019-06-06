Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — April 9, 2019

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Special Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Teleconference/High School Library

Tuesday, April 9, 2019 — 5:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools are Committed to Educational Excellence and Developing Responsible Citizens

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order 5:01

B. Roll Call

Reinke, Holtz and Scott present

C. Welcome Visitors and Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Holtz moved to approve agenda. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. New Business

1. Approve tentative bargaining agreement

Holtz moved to approve the bargaining agreement. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

Holtz moved to adjourn. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

G. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 5:06.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 6, 2019