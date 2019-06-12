Lawton City Council Minutes & Claims — June 5, 2019

Lawton City Council Meeting

June 5, 2019 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on June 5, 2019, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Dale Erickson called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis and Saunders. Heiss, Johnson, and Otto were absent. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, Deputy Garthright-Chwirka, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Blake Stubbs, Josh Pope, Clark Hummel, Jerry Steffen, Carly Hummel, Lisa Kron, Marie Farrell, Troy Groves, Justin Yarosevich and Jennifer Movall.

Public Forum: Marie Farrell was present to discuss concerns over the curbing at her business and to ask that the July agenda include discussion on delivery of city services and review our current complaint form to bring more accountability and transparency to the city. Complaint noted, and it will be discussed at our July meeting.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Garthright-Chwirka was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for May. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 45 hours and 37 minutes in May and responded to 5 calls for service. They also spent 7 hours and 24 minutes in the L-B School District.

Fire Report – There were 3 fire calls last month. 2 new members and 3 high school students have jointed the department.

Clerk’s Report – FEMA Scoping meeting was held. Cigarette permit for Pronto has been received, pet tag sales are going well, bid letting for the trail took place on May 21. I & A Construction was the low bid of $175,197.69. Will set the public hearing at this meeting so the project can be awarded, will discuss moving the July and August meetings due to conflicts, Clerk will attend a FEMA training meeting in Correctionville at the end of June and the final 3 courses for certification will be taken in July. Pro Tree Service got a tree permit, water tower painting is going well.

Building permit was received for Josh Hewitt to add a garage on his empty lot, after discussion the permit was approved but he will need to check the covenants to be sure the project is allowed. Troy Groves had a permit for a low water crossing and the permit was approved with some suggestions from DNR,Maggie Birdsell permit for a fence to replace her chain link fence was approved.

Mayor’s Report – Mayor Erickson reported he has attended a couple of meetings, the Cedar Court project is moving forward, 3rd of 5 pours is being done and curbing being worked on, FEMA meeting was attended and will continue moving forward with the projects, a citizen called regarding parking on Cedar Street during the rummage sales, parking will be allowed but there will be cones put on the far south end, a portion of Maple Street will be blocked for motorcycle parking during a poker run on Saturday.

Public Works Report – Water tower painting is being completed, the Grasshopper mower has been purchased.

Attorney Report –No report.

Matt Otto entered the meeting at 6:25pm via telephone.

Minutes — It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the minutes of the May meetings. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda–It was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to approve the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, and utility billing and bank reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2019-14

RESOLUTION SETTING THE DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE

CITY OF LAWTON 2019 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT,

PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND THE ESTIMATED COST,

DIRECTING THE PUBLICATION OF A NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Saunders introduced and caused to be read the resolution setting the date for a public hearing on the 2019 bike and walking trail project as June 18, 2019, at 6:00pm and direct publication of the notice. Baltushis seconded the motion for adoption of the resolution Roll call vote was Baltushis, Otto, Saunders – AYES; NAYS – None. Mayor declared the matter passed.

Cigarette Permit – It was moved by Baltushis, second by Saunders, to approve cigarette permit for Pronto. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Special Event Permit – Council discussed closing Cedar Street for a bean bag tourney. The group will need to provide proof of insurance and City Clerk will contact City insurance to see if there are any options.

Matt Otto left the meeting at 6:35pm and no further official actions were taken by the Council.

Meeting Dates – The July meeting will be changed to July 10, 2019, and the August meeting will be changed to August 5, 2019.

Employee Reviews – Saunders, Baltushis, and Mayor Erickson will conduct the employee reviews in the next few weeks.

USDA Grant/Loan – Lawton received the go ahead for an interest free loan through the Woodbury County REC/USDA. Bruce Nuzum will be asked to come to the July meeting to discuss the process.

Storm Water Project – Josh Pope said the project is moving forward and hopes to be able to get approval to send out bids for the June 18 special meeting.

City Code – Discussion on Chapters 135-160 of the Lawton City Code was tabled to the July meeting.

Comprehensive Plan – Justin Yarosevich would like to discuss the comprehensive plan with full council present. We will move the discussion to the July meeting.

It was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to adjourn at 7:21 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Dale R. Erickson, Mayor

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

CITY OF LAWTON

CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — MAY 2019

ACCO UNLIMITED CORP-ORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $290.80

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND DETECTABLE WARNING PLATES $559.00

BANNER TOWNSHIP 2018 CEMETERY UPKEEP $2,000.00

BATTERIES PLUS SENSAPHONE BATTERY $12.79

BOMGAARS BOLTS, HOOK, CHAINS $63.78

CARLA EIDENSHINK MARCH-APRIL MILEAGE $284.29

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $40.51

DAKOTA SANITATION GARBAGE FEB.-MAY $19,058.60

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,323.31

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT CO., INC. 2100 GAL. LINER FOR FIRE TRUCK $515.00

HAKA, LLC DUMP TRUCK, 550,250, TOOLCAT FUEL $477.32

HOLIDAY INN AIRPORT IMFOA LODGING $302.40

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSOC. VISION INS. $31.75

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,875.02

J.P. COOKE PET RECEIPT BOOKS $29.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

LARRY STEINBRECKER GRIND TREE STUMP $65.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 4TH QTR. LANDFILL FEE $4,322.08

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WATER TESTING $54.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY MULCH, GLOVES, HOSE SAVER $426.61

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE COUNCIL MEETING $125.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COM-PANY UTILITIES $2,505.78

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. COPIER MAINTENANCE CONTRACT $137.22

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PAYMENT ON GO BOND $55,106.00

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY INK FOR PRINTER & LABELER $115.99

STATELINE ELECTRIC AND AUTOMATION LIFT STATION REPAIRS $570.10

THE RECORD APRIL MINUTES & ORDINANCES $479.74

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA WATER EXCISE TAX $611.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, P.C. GARNISHMENT $75.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSUR-ANCE $717.52

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $312.13

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $92.50

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $96,424.24

CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $31,053.83

FIRE $1,049.87

ROAD USE TAX $1,507.70

DEBT SERVICE $55,106.00

WATER $5,493.10

SEWER $2,213.74

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $55,469.87

FIRE $103.22

ROAD USE TAX $10,946.60

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $9,636.38

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $26.10

DEBT SERVICE $57,212.00

WATER $12,988.87

SEWER $5,298.26

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019