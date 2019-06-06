Probate — Vicki Mathiesen

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VICKI S. MATHIESEN, DECEASED.

PROBATE NO. ESPR055481

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Personal Representative And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Vicki S. Mathiesen, Deceased, who died on or about September 30, 2018:

You are hereby notified that on May 31, 2019, the last will and testament of Vicki S. Mathiesen, deceased, bearing date of March 30, 2005, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kerry Mathiesen was appointed personal representative of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated: June 3, 2019

/s/ Kerry Mathiesen

Kerry Mathiesen

Personal Representative of estate

120 N. 10th Street

Dakota City, NE 68731

/s/ Chad Thompson

Chad Thompson, ICIS PIN No: AT0007809

Attorney for executor

Firm Name: Thompson, Phipps & Thompson, LLP

Address: P.O. Box 219, 4 East 2nd Street, Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

June 13, 2019

Probate Code Section 304

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 6, 2019

and Thursday, June 13, 2019