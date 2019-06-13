Magic Show at Kingsley Library By Editor | June 13, 2019 | 0 The Mike Prestby Magic Show “Take me to your Readers!” was presented at the Kingsley Library on June 12 to a packed house. It was a fun program with magic, comedy, puppets, and even a live rabbit that appeared. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Leo Groth Travels with Honor Flight June 11, 2019 | No Comments » Kingsley Classic Car Show June 11, 2019 | No Comments » Lawton Little League Photos June 11, 2019 | No Comments »