Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — June 17, 2019
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, June 17, 2019
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Consideration of Chromebook Purchase
C. Registration Meal Prices for 2019-2020
V. Reports
A. Elementary Class List
B. Annual Superintendent Report
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports
B. Opening of New Fiscal Year
C. Milk Bids
VII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 8, 2019 – 7:00 PM in Mapleton
VIII. Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 13, 2019