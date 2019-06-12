Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — Minutes & Claims for May 21, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
May 21, 2019
Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on May 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present except Don Kass.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the May 21, 2019 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the May 14, 2019 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated May 17, 2019 and approve claims dated May 21, 2019.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a liquor license renewal for Country Celebrations.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve
the 2019-20 Deputy Salary Resolution 052119-1.  
Meis-aye; Anderson-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve
the 2019-20 Budgetary Transfer Resolution 052119-2.  
Meis-aye; Anderson-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve
the 2019-20 Budget Appropriations Resolution 052119-3.  
Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to open the FY 2018-19 Budget Amendment Public hearing at 10:15 am.  All votes aye. No members from the public were present and no comments were received.     Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:17 am.  All votes aye.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve and appropriate the FY 2018-19 Plymouth County budget amendment.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in Section 4/5 of Marion Township on K-64.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a right of way on project LC-140304.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-21-2019
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
Noel Ahmann  mileage, postage    206.02
Allied Oil & Tire  oil    382.00
Alpha Wireless  RADIOS    315.01
Arnold Motor Supply  PARTS    16.00
Auditor of State  audit file fee    625.00
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  supplies/parts    649.19
Boulder Company  WELDING SUPPLIES    117.60
City of Brunsville  SUNDRY    104.00
Burleigh Co. Sheriff  service fees    35.00
C & R Supply  pump motor    1589.50
Casey’s General  fuel    752.12
Century Link  long distance    42.55
Christensen Bros.  construction project    40,682.97
Code 4  challenge coins    1650.00
Cornhusker International  FILTERS    693.40
CWD  kitchen supplies    3962.74
Dakota Riggers & Tools  CHAINS & CABLES    246.14
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    205.84
Victoria DeVos  cell phone, programs    108.18
Dirt Road Design  NW IA Outdoors ad    150.00
Diana Dowhower  postage    55.00
Dreckman Excavating  rock & topsoil    70.00
Emerson Mfg.  PARTS    77.54
Fareway  kitchen supplies    294.57
Fastenal  supplies    108.22
Stacey Feldman  meeting expenses, flowers    74.73
Floyd Valley Healthcare  inmate medical    2599.56
Kyle & Kayla Foelske  RIGHT-OF-WAY    234.00
Frank Dunn Co.  ASPHALT CONCRETE    1598.00
Frericks Repair  fuel    2744.01
Frontier  phone    2867.75
Get Branded 360  uniforms    117.14
Jolynn Goodchild  mileage/potting soil/flowers    67.74
Hardware Hank  supplies    9.98
Jamie Hauser  mileage    27.84
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    156.83
Jan Hoffman meal expense    11.12
Holiday Inn  LODGING    1219.69
Hundertmark  PARTS    40.50
IACCVSO  IACCVSO membership dues    50.00
ICIT  membership dues    100.00
I-State Truck Center  PARTS    1191.07
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    136.90
Jensen Motors Le Mars  PARTS    159.51
Jim Jones  VA office supplies    110.35
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    587.09
Gregory & Paulette Klemme  RIGHT-OF-WAY    514.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
C. Gregory Law  RIGHT-OF-WAY    526.00
City of Le Mars  utilities    683.64
Le Mars Agri Center  softener salt    259.70
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    3947.45
Menards  supplies    528.46
City of Merrill  SUNDRY    68.61
MidAmerican Energy  utilities    2106.47
Midwest Wheel  PARTS    774.71
MJM Designs  uniforms    202.00
Mr. Muffler  dump truck repairs    991.64
National Business Furniture  chair    706.80
Sharon Nieman  office supplies    53.34
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    611.19
Northside Glass Service  COUNTY MAJOR LABOR    357.00
O’Keefe Elevator  supplies/repairs    6061.00
O.C. Sanitation  garbage pickup    345.00
Shawn Olson  misc. reimbursements    483.91
One Office Solutions  office supplies    397.99
Pathology Medical Service  morgue use fee    150.00
Pictometry International Corp.  Aerial photography    53,910.00
Plains Area Mental Health Center  inmate services  200.00
Ply. Co. Board of Health  pass thru grant    5197.58
Ply. Co. Sheriff  fees    1365.58
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefits reimb.    1107.50
Pocahontas Co. Conservation  tree order    351.00
Premier Communications  phone    1075.89
Quality Lube Center  service    66.40
Radisson-Ames  lodging    105.28
Northwest REC  valve    25.00
Red’s Printing  envelopes    2928.57
Rees Mack Sales PARTS    425.44
Jill Renken  postage    77.05
Sapp Bros. Petroleum  unleaded fuel    2825.60
Jim Schmitz  rent assistance    175.00
Schneider Geospatial  maint for GIS site    11,550.00
Select Fire & Safety  extinguisher/alarm service    700.66
Sherwin Williams  paint    57.67
Simpco  Q2 HGMP drawdown    11,069.00
Rick Singer  vehicle computers    5401.44
Sioux Falls Crane & Hoist  OUTSIDE SERVICE    328.00
Siouxland Dist. Health Dept.  well testing    175.00
Siouxland Humane Society  services    111.00
Angelan Jean Malicki Life Est.  RIGHT-OF-WAY    506.00
Shelly Sitzmann  mileage, hotel    378.94
Solutions  DL software maint.    6570.00
Sooland Bobcat Rental  attachment rental    115.00
Star Energy  propane fill    24.85
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Steffen Truck Equipment  PARTS    474.22
Stockton Towing  dump truck tow    200.00
SupplyWorks  supplies    638.18
The Schneider Corporation  GIS mapping contract    7200.00
Thomson West  court library    1277.94
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    198.01
Clark Tindall  RIGHT-OF-WAY    514.00
Total Motors  vehicle repairs    1274.72
Town & Country Vet Clinic  K9 services    68.42
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    556.09
Union County Electric  tower    71.00
U.S. Cellular  cell phones    191.17
USIC Locating Services  locate services    219.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    206.00
Vanguard Appraisals  appraisal for BOR    120.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phones    228.21
Verus Corp.  Firewall configurations    1155.00
Wagner Auto Supply  ATV battery    728.87
Wal-Mart  SAFETY    32.24
Duane Walhof  cell reimb.    43.90
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk lines    485.68
Wex Bank  fuel    6097.50
Wigman Co.  faucet/plumbing parts    452.02
Merle & Ilo Wilken  RIGHT-OF-WAY    282.00
Chester & Mary Alice Wurth  RIGHT-OF-WAY    526.00
Zep Manufacturing  SUNDRY    1081.86
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    6547.49
12th Street Touchless  wash cards    150.00

