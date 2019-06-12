Probate — Donna Williams
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA F. WILLIAMS, DECEASED.
CASE NO. ESPR055489
Notice of Appointment of Administrator And Notice to Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of DONNA F. WILLIAMS, Deceased, who died on or about May 31, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on June 7, 2019, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated June 7, 2019.
Melody J. Saltzgiver
Administrator of the Estate
2035 Lakeshore Dr., Box 605
Entiat, WA 98822
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for the Administrator
423 Evans St.
PO Box AC
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
June 20, 2019
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 13, 2019
and Thursday, June 20, 2019