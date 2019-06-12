Notice of Public Hearing

Lawton Hike/Bike Trail

City of Lawton

On the Plans, Specifications, Contract, and Estimated Cost

A public hearing will be held by the City of Lawton on the proposed contract documents (plans, specifications and form of contract) and estimated cost for the improvement consisting of the Hiking and Bike Trail as described below at its meeting 6:00 P.M. on June 18, 2019, in City Council Chambers, 101 E Maple Street, Lawton, Iowa.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

Construction of a Hike/Bike Trail fromWest Creek Drive Northeast to Cedar Street in Lawton, Iowa

This Notice is given by authority of the City of Lawton

/s/ Carla Eidenshink

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019