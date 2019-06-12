Probate — Donna Williams

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONNA F. WILLIAMS, DECEASED.

CASE NO. ESPR055489

Notice of Appointment of Administrator And Notice to Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of DONNA F. WILLIAMS, Deceased, who died on or about May 31, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on June 7, 2019, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated June 7, 2019.

Melody J. Saltzgiver

Administrator of the Estate

2035 Lakeshore Dr., Box 605

Entiat, WA 98822

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for the Administrator

423 Evans St.

PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

June 20, 2019

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019

and Thursday, June 20, 2019