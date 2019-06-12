Plymouth County Board of Supervisors — Minutes & Claims for May 21, 2019

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 21, 2019

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on May 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Don Kass. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Vice Chairman Craig Anderson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the May 21, 2019 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the May 14, 2019 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated May 17, 2019 and approve claims dated May 21, 2019. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a liquor license renewal for Country Celebrations. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve

the 2019-20 Deputy Salary Resolution 052119-1.

Meis-aye; Anderson-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve

the 2019-20 Budgetary Transfer Resolution 052119-2.

Meis-aye; Anderson-aye; Horton-aye; Loutsch-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve

the 2019-20 Budget Appropriations Resolution 052119-3.

Loutsch-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye; Meis-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to open the FY 2018-19 Budget Amendment Public hearing at 10:15 am. All votes aye. No members from the public were present and no comments were received. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:17 am. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve and appropriate the FY 2018-19 Plymouth County budget amendment. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to WesTel Systems in Section 4/5 of Marion Township on K-64. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a right of way on project LC-140304. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:20 am.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 5-21-2019

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

Noel Ahmann mileage, postage 206.02

Allied Oil & Tire oil 382.00

Alpha Wireless RADIOS 315.01

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS 16.00

Auditor of State audit file fee 625.00

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars supplies/parts 649.19

Boulder Company WELDING SUPPLIES 117.60

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 104.00

Burleigh Co. Sheriff service fees 35.00

C & R Supply pump motor 1589.50

Casey’s General fuel 752.12

Century Link long distance 42.55

Christensen Bros. construction project 40,682.97

Code 4 challenge coins 1650.00

Cornhusker International FILTERS 693.40

CWD kitchen supplies 3962.74

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 246.14

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 205.84

Victoria DeVos cell phone, programs 108.18

Dirt Road Design NW IA Outdoors ad 150.00

Diana Dowhower postage 55.00

Dreckman Excavating rock & topsoil 70.00

Emerson Mfg. PARTS 77.54

Fareway kitchen supplies 294.57

Fastenal supplies 108.22

Stacey Feldman meeting expenses, flowers 74.73

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 2599.56

Kyle & Kayla Foelske RIGHT-OF-WAY 234.00

Frank Dunn Co. ASPHALT CONCRETE 1598.00

Frericks Repair fuel 2744.01

Frontier phone 2867.75

Get Branded 360 uniforms 117.14

Jolynn Goodchild mileage/potting soil/flowers 67.74

Hardware Hank supplies 9.98

Jamie Hauser mileage 27.84

City of Hinton SUNDRY 156.83

Jan Hoffman meal expense 11.12

Holiday Inn LODGING 1219.69

Hundertmark PARTS 40.50

IACCVSO IACCVSO membership dues 50.00

ICIT membership dues 100.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 1191.07

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 136.90

Jensen Motors Le Mars PARTS 159.51

Jim Jones VA office supplies 110.35

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 587.09

Gregory & Paulette Klemme RIGHT-OF-WAY 514.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

C. Gregory Law RIGHT-OF-WAY 526.00

City of Le Mars utilities 683.64

Le Mars Agri Center softener salt 259.70

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 3947.45

Menards supplies 528.46

City of Merrill SUNDRY 68.61

MidAmerican Energy utilities 2106.47

Midwest Wheel PARTS 774.71

MJM Designs uniforms 202.00

Mr. Muffler dump truck repairs 991.64

National Business Furniture chair 706.80

Sharon Nieman office supplies 53.34

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 611.19

Northside Glass Service COUNTY MAJOR LABOR 357.00

O’Keefe Elevator supplies/repairs 6061.00

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 345.00

Shawn Olson misc. reimbursements 483.91

One Office Solutions office supplies 397.99

Pathology Medical Service morgue use fee 150.00

Pictometry International Corp. Aerial photography 53,910.00

Plains Area Mental Health Center inmate services 200.00

Ply. Co. Board of Health pass thru grant 5197.58

Ply. Co. Sheriff fees 1365.58

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefits reimb. 1107.50

Pocahontas Co. Conservation tree order 351.00

Premier Communications phone 1075.89

Quality Lube Center service 66.40

Radisson-Ames lodging 105.28

Northwest REC valve 25.00

Red’s Printing envelopes 2928.57

Rees Mack Sales PARTS 425.44

Jill Renken postage 77.05

Sapp Bros. Petroleum unleaded fuel 2825.60

Jim Schmitz rent assistance 175.00

Schneider Geospatial maint for GIS site 11,550.00

Select Fire & Safety extinguisher/alarm service 700.66

Sherwin Williams paint 57.67

Simpco Q2 HGMP drawdown 11,069.00

Rick Singer vehicle computers 5401.44

Sioux Falls Crane & Hoist OUTSIDE SERVICE 328.00

Siouxland Dist. Health Dept. well testing 175.00

Siouxland Humane Society services 111.00

Angelan Jean Malicki Life Est. RIGHT-OF-WAY 506.00

Shelly Sitzmann mileage, hotel 378.94

Solutions DL software maint. 6570.00

Sooland Bobcat Rental attachment rental 115.00

Star Energy propane fill 24.85

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 474.22

Stockton Towing dump truck tow 200.00

SupplyWorks supplies 638.18

The Schneider Corporation GIS mapping contract 7200.00

Thomson West court library 1277.94

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 198.01

Clark Tindall RIGHT-OF-WAY 514.00

Total Motors vehicle repairs 1274.72

Town & Country Vet Clinic K9 services 68.42

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 556.09

Union County Electric tower 71.00

U.S. Cellular cell phones 191.17

USIC Locating Services locate services 219.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 206.00

Vanguard Appraisals appraisal for BOR 120.00

Verizon Wireless cell phones 228.21

Verus Corp. Firewall configurations 1155.00

Wagner Auto Supply ATV battery 728.87

Wal-Mart SAFETY 32.24

Duane Walhof cell reimb. 43.90

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk lines 485.68

Wex Bank fuel 6097.50

Wigman Co. faucet/plumbing parts 452.02

Merle & Ilo Wilken RIGHT-OF-WAY 282.00

Chester & Mary Alice Wurth RIGHT-OF-WAY 526.00

Zep Manufacturing SUNDRY 1081.86

Ziegler Inc PARTS 6547.49

12th Street Touchless wash cards 150.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019