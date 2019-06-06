Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 7, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 7, 2019

NINETEENTH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve the agenda for May 7, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 30, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $492,937.03. Copy filed.

To approve the lifting of tax suspension for Jason Comer. Copy filed.

To cancel the county tax sale on mobile homes that have been destroyed and removed from Regency Trailer Court. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for delinquent taxes on mobile homes that have been destroyed and removed from Regency Trailer Court.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,842

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Regency Trailer Court is the titleholder of various mobile homes located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN IA8765 – 1962 Safeway

VIN 329 – 1972 Great Lakes

VIN 1819AS872 – 1969 Fleetwood

VIN KA0136A – 1977 Bendix

VIN 04510497Z – 1990 Cutlass

VIN 114580D2435 – 1974 Titan

VIN 12520445 – 1969 Comet

VIN 146871585 – 1971 Shangrila

VIN K12260FK400482 1970 – Mariette

VIN 47H2030 – 1974 Bellavista

VIN SK899C – 1969 Skyline

VIN FH219197 – 1968 New Moon

VIN 12653CKDFL2754TB – 1972 Shar Val

VIN NIF70314FR2B – 1973 Flemco

WHEREAS, the above-stated mobile homes have taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by Regency Trailer Court.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile homes according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the reclassification of Nancy Harman, Asst. Director, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 5-08-19, $62,457.53/year, 4%=$2,402.21/yr. Per Wage Plan Matrix, from Step 2 to Step 3.; the appointment of Tyler Petty, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 5-13-19, $11.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Ote Albrecht, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 5-20-19, $12.50/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; and the reclassification of Jacklyn Fox, Asst. County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 05-23-19, $82,913/year, 3.9%=$3,102/year. Per AFSCME Asst. County Attorney Contract agreement, from Step 7 to Step 8. Copy filed.

To approve an application for a 12-month Class A Liquor License (LA)(Private Club) with Sunday Sales for the White Horse Patrol Club, effective 04/26/19 through 04/25/20. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Ung second by Radig to approve Woodbury County Police Week Proclamation, May 12-18, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to approve an agreement for overtime reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Justice – United State Marshal Service for Sex Offender Registry Compliance Checks in Woodbury County, IA. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive for signatures a Resolution setting date for public hearing for vacating road rights-of-way. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION #12.843

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

A RESOLUTION SETTING DATE FOR PUBLIC HEARING

FOR VACATING ROAD RIGHTS-OF-WAY

WHEREAS, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in accordance with Section 306.11, (Code of Iowa), as amended, seeks to set a date for public hearing to vacate platted roads and alleys, and

WHEREAS the Board of Supervisors no longer believes the county needs to maintain easement or ownership of right of way on the following road and streets

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, the County Board will hold a Public Hearing to vacate the right-of-way described as follows:

1) That portion of 145th Street (Road No. 481) lying easterly of the NE Corner of the NWº of the SWº to a point 33í west of the East º Corner, in Section 26 T89N, R42W, Union Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

2) That portion of Sidney Avenue (Road No. 94) lying north of the SE Corner of the NEº of the NWº thence north to the south ROW line of 190th Street in Section 21 T88N, R42W, Rock Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

3) That portion of 260th Street (Road No. 744) lying easterly of the east ROW line of Jasper Avenue to a point 33í west of the SE Corner of the NEº of the NWº in Section 29 T87N, R44W, Grant Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

4) A portion of 280th Street ROW in the SEº SEº Section 31, T87N, R45W, West Fork Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa. more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the SE Corner Section 31-87-45 thence N87∞20’58”W (an assumed bearing) along the south line of the SEº 816.71 feet to the centerline of county road D25; thence N46∞40’41”W 571.41 feet along the centerline of said D25; thence N60∞12’18”E 62.70 feet to the ROW line and point of beginning; thence N60∞12’18”E 360.37 feet; thence along a curve concave southerly with an arc length of 146.28 feet, a radius of 782.80 feet, with a chord of N65∞33’30”E 146.07 feet; thence N19∞05’18”W 66.00 feet to the northerly ROW line of 280th Street; thence along a curve concave southerly with an arc length of 158.62 feet, a radius of 848.80 feet, with a chord of S65∞33’30”W 158.38 feet; thence S60∞12’18”W 380.40 feet; thence S46∞40’41”E 68.97 feet to the point of beginning.

Said description contains 0.792 acres more or less.

5) That portion of 150th Street (Road No. 436) lying east of the east ROW line of Dallas Avenue and west of the northwest ROW line of Correctionville Road in Sections 25,36 T89N, R46W, Concord Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

6) That portion of Garner Avenue (Road No. 798) lying south of the south ROW line of Deer Run Trail and north of the north ROW line of 260th Street in Sections 17,18,19,20 T87N, R45W, West Fork Township of the 5th P.M. Woodbury County, Iowa

SO RESOLVED this 7th day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #L-B(C160)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

Graves Const., Spencer, IA – $620,679.97

Dixon Const., Correctionville, IA – $636,278.49

Motion by Pottebaum second by Radig to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for review and recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Information on Mental Health Services was presented by Supervisor Taylor. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

Eric Nelson of Moville addressed the Board on the conditions of the secondary roads.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 14, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 6, 2019