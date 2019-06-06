Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — May 14, 2019 Minutes & Claims

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 14, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on May 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the May 14, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve the minutes of the April 30, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

There was no meeting on May 7, 2019 due to lack of agenda items.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve payroll dated May 3, 2019 and May 15, 2019 and approve claims dated May 7, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve

Resolution #051419

and the consenting acknowledgment to assignment form for a new trustee, escrow agent and paying/transfer agent for county general obligation bonds from Bankers Trust to UMB (United Missouri Bank). Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Alan Lucken, Zoning Administrator, discussed rates for a new Plymouth County Zoning fee structure.

Motion by seconded by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the amended zoning fee structure with the following changes effective June 1, 2019. Re-zoning permit increases to $500 from $300. Variances and conditional use permits increase to $350 from $200. Communication tower permits increase to $500 from $250. Wind turbine permit fee increases to $1,500 from $1,000, and a house over $250,000 changes from a flat $250 fee to a $250 fee plus $1.00 per additional $1,000 of house cost over the $250,000 with no cap. Motion Carried.

The Board reviewed a minor subdivision, Schiefen Addition, in Section 13 of Johnson Township with Fred Schiefen. He will revise the survey plat and resubmit for approval with the Board after adjusting lot lines to make them square.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve

Resolution #051419-2

Plymouth County Segregation of Duties Policy and Plymouth County Fraud Reporting Policy. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 13 of Johnson Township and Section 18 of Washington Township on Hickory Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Long Lines Limited in Section 2/11 of Plymouth Township on C-44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit to Wes Tel Systems in Section 32 of Fredonia Township on 160th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 29/30 in America Township on Lake Ave. & C-38. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve right of way projects for LC-141303, LC-373609 and LC-270510. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors and Tom Rohe reviewed the micro-surfacing and seal coat projects.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:27 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-7-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Accurate Reporting deposition 76.00

Advanced Systems copier maintenance 78.12

AgriVision Equipment parts for lawn mower 54.87

Noel Ahmann mileage, 911 salary 1114.52

City of Akron SUNDRY 96.48

Akron Hometowner publications 414.82

Kent and Sheri Allen RIGHT-OF-WAY 593.50

Allied Oil & Tire oil 2700.00

Alpha Wireless cable kit, radios 461.57

Craig Anderson mileage 288.26

Anthony Plumbing, Heating gutter pipe 1448.48

Arnold Motor PARTS 143.88

Autry Reporting deposition..113.40

Bankers Trust Wells and Ethanol bonds 1,019,972.50

Cristi G. Bauerly transcript 16.00

Beelner Service BUILDINGS 457.64

Bekins Fire & Safety annual hood inspection 105.75

Bentson Pest Control pest control 100.00

Bohle Construction debris removal 15,585.00

Bomgaars supplies 691.71

Matthew & Jodi Brown RIGHT-OF-WAY 1151.50

Mark Brown RIGHT-OF-WAY 558.00

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 251.79

Casey’s General fuel 4386.69

Century Link line transfers 538.46

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 172.00

Cherokee Co. Sheriff service 78.60

Cornhusker International PARTS 1297.28

County Binders Inc. VA office binders 510.74

Creative Product Sourcing DARE supplies 472.70

Culligan Water Conditioning water cooler 44.77

D.A. Davidson & Co. disclosure update 1000.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 164.26

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 183.76

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 210.99

Dell PC replace/update 7403.85

Eakes Inc supplies 279.60

Dave Erdmann MEETING FEES 25.00

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1350.05

Fastenal supplies 239.49

Stacey Feldman mileage/cell phone 71.60

Floyd Valley Hospital SAFETY 20.00

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 1598.00

Frontier phone services 2020.32

Randy Galles Seeds EROSION CONTROL 5537.25

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 260.00

Jolynn Goodchild cellphone, mileage, supplies 163.24

Hardware Hank supplies 123.96

Jamie Hauser mileage 350.32

Heiman Fire Equipment fire inspection 165.00

Holiday Inn lodging 366.24

Bob Hughes MILEAGE 16.24

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 330.08

Ida Co. Sheriff service 39.50

Indoff SUPPLIES 377.96

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 111.95

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. attorney conference 325.00

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety Iowa System 2526.00

Iowa Prison Industries SIGNS 4250.49

Iowa Secretary of State notary renewal 30.00

Iowa State University Mental Health conference 75.00

ISCTA Treasurers Conference 140.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 849.36

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 360.75

Jami L. Johnson transcript 117.25

Jensen Motors 2019 Dodge Durango 26,110.00

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers PARTS 122.92

Jim Jones VA training 1058.76

J-W Tank Line fuel 1751.00

Bobbi Kellen meals, mileage 285.22

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.59

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 1102.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 4275.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting debris removal 1175.00

City of Le Mars utility assistance 263.74

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce parade entry fee 10.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 443.35

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 41,443.93

Lincoln County Sheriff service 18.00

Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES 57.62

Mail Services MV renewal notices 840.10

Mangold Env. Testing OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 72.00

MCI line transfer 9.85

Menards supplies 49.97

MidAmerican Energy utilities 4148.87

Midwest Lubricants OIL 1344.00

Midwest Wheel PARTS 284.03

Mike’s Inc. fuel 4675.99

Sharon Nieman gas, cell phone 106.05

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 202.61

Gary Nussbaum RIGHT-OF-WAY 1288.00

O’Halloran International PARTS 578.55

Amy Oetken postage, mileage 44.63

Office Systems copier maintenance 484.00

Okoboji Commons Hotel lodging 571.60

Shawn Olson weather equipment 1016.29

One Office Solutions office supplies 332.50

Owens-King Co. microfilm storage 6.75

City of Oyens SUNDRY 42.00

Platte County Sheriff service 9.00

Carolyn Plueger transcript 99.75

Leonard Plueger SW tower rent 1000.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 6001.18

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 2395.28

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 26,907.64

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb. 1791.17

Premier Communications cable box 801.46

Presto-X-Co. pest control 55.00

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 140.00

Darin Raymond meeting expenses 367.50

Northwest REC park utilities 1035.42

Regency Villa Apts. rent assistance 471.00

City of Remsen SUNDRY 475.46

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 326.04

Road Mach. & Supply PARTS 633.85

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 856.97

Rolling Oil Co. oil 4024.74

Sapp Bros. fuel 22,709.42

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 1492.61

Trudy Seng insurance reimb. 454.83

Sherwin Williams supplies 12.00

SHRED-IT USA shredding 42.95

Simpco Hazmat services 11,160.00

Elizabeth Singer mileage 33.06

Sioux Automation Center PARTS 1190.70

Sioux Rivers Regional MHDS 2nd ½ region dollars 204,508.00

Sioux Sales Company uniform 263.75

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept well testing 75.00

Shelly Sitzmann mileage, lodging, cell phone 548.68

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 154.75

US Postal Service stamped envelopes 306.25

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 124.65

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 140.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 86.22

Storey Kenworthy office supplies 499.95

Amy Ten Napel postage 8.30

The Record publications 177.32

Thomson West CLEAR services 168.29

Total Motors TIRES & TUBES 24.53

Total Truck Care PARTS 13.43

Transit Works SUPPLIES 1340.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE NCOA cards 21.75

Unity Point Health SAFETY 42.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage hauling 299.00

Vander Meer Bakery SAFETY 72.90

Verizon Wireless cell phones 883.49

VISA misc. sheriff’s expenses 1307.81

Wagner Auto Supply tools/parts 39.19

Wal-Mart supplies 473.50

Wal-Mart election supplies 53.73

WesTel Systems phone 46.44

Wex Bank fuel 5868.20

Wilcox Electric BUILDINGS 388.98

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 131.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center shelter care 10,944.00

Ziegler Inc. 2 loaders 301,453.10

