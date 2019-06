Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 17, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 5/17/19

ACTION TARGET ARMS/AMMUNITION 533.80

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 90,141.21

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 2.72

AHLERS & COONEY PC BUILDINGS 46.00

ANTHON, CITY OF ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 90.54

AUSTIN SVENDSEN*** MEAL EXPENSES 19.56

BILLION GMC CADILLAC NISSAN *PARTS 376.33

BOUND TREE MEDICAL LLC HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,705.00

BRONSON, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 876.95

CABLE ONE *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 416.10

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 1,298.96

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANNON MOSS BRYGGER & ASSOC PC BUILDINGS 2,000.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 17,571.47

CENTRAL U.S. COATINGS INC. BUILDINGS 11,200.00

CF INDUSTRIES NITROGEN LLC *TAX REBATES PER AGREEMENT 845,380.00

CHARLI POLLEY*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 47.56

CHESTERMAN CO. *FOOD 536.29

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE *WATER/GARBAGE 247.32

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL CORP. SUNDRY 129.93

CORNHUSKER INT. TRUCKS INC. *PARTS 2,866.08

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *BUILDING 110.52

COSTAR REALTY INFORMATION INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 104.50

CTS LANGUAGELINK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 75.14

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING FOOD 76.91

CUSHING, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 806.94

DANBURY, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 5,401.33

DAVENPORT CLEANERS WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 28.80

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 5,318.64

DIESEL SPECIALTIES MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 396.65

DIXON CONSTR. CO. BRIDGES 38,994.00

DOUG’S TRUCK ALIGNMENTS INC. *PARTS 155.27

DRAIN SPECIALISTS BUILDINGS 292.50

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 108.45

EMILY CLAYTON*** *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 43.56

ERIN WARRIOR*** MEAL EXPENSES 12.67

FAREWAY (INDIAN HILLS) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE..277.68

FAREWAY STORES (WAR EAGLE) *PROVISIONS ASSISTANCE 329.83

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 799.85

FINISH LINE *GAS/OILS 2,204.22

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *GAS & OIL 23,318.79

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE INC. *PORTLAND CEMENT 1,654.25

GILL HAULING INC. WATER/GARBAGE 105.00

GRAFFIX INC. *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 1,269.99

GRAVES CONSTR CO. BRIDGES 17,266.00

HEARTLAND PAPER CO. CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES 48.00

HORNICK, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 1,957.36

HY-VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) FOOD 6.48

HYDRAULIC SALES & SERVICE OUTSIDE SERVICES 266.34

H20 4 U HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 76.00

INNOVATIONAL CONCEPTS INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 899.00

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 6,359.42

INTERSTATE BATTERY *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 207.37

IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION (A-IA) SALT 3,456.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 950.00

IOWA SPORTSMAN PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 750.00

IOWA STATE ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 190.00

IOWA SUPREME COURT TELEPHONE EXPENSE 34.05

ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE *DENTAL INSURANCE 9,750.30

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 318.85

JASON GANN *MHI ATTONERY FEES 312.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE GAS/OILS 31.02

JIM HAWK TRUCK TRAILERS *PARTS 1,801.33

JOE KOPAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 45.00

JOHN MANSFIELD *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 30.22

JOHNSON PROPANE HEATING & NATURAL & LP GAS 870.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. *FILTERS 421.51

KATHERINE B. MORENO*** *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 31.38

KCAU-TV OFFICE EQUIPMENT & FURN. 50.00

KELTEK INC. OFFICE SUPPLIES 657.23

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY & AMMUNITION ARMS/AMMUNITION 11,860.00

KLASS STOIK MUGAN VILLONE PHILLIPS *ATTORNEY FEES 1,753.75

LEON K. KOSTER *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 31.96

LINCOLN RYAN *MISCELLANEOUS OFFICERS 33.12

LONG LINES LTD *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 396.24

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,313.09

MARCO INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 823.36

MENARDS *BUILDINGS 105.35

METAL CULVERTS INC. (JC-MO) *PIPE CULVERTS 19,156.95

MEYER BROS. COLONIAL CHAPEL FUNERAL SERVICES 1,000.00

MICHAEL P. PHD BAKER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 230.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 871.79

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY INC. *BUILDINGS 120.00

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, SIOUX CITY MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 30.00

MIDWEST TURF & IRRIGATION (D) EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 48.83

MONONA COUNTY LANDFILL BUILDINGS 189.00

MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER, JOHNSON *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 548.00

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 17.50

MOVILLE RECORD OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 189.00

MURPHY TRACTOR *FILTERS 857.84

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. (FT. DODGE) PLATINUM GRAIN 49,203.00

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. *SHOP TOOLS 39.26

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS BUILDINGS 41.56

O’HALLORAN INTERNATIONAL *PARTS 1,343.48

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 213.98

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 977.31

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 548.09

OTO, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 98.56

OVERHEAD DOOR OF SIOUX CITY BUILDING 117.00

PANORAMIC SOFTWARE INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 3,000.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 13,604.88

PIERSON, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 969.21

PRESTIGE COLLISION REPAIR CENTERS LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 1,365.00

RADIO TIME BILLING PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 218.00

RANDY S. HISEY *MHI ATTONERY FEES 402.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES *HVAC SYSTEMS 11,695.15

RESERVE ACCOUNT POSTAGE & MAILING 971.34

RICHARD BRYCE*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 9.28

ROCKET AUTO WASH INC. MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 12.25

SAFELITE AUTO GLASS (SC-IA) LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 165.00

SALIX, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 1,040.67

SECRETARY OF STATE SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 30.00

SERGEANT BLUFF ADVOCATE *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,168.41

SIMMERING-CORY INC. CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 10,230.00

SINGING HILLS AUTO SPA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 297.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 1,409.83

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 293.04

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 37,707.12

SIOUX CITY TRUCK & TRAILER INC. *PARTS 2,348.98

SIOUX CITY YAMAHA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 109.23

SIOUX LAUNDRY INC. CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 2,884.50

SIOUX RIVERS REGION DIST. TO REGIONAL FISCAL A 1,160,409.00

SIOUX SALES CO. HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 99.50

SIOUXLAND ANIMAL HOSPITAL K-9 DOG COSTS 39.43

SIOUXLAND LOCK AND KEY *BUILDINGS 44.25

SMITHLAND, CITY OF *FARM TO MARKET – CITY REI 458.48

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN OFFICE SUPPLIES 304.72

SUGAR MAMA SWEET SHOP FOOD 127.50

SUPPLYWORKS MOTOR VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT 135.91

TRISTAR RISK MANAGEMENT LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 12,500.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES *COMPUTER SOFTWARE 1,125.01

US BANK (STL-MO) *MEDICAL FEES 1,182.43

UST TESTING SERVICE (CVILL-IA) GROUNDS 300.00

VALERIE S. PING*** *MEAL EXPENSES 425.97

VAN METER INDUSTRIAL BUILDING 3,031.58

WALL OF FAME *PERSONAL ITEMS & CLOTHING 730.55

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 95,266.55

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 206.00

WESTERN IOWA EQUIPMENT *PARTS 326.67

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 902.18

WIATEL WESTERN IOWA TELECOM SHOP TELEPHONE 533.09

WIGMAN CO. *PLUMBING 821.45

WOODBURY CNTY REC *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 4,864.85

ZIEGLER INC. *PARTS 1,500.55

3-SPEED AUTOMOTIVE LLC *PARTS 948.00

GRAND TOTAL – 2,572,783.82

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019