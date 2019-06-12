Kingsley City Council Minutes & Bills — June 3, 2019

Kingsley City Council

June 3, 2019

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on June 3, 2019 at Kingsley City Hall. Mayor Rick Bohle called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Present were Council-men Rolling, Bohle, Jasperson and Mathers. Peters was absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the May 6, 2019 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Dan Kremer responded to a letter about property cleanup. He assured the Council it will be done. Dave Christiansen, city building inspector, updated the Council concerning the courtesy cleanup letters that were sent out.

Maintenance Report: Calibrated flow meters at lagoon, leak detection, repair of sewer line at shelterhouse. Charges for mowing of nuisance properties will be $80.00/hour with a minimum of $80.00.

Public hearing at 7:15 p.m. opened on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson concerning survey of North twenty (20) feet of (measured at a right angle) of Lot Nine, Block Twenty, Second Addition, City of Kingsley. Contains 4000 square feet and is subject to any and all Easements, be they of record or not. Hearing was closed at 7:17 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-14

concerning the sale of North twenty (20) feet of (measured at a right angle) of Lot Nine, Block Twenty, Second Addition, City of Kingsley. Contains 4000 square feet and is subject to any and all Easements, be they of record or not. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, to sell property to Robert Seuntjens Jr. at a cost of $2500.00 plus survey cost of $729.00. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

Resolution #2019-15

approving and authorizing a form of Loan Agreement and authorizing and providing for the issuance, and levying a tax to pay the Notes. (St. Michael’s property). Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to approve Resolution #2019-15. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Bohle, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye. Motion carried.

The following list of bills was approved on motion by Mathers, seconded by Peters, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle May expenses 100.00

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone 50.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 164.70

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb & mileage 158.00

Doug Koch, Comm. Bldg. cleaning 425.00

Amazon.com, Lib supplies/books 781.19

Sanitary Services, dumpster rent 69.50

KPTH, advertising 850.00

KMEG, advertising 1,240.00

Jim Harvey Insurance, Premium audit 2,117.00

Nash Post, flags 39.60

I&S Group, NPDES permit assistance 137.00

Galls, police shoes 152.10

Woodbury Co. EMS, assist chgs. 200.00

Lewis Drug, Amb supl 3.98

Dirt Road Design, NW Iowa Outdoors ads 304.00

Quill, ofc supl 262.68

Presto-X, pest control 106.00

Casey’s, Amb gas & food 179.86

Acco, 4 pool signs 208.75

United Healthcare, Health ins. premiums 5,761.65

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 159.11

State Revolving Fund, GO Lagoon principal & interest 59,145.00

State Revolving Fund, Revenue Lagoon principal & interest 67,343.00

Midstates Bank, SE View Addn principal & interest 39,727.00

Midstates Bank, Sweeper principal & interest 52,062.50

Midstates Bank, safe deposit box rent 30.00

IA DNR, water/wastewater operator permit fees 240.00

American Red Cross, Learn to swim program fee 300.00

Allied Time, time clock ribbon & timecards 105.41

Iowa DNR, Sadler Grade 2 exam fees 120.00

Mobotrex, traffic beacon 2,273.00

Iowa One Call, locates 30.10

Gall’s, police shoes 152.10

Shelly Schaeuble, reimb pool supl & mileage 51.73

Elsmore Swim Shop, lifeguard suits 866.10

Ahlers & Cooney, Brookside agreement 181.48

Agrivision, v-belts, blades 174.60

DSM Construction, refurbish 3 pool benches 375.00

Keith Bohle, Ply. Co. Foundation mileage 47.00

Troy Waterbury, sandblasting & painting Cem containers 1,200.00

Beelner Service, sprinklers, park bathroom, pool water heater 2,244.42

MidAmerican, utilities 3,193.84

Sam’s Club, pool concessions 839.95

Walmart, ofc supplies 51.61

Office World, minutes book 137.27

GIS, life/disab ins. (May & June) 46.08

UPS, shipping chgs 67.25

Verizon, Amb hotspot 20.44

IRS, Fed/Fica 2,408.38

IRS, Fed/Fica 2,605.99

Ipers, Ipers 3,297.47

Kingsley Vol Amb, May runs 830.00

The Record, May publications 590.31

Hawkins, pump parts 241.92

Wiatel, phone & internet 636.25

Matheson, Amb oxygen 468.21

Certified Amb Group, Amb billing 195.54

O.C. Sanitation, porta-pot rent 100.00

Baker & Taylor, Lib books 908.95

Demco, Lib supplies 622.81

Mike Prestby, Lib magic show 200.00

J. Faxon Gilber, Lib show 250.00

Frontier, phone bills 334.35

Absolute Inspections, inspection/letters/mileage 1,239.74

Kolbeck, tree grinding 13 hours 2,676.10

Badger Meter, 6 month service agreement 780.00

Ply. Co. Landfill, May tonnage 5,039.63

Shelly Schaeuble, swimsuit 89.94

AT & T, police phone/tablet 187.86

Jake McCullen, reimb CB rent 85.00

Cash, pool cash 150.00

Schwan’s, pool concessions 288.30

Post Office, water bill postage 159.11

KSB, safety deposit box rent 30.00

GRAND TOTAL 269,063.86

Paid with Library Special Funds:

Gale/Cengage, Lib books 165.13

Center Point, Lib large print books 53.14

Total Expenses by Fund: General, 33,603.34; Road Use, 11,649.62; Employee Benefits, 7,736.19; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 0.00; Library Spec Inv, 259.59; Fire Dept Spec, 0.00; Ambulance Spec, 0.00; Fire Truck Spec, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Perpetual Care, 0.00; Water, 5,119.99; Sewer, 6,747.19; Lagoon Sinking, 0.00; Solid Waste, 7,228.65. Total: 72,344.57.

Total Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 38,163.53; Operating Grants, 28,885.27; General Revenues, 63,123.04; Transfers, 0.00. Total: 130,171.84.

May treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police report was distributed and discussed.

Pool Report: Opened June 1st, problems with baby pool, new lighting outside chemical room will be done, three benches were fixed, Beelner will check all lighting with possible replacement, all other benches will be fixed.

Fire Report: One fire call in May, still want City pickup, new tires will be put on both tanker trucks. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Mathers to give pickup to Fire Department. All voted aye, motion carried.

Wendy Weaver and Brooke Vos talked with the Council about a daycare center in the City. They were directed to talk with Mike and Deb Kraft about using the Dwelling building as a possible site.

Justin Sackett asked the Council about dumping waste from septic tanks, during rainy weather only, into the City’s lagoon. He will be charged $20.00 per 1000 gallons on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #243 dealing with temporary structures and durable materials was tabled until July.

Rate increases for water and sewer charges will be introduced in July in the form of an ordinance.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers to re-appoint Delvin Bottjen and Keith Bohle to the Board of Adjustment for four-year terms; Rolling, aye; Jasperson, aye; Mathers, aye; Bohle abstain. Motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson to appoint Brian Aman to the Planning & Zoning Board for a four term. All voted aye, motion carried.

Health insurance rate increase took effect on June 1, 2019 with United Healthcare. Bids for health insurance will be sought from local agencies.

C-Store cigarette permit was approved on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Four new aluminum cemetery signs will be ordered from Signs by Tomorrow at a cost of $197.00 each on motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Mathers to set July 1, 2019 at 7:15 p.m. for a public hearing for the possible re-zone of S Pt Lot 5 Exc 27’ Kingsley Addition, Kingsley from Heavy Manufacturing to Commercial. All voted aye, motion carried. Planning & Zoning Committee will meet prior to Council meeting to give their recommendation on re-zone request.

Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to appoint Joe Hoover to the Board of Adjustment for a four-year term. All voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits presented: Josh Peterson/Colleen Bainbridge, house; Ace Sign Displays, bank signs & awning; Doyle Vondrak, commercial building; Donald & Jane Dixon, house; Rice Companies, commercial mechanics shop.

Adjourn on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Next meeting will be July 1, 2019.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki Sitzmann, Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019