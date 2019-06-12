Notice of Public Hearing — Lawton Hike/Bike Trail
Notice of Public Hearing
Lawton Hike/Bike Trail
City of Lawton
On the Plans, Specifications, Contract, and Estimated Cost
A public hearing will be held by the City of Lawton on the proposed contract documents (plans, specifications and form of contract) and estimated cost for the improvement consisting of the Hiking and Bike Trail as described below at its meeting 6:00 P.M. on June 18, 2019, in City Council Chambers, 101 E Maple Street, Lawton, Iowa.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION:
Construction of a Hike/Bike Trail fromWest Creek Drive Northeast to Cedar Street in Lawton, Iowa
This Notice is given by authority of the City of Lawton
/s/ Carla Eidenshink
Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 13, 2019