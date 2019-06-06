Probate — Donald Peterson

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD FRANKLIN PETERSON, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055485

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donald Franklin Peterson, Deceased, who died on or about May 26, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on May 31, 2019, the last will and testament of Donald Franklin Peterson, deceased, bearing date of March 22, 2010,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wendell Annette Bonaiuto was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated May 31, 2019.

Date of second publication:

June 13, 2019

Wendell Annette Bonaiuto

Executor of the Estate

1908 S. 77th St.

Lincoln, NE 68506

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Executor

423 Evans St., PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 6, 2019

and Thursday, June 13, 2019