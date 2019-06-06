Probate — Donald Peterson
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD FRANKLIN PETERSON, Deceased.
CASE NO. ESPR055485
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Donald Franklin Peterson, Deceased, who died on or about May 26, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on May 31, 2019, the last will and testament of Donald Franklin Peterson, deceased, bearing date of March 22, 2010,* was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Wendell Annette Bonaiuto was appointed executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated May 31, 2019.
Date of second publication:
June 13, 2019
Wendell Annette Bonaiuto
Executor of the Estate
1908 S. 77th St.
Lincoln, NE 68506
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Executor
423 Evans St., PO Box AC
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Probate Code Section 304
* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 6, 2019
and Thursday, June 13, 2019