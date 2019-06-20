Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — July 10, 2019

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

JUNE 10, 2019

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

• The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 6:00 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

• Present: Members Haggin, Herbold, Pratt and Collins.

3. AGENDA

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

• Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt, to approve the minutes of the May meeting. All in favor, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

• Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $115,147.04 from the general fund, $20,306.93 from the schoolhouse funds, $15,997.31 from the Kingsley activity fund, $26,060.16 from the lunch fund and $926.91 from the Pierson activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

• The last bond payment was made June 1st. Midstates will be updating the online banking processes and updating staff. The financial actual reports reflected expenditures under the budgeted amounts to date. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS: Mr. Wiese

• Mr. Wiese updated the board on the end of the year reporting. The last day of school was May 30 and teacher check outs 5/30-6/3. The school will be accepting bids for the Pierson stage padding. Mr. Wiese wanted to thank you for opportunities with the field trips in the elementary and middle schools. Woodbury Central pre-school program numbers have increased and needed to look at another option. We have discussed this with the River Valley school district and have agreed to educate our pre-school special education students.

8. COMMUNICATIONS: Supt. Bailey

• Mr. Bailey updated the board that since the last meeting, Graduation and Semester Tests have been completed. For the end of the year reporting, reports include: Spring BEDS, Student Reporting in Iowa, Career and Technical Education reporting. Track season ended being successful and now starting the baseball and softball season.

9. OLD BUSINESS

• None

10. NEW BUSINESS

• EMC Renewal for Property and Casualty Insurance:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve the renewal policy quote from EMC of $71,107. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Designate Official Newspaper:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Pratt to approve The Record as the official newspaper for publication of required district notices. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Non-Certified Salaries and Benefits:

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Collins, to approve a 2% increase in the non-certified pay scale and add a step to each position category. All voted aye, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked all for their work for the district.

• Resignation:

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the resignation of Jayne Vondrak as the High School Secondary English teacher. Mr. Bailey thanked Mrs. Vondrak for her service to the district and was recognized for her service at the teacher appreciation luncheon. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Contract Recommendations (Herbold left meeting):

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve recommendations for the 2019-2020 TLC contracts for those that were in the positions from the 2018-2019 year. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Haggin, seconded by Pratt to approve Nancy Ruhland as the Title I teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Kasaundra Compton as the 4th grade teach for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried. The assistant football coach will be tabled for another meeting.

• Student Fees:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve book rent fees, activity passes and the Elementary afternoon milk for the 2019-2020 school year. The book rent fee and activity passes cost will not increase from the previous year. The afternoon milk will be priced to cover the cost of the milk. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Hot Lunch Program for 2019/2020:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve the hot lunch program for the 2019-2020 school year. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Extension to the LSI Agreement:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve the agreement to continue using LSI as the hot lunch provider. There is a CPI pricing increase of 2.8%. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Book Purchases:

Motion by Pratt, seconded by Haggin to approve the purchase of new History books for the 5th and 7th grades. These will be purchased with Professional Develop-ment funds. All voted aye, motion carried.

• Facility Projects:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve Chemsearch FE for $9,850 for a boiler flushing at the Pierson school. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to approve Electrostatic Painting for $5,400.00 to paint the lockers in the boys and girls locker rooms. All voted aye, motion carried.

There was discussion on a walk-in refrigerator in Kingsley. Only one bid has been received. This was tabled to a future meeting.

There was discussion on a future gym project. The first step is to meet and review with the architect, then discuss at the next board meeting.

• Fundraiser Requests:

No requests.

• Administrative Salaries, Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary – Exempt Session (Haggin left meeting):

Motion by Collins, seconded by Haggin to enter into Exempt session to discuss Administrative and Business Manager/Board Secretary salaries. All voted aye, motion carried. Iowa law allows going into exempt session to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the governmental body who are not covered by collective bargaining agreement. This is less formal than a closed session and does not require taping or motions-just an announcement that an exempt session will be held.

*This includes Dean Harpenau who is our At-Risk Coordinator.

President Bubke announced going out of exempt session.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve a 3% salary increase to the 2019/2020 Business Manager contract, a one-time $500 bonus for the 2019/2020 contract, a $100 cell phone allowance and to allow a cash-out of five days of unused vacation from the 2019/2020 contract. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve a 3% salary increase to the 2019/2020 contract for Mr. Wiese and a $100 cell phone allowance on the 2019/2020 contract. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Pratt to approve a 3% salary increase to the 2019/2020 contract for Mr. Bailey and a $100 cell phone allowance on the 2019/2020 contract. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Pratt, seconded by Collins to approve a 3% salary increase to the 2019/2020 At-Risk Coordinator contract. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS:

• July Board meeting will be July 11th at 5:00 p.m.

11. ADJOURNMENT

• At 9:05 a.m., motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Pratt, to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 20, 2019