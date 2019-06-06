Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — June 10, 2019

Woodbury Central Community School

Agenda for Regular Board Meeting

Woodbury Central High School Library

Moville, Iowa

June 10, 2019 — 7:30 p.m.

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Hearing on Flexibility Account/Approve Transfer

3. Hearing on Instructional Support Levy/Approve Extension

4. Reports

a. Mrs. Gilbert

b. Mr. Bormann

c. Mr. Glackin

5. Policies and Procedures

a. Approve Open Enroll In

b. Notification of Open Enroll Out

c. Approve Emergency Operation Plan

6. Buildings, Grounds and Transportation

a. Handicap Access to Playground

b. Mower breakdown: Replace and/or Fix

c. Bus Parking

d. Notice of Letting/Special Board Meeting for June 17th to Approve Bid

e. Approve Service Contract with Monsido (PPEL Expenditure)

f. Approve Write to Learn Program Agreement

7. Personnel

a. Approve Volunteer Coaches

b. Accept Resignations

c. Offer Teaching Contracts

d. Offer Coaching Contracts

e. Adjust Para Contracts

f. Offer Kitchen Contract

g. Summer Hire Custodial Staff

8. Co-Curricular: Archery

9. Board Items

a. Approve teacher grants

b. Approve Insurance Quotes

c. Approve Sharing Agreements

d. Approve At-Risk Funding for Mental Health Counselor

e. Wording for PPEL Ballot

f. Technology Purchases

g. Adopt the SAI Mentoring and Induction Program for FY19

h. Change November 2019 Board Meeting to 3rd Monday in November

i. Visitor/Community Comments

j. For the good of the cause

10. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 6, 2019