Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 14, 2019

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

MAY 14, 2019

TWENTIETH MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Pottebaum, De Witt, and Taylor. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Dennis Butler, Budget/Tax Analyst, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(j). Carried 5-0 on a roll-call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for May 14, 2019. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 7, 2019 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $2,406,117.50. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcels #894730102009 (608 Colon St.), #894730102010 (612 Colon St.), #894730102011 (620 Colon St.), #894730102012 (628 Colon St.), & #894730102013 (640 Colon St.)

RESOLUTION #12,844

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

East 145 feet of Lots 8 & 9, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (608 Colon Street)

Lot 10, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (612 Colon Street)

Lot 11, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (620 Colon Street)

Lot 12, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (628 Colon Street)

Lot 13, Garden View Addition to Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (640 Colon Street)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 28th Day of May, 2019 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 28th Day of May, 2019, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $750.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 14th Day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve applications for Impoundment Structure Property Tax Exemption. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Jana Nash, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 5-06-19. Resignation.; the appointment of Adam Little, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 5-20-19, $19.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 3-27-19. Entry Level Salary: $19.28/hour.; and the transfer of Connor Roos, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-20-19, $19.28/hour. Position Transfer from Sheriff Reserve Officer to Civilian Jailer. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $19.28/hour. Copy filed.

To approve the underground permits for MidAmerican Energy. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the claims service agreement with Tri-Star Risk Enterprise Services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to award the bid for project #L-B(C160)ó73-97 to Graves Construction for $620,679.97. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

The Board recessed for a meeting of the Wolf Creek Drainage District.

The Supervisors meeting was called back to order.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894822232001, 1720 Claridge St. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894822232001, 1720 Claridge St., to Blue Sky Rentals LLC, 112 Grandy Dr., Sioux City, for $1000.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,845

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Blue Sky Rentals LLC in the sum of One Thousand Dollars & 00/100 ($1000.00) ——- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894822232001

Lot One (1), Block Five (5), Edgewater Park Addition to City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1720 Claridge Street)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 14th Day of May, 2019.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 4/22/19 meeting to approve the final plat of Hillside Acres Addition, A Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Pottebaum to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Hillside Acres Addition, A Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING AND APPROVING

THE FINAL PLAT OF HILLSIDE ACRES ADDITION,

A MINOR SUBDIVISION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #12,846

WHEREAS, THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE REVIEWED AND APPROVED THE FINAL PLAT OF HILLSIDE ACRES ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA,

AND WHEREAS APPROVAL OF THE FINAL PLAT OF HILLSIDE ACRES ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA HAS BEEN RECOMMENDED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS BY THE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION.

NOW, THEREFORE BE, AND IT IS, RESOLVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, THAT SAID FINAL PLAT OF HILLSIDE ACRES ADDITION TO WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, AS HERETO ATTACHED AND FORMING PART OF THIS RESOLUTION BE, AND THE SAME HEREBY IS, ACCEPTED AND APPROVED.

DATED MAY 14, 2019

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Information on Project Recovery Iowa and Siouxland Mental Health by Supervisor Radig. Copy filed.

The Board heard reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 21, 2019.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 13, 2019